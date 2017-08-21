How the Voyager Golden Record Was Made (newyorker.com) 24
Fascinating article on The New Yorker about how the Voyager Golden Record was made: The Voyagers' scientific mission will end when their plutonium-238 thermoelectric power generators fail, around the year 2030. After that, the two craft will drift endlessly among the stars of our galaxy -- unless someone or something encounters them someday. With this prospect in mind, each was fitted with a copy of what has come to be called the Golden Record. Etched in copper, plated with gold, and sealed in aluminum cases, the records are expected to remain intelligible for more than a billion years, making them the longest-lasting objects ever crafted by human hands. We don't know enough about extraterrestrial life, if it even exists, to state with any confidence whether the records will ever be found. They were a gift, proffered without hope of return. I became friends with Carl Sagan, the astronomer who oversaw the creation of the Golden Record, in 1972. He'd sometimes stop by my place in New York, a high-ceilinged West Side apartment perched up amid Norway maples like a tree house, and we'd listen to records. Lots of great music was being released in those days, and there was something fascinating about LP technology itself. A diamond danced along the undulations of a groove, vibrating an attached crystal, which generated a flow of electricity that was amplified and sent to the speakers. At no point in this process was it possible to say with assurance just how much information the record contained or how accurately a given stereo had translated it. The open-endedness of the medium seemed akin to the process of scientific exploration: there was always more to learn.
Re: (Score:2)
Depends on what you mean by "interstellar debris". Space is very, very, very empty.
Re: (Score:2)
Space is very, very, very empty.
It's actually filled with a lot of energy.
Re:Most likely they'll encounter interstellar debr (Score:4, Interesting)
Not very likely. Space is, to coin a phrase, is big. All the stuff there is hardly amounts to anything compared to space. The average density of the universe is roughly one atom for every four cubic meters.
Now gravitation will tend to steer the things to places with more matter, but if you were to send the largest thing made by humans through the densest part of the Asteroid belt, in all likelihood it would encounter nothing but a few stray atoms.
Our mental pictures of space are corrupted by science fiction, which for dramatic purposes draws upon nautical imagery: storms and shoals and the like. But most likely events in navigating space, other than slowly cooking in radiation if you're in the vicinity of a star, are all system failures. Natural events will be a once-in-many-lifetime occurrences. There are no "ion storms" in space; asteroid fields would appear to human perception as utterly devoid of anything.
Re: (Score:2)
While true, it's still far more likely that the record will eventually hit a rock of some form than that it will land in the hands of an intelligent species. Space may be empty, but of what we do know to be out there, a much larger portion of it is some form of rock than is intelligent life.
Re: (Score:2)
Hard to say. Each Voyager spacecraft could pass tens of thousands of stars in the next billion years (Voyager 1 passes its next star after 40k years) - depending on your definition of "pass". And they're pretty radar-reflective.
Whether they'd ever be recovered depends really on the answer to the Fermi paradox.
BTW, I'm listening to the record right now... it sure would be fun to be an alien species tasked with decoding it. I doubt they could get far on the voice, but a lot of the nature and machinery sounds
Re: (Score:2)
While true, it's still far more likely that the record will eventually hit a rock of some form than that it will land in the hands of an intelligent species. Space may be empty, but of what we do know to be out there, a much larger portion of it is some form of rock than is intelligent life.
You're assuming both possibilities are completely driven by random chance without offering any proof that is the case. We really don't have enough information to even pretend to draw a conclusion regarding those probabilities.
Hmmmmm.... (Score:2)
Seems like the New Yorker wrote a super long unnecessary article when the Slashdot summary only needed part of a sentence! Par for the course (for both).
Never buy Release 1.0 of anything (Score:2)
I wonder if we were going to re-do it today if we could come up with better media? A billion years of memory retention ain't bad but this was 1972 we were talking about. Computer RAM memories were still mostly magnetic core with a 1.6us cycle time.
What would we use today?
Re: (Score:2)
Considering the current state of the art in storage devices... probably something that degrades to unreadable before it leaves our solar system.
"progress" has not been good in the "improve longevity" part of data storage.
Re: (Score:2)
Woosh. The record was physical on purpose. Deep space radiation for millions of years (plus the radiation from the planetary fly-bys) would kill any technology that would fit on the spacecraft.
Making a physical data store any smaller would reduce the likelihood of long-term data integrity. Consider the effects of millions of years of deep space travel: radiation, micro-meteorite impacts, constant unfiltered UV light, etc.
I'd say that we would probably use the same thing, plus a replica sent Arecibo style
Re: (Score:2)
I'd actually be more interested in seeing information on the instructions given to play the record, and what details of it are thought to be enough to allow an alien species to both understand it, and actually accomplish it. It seems to me that it almost needed to include some form of record player, but that adds to the complexity, and the likelihood of failure.
Re: (Score:1)
Just give them texts describing how monotheism is the thing and how it's important to worship the one god just right.
.. have them kill each other off arguing which way that is.
Fools at NASA... (Score:2)
Obvious answer who will find them (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
We need to manage to get back out of low earth orbit first before assuming we're going to make it into interstellar space anytime.