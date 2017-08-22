IBM To Trace Food Contamination With Blockchain (cnbc.com) 10
Thelasko shares a report from CNBC: IBM has been joined by a group of global food giants including the likes of Nestle, Unilever and Walmart in an effort to reduce food contamination by using blockchain. The corporation announced Tuesday that it would enable global food businesses to use its blockchain network to trace the source of contaminated produce. IBM said that the problem of consumer health suffering at the hands of toxic food could be solved using its distributed ledger technology, which maintains a digital record of transactions rather than a physical one. It would enable food suppliers to source information about the origin, condition and movement of food, and to trace contaminated produce in mere seconds.
A blockchain is just a list.
IBM is going to trace food contamination with a list.
How quickly technology used to conceal transactions by criminals became a technology to trace bad stuff.
Looks like blockchain is this year's marketing "it" word, just in time to replace cloud. E.g. "our new word processor is powered by blockchains."