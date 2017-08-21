Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


How the Voyager Golden Record Was Made (newyorker.com) 24

Posted by msmash from the something-to-cherish dept.
Fascinating article on The New Yorker about how the Voyager Golden Record was made: The Voyagers' scientific mission will end when their plutonium-238 thermoelectric power generators fail, around the year 2030. After that, the two craft will drift endlessly among the stars of our galaxy -- unless someone or something encounters them someday. With this prospect in mind, each was fitted with a copy of what has come to be called the Golden Record. Etched in copper, plated with gold, and sealed in aluminum cases, the records are expected to remain intelligible for more than a billion years, making them the longest-lasting objects ever crafted by human hands. We don't know enough about extraterrestrial life, if it even exists, to state with any confidence whether the records will ever be found. They were a gift, proffered without hope of return. I became friends with Carl Sagan, the astronomer who oversaw the creation of the Golden Record, in 1972. He'd sometimes stop by my place in New York, a high-ceilinged West Side apartment perched up amid Norway maples like a tree house, and we'd listen to records. Lots of great music was being released in those days, and there was something fascinating about LP technology itself. A diamond danced along the undulations of a groove, vibrating an attached crystal, which generated a flow of electricity that was amplified and sent to the speakers. At no point in this process was it possible to say with assurance just how much information the record contained or how accurately a given stereo had translated it. The open-endedness of the medium seemed akin to the process of scientific exploration: there was always more to learn.

  • "Etched in copper, plated with gold, and sealed in aluminum cases...."

    Seems like the New Yorker wrote a super long unnecessary article when the Slashdot summary only needed part of a sentence! Par for the course (for both).

  • I wonder if we were going to re-do it today if we could come up with better media? A billion years of memory retention ain't bad but this was 1972 we were talking about. Computer RAM memories were still mostly magnetic core with a 1.6us cycle time.

    What would we use today?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by green1 ( 322787 )

      Considering the current state of the art in storage devices... probably something that degrades to unreadable before it leaves our solar system.
      "progress" has not been good in the "improve longevity" part of data storage.

    • Woosh. The record was physical on purpose. Deep space radiation for millions of years (plus the radiation from the planetary fly-bys) would kill any technology that would fit on the spacecraft.

      Making a physical data store any smaller would reduce the likelihood of long-term data integrity. Consider the effects of millions of years of deep space travel: radiation, micro-meteorite impacts, constant unfiltered UV light, etc.

      I'd say that we would probably use the same thing, plus a replica sent Arecibo style

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by green1 ( 322787 )

        I'd actually be more interested in seeing information on the instructions given to play the record, and what details of it are thought to be enough to allow an alien species to both understand it, and actually accomplish it. It seems to me that it almost needed to include some form of record player, but that adds to the complexity, and the likelihood of failure.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by aliquis ( 678370 )

      Just give them texts describing how monotheism is the thing and how it's important to worship the one god just right. .. have them kill each other off arguing which way that is.

  • All they had to do was ask Elvis Presley - he had 90 gold albums!

  • Obvious answer who will find them (Score:3)

    by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Monday August 21, 2017 @12:09PM (#55057169)
    Given they have historical value they will for sure be recovered by humans, and relatively soon. We know where they are and people will probably use thier return to demonstrate thier capabilities even if there isn't a finnancial reason. If I had to bet I'd say less than 500 years. By then we could send craft far faster and further making voyager less relevant.

    • We need to manage to get back out of low earth orbit first before assuming we're going to make it into interstellar space anytime.

