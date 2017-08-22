Getting NASA To Comply With Simple FOIA Requests Is a Nightmare (vice.com) 26
From a report on Motherboard: Freedom of Information Act requests are used by journalists, private citizens, and government watchdogs to acquire public documents from government agencies. FOIAing NASA, however, can be an exercise in futility. In one recent case, Motherboard requested all emails from a specific NASA email address with a specific subject line. Other government agencies have completed similar requests with no problems. NASA, however, said it was "unclear what specific NASA records you are requesting." Possibly the only way to be more specific is to knock on NASA's door and show them a printout of what an email is. JPat Brown, executive editor of public records platform MuckRock, explained similarly frustrating experiences with NASA. "Even in cases where we've requested specific contracts by name and number, NASA has claimed that our request was too broad, and added insult to injury with a form letter rejection that includes the sentence 'we are not required to hunt for needles in bureaucratic haystacks,'" Brown told Motherboard in an email. Brown added that NASA has refused to process records unless presented with a requester's home address, something that is not included in the relevant code; and makes it more difficult for requests to obtain 'media' status.
NASA, like many federal agencies, is in violation of the law, Not just the intent of the law, but the law itself. As I posted in a previous "article" here today, where if the EFF?
NASA, like many federal agencies, is in violation of the law, Not just the intent of the law, but the law itself. As I posted in a previous "article" here today, where if the EFF?
It is actually not that surprising. These sorts of things happen for the same reason that you occasionally find caches of undelivered junk mail, permit applications sometimes take too long or get "lost," and someone occasionally gets a ticket for going just one mile over the speed limit: government employees, at all levels, are regular people who hate their jobs as much as anybody else and who sometimes have bad days and take out on the public they are there to serve. It sucks, and it is wrong,
NASA, like many federal agencies, is in violation of the law,
That means nothing if there are no penalties for violation. There are some sanctions for violating FOIA [justice.gov], but I am unaware of them every being applied, and I don't think any bureaucrat has ever been fired for denying or ignoring a FOIA request. So why should they care?
Some local govt's require the requester to pay for the cost of searching. This reduces frivolous requests, but also favors wealthy requesters.
Plus, a lot of time would be wasted explaining & investigating things that "look suspicious". We learned that already from the DNC leak fiasco: people with agendas add some creative context to ordinary work lingo, requiring investigation and/or formal explaining and other time-consuming endeavors.
Some local govt's require the requester to pay for the cost of searching.
This is why government records should be public by default, and available on-line. Then private citizens can do their own searches. Government records should only be withheld from the public if there is a court order requiring them to be sealed, and even then only till a specific date.
