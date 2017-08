New Kind of Gravitational Wave Detected?

"Scientists possibly detected an entirely different type of gravitational wave," writes schwit1 . "Gossip over potential detection of colliding neutron stars has astronomers in a tizzy," reports Nature:One astronomer tweeted last week that " merging neutron-neutron star is the initial call ," while Nature adds that the same rumor had already been circulating privately, according to "some astronomers who do not want to be identified."Friday Ligo announced cautiously that "We are working hard to assure that the candidates are valid gravitational-wave events, and it will require time to establish the level of confidence needed to bring any results to the scientific community and the greater public. We will let you know as soon we have information ready to share ."