Ancient Tablet Reveals Babylonians Discovered Trigonometry (sciencemag.org) 28
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Science Magazine: Trigonometry, the study of the lengths and angles of triangles, sends most modern high schoolers scurrying to their cellphones to look up angles, sines, and cosines. Now, a fresh look at a 3700-year-old clay tablet suggests that Babylonian mathematicians not only developed the first trig table, beating the Greeks to the punch by more than 1000 years, but that they also figured out an entirely new way to look at the subject. However, other experts on the clay tablet, known as Plimpton 322 (P322), say the new work is speculative at best. Consisting of four columns and 15 rows of numbers inscribed in cuneiform, the famous P322 tablet was discovered in the early 1900s in what is now southern Iraq by archaeologist, antiquities dealer, and diplomat Edgar Banks, the inspiration for the fictional character Indiana Jones.
Now stored at Columbia University, the tablet first garnered attention in the 1940s, when historians recognized that its cuneiform inscriptions contain a series of numbers echoing the Pythagorean theorem, which explains the relationship of the lengths of the sides of a right triangle. (The theorem: The square of the hypotenuse equals the sum of the square of the other two sides.) But why ancient scribes generated and sorted these numbers in the first place has been debated for decades. Mathematician Daniel Mansfield of the University of New South Wales (UNSW) realized that the information he needed was in missing pieces of P322 that had been reconstructed by other researchers. He and UNSW mathematician Norman Wildberger concluded that the Babylonians expressed trigonometry in terms of exact ratios of the lengths of the sides of right triangles, rather than by angles, using their base 60 form of mathematics, they report today in Historia Mathematica.
Now stored at Columbia University, the tablet first garnered attention in the 1940s, when historians recognized that its cuneiform inscriptions contain a series of numbers echoing the Pythagorean theorem, which explains the relationship of the lengths of the sides of a right triangle. (The theorem: The square of the hypotenuse equals the sum of the square of the other two sides.) But why ancient scribes generated and sorted these numbers in the first place has been debated for decades. Mathematician Daniel Mansfield of the University of New South Wales (UNSW) realized that the information he needed was in missing pieces of P322 that had been reconstructed by other researchers. He and UNSW mathematician Norman Wildberger concluded that the Babylonians expressed trigonometry in terms of exact ratios of the lengths of the sides of right triangles, rather than by angles, using their base 60 form of mathematics, they report today in Historia Mathematica.
But they couldn't tell anybody about it. (Score:2)
As the bible says they all started to speak in different tongues.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
There is a version of that story in the Sumerian literature too. Here is the Electronic Text Corpus of the Sumerian Language (ETCSL) link:
http://etcsl.orinst.ox.ac.uk/cgi-bin/etcsl.cgi?text=t.1.8.2.3# [ox.ac.uk]
ok. go with it. the Babylonians beat the Greeks (Score:3)
We need more information (Score:2, Funny)
What kind of tablet was it? iPad or Android?
Re: (Score:2)
it was a Chinese WinAll tablet running Babynix.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: We need more information (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Stone that didn't require batteries.
:)
Oh please. (Score:1)
Equating a table of pythagorean triples to Euclid is like equating the wheel that Oog invented in 50,000 BC to a Ferrari.
Babylonians don't get credit for trigonometry for being the first to use the concept of similar triangles.
Persians don't get credit for all of algebra because they were the first to write down the quadratic formula.
Aristotle doesn't get credit for absolutely all of math and logic because he invented modus ponens.
Eudoxus and/or Archimedes don't get credit (though arguably they should) for
Time travel (Score:2)
Not trig as we understand it today. (Score:2)
What a misleading post (Score:1)
WHICH IS IT? (Score:2)