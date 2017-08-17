The Health Benefits of Wind and Solar Exceed the Cost of All Subsidies (arstechnica.com) 12
New submitter TheCoroner writes: A paper in Nature Energy suggests that the benefits we receive from moving to renewables like wind and solar that reduce air pollution exceed the cost of the subsidies required to make them competitive with traditional fossil fuels. Ars Technica reports: "Berkeley environmental engineer Dev Millstein and his colleagues estimate that between 3,000 and 12,700 premature deaths have been averted because of air quality benefits over the last decade or so, creating a total economic benefit between $30 billion and $113 billion. The benefits from wind work out to be more than 7 cents per kilowatt-hour, which is more than unsubsidized wind energy generally costs.
This study ambitiously tries to estimate the benefits from emissions that were avoided because of the increase in wind and solar energy from 2007 through 2015, and to do so for the whole of the U.S. Millstein and colleagues looked at carbon emissions, as well as sulphur dioxides, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter, all of which contribute to poor air quality. There are other factors that also need to be considered. A rise in renewables isn't the only thing that has been changing in the energy sector: fuel costs and regulation have also played a role. How much of the benefit can be attributed to wind and solar power, and how much to other changes? The researchers used models that track the benefits attributable to renewable power as a proportion of the total reduction in emissions.
This study ambitiously tries to estimate the benefits from emissions that were avoided because of the increase in wind and solar energy from 2007 through 2015, and to do so for the whole of the U.S. Millstein and colleagues looked at carbon emissions, as well as sulphur dioxides, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter, all of which contribute to poor air quality. There are other factors that also need to be considered. A rise in renewables isn't the only thing that has been changing in the energy sector: fuel costs and regulation have also played a role. How much of the benefit can be attributed to wind and solar power, and how much to other changes? The researchers used models that track the benefits attributable to renewable power as a proportion of the total reduction in emissions.
tsrjwsrtjhrb rsdth rth rdth r rsh rh rttrs (Score:2)
But what if we make the world better for no reason?
Mopar (Score:2)
But what about the health benefits of me driving a '69 Charger Hemi R/T? It's great for my stress level and has cured my erectile dysfunction.
sometimes the article just smells bad (Score:2, Insightful)
is it just me or when you read an article like this one does your "This is a crock of sh*t" alarm go off?
Seems like about 1 million assumptions and taking estimates into facts and global averages into local and assuming 100 utilization of generation and zero pollution cost of manufacture and disposal of generation equipment. Plus probably more. I mean I love renewable energy but this article just smells bad despite all the clean renewable air.
Re: (Score:2)
Science reporting often smells worse than the actual science it reports.
Re: (Score:2)
Couldn't read the paper, due to paywall, but from the abstract, is there actually a scientific method involved at all?
I have the feeling that a lot of complaints on
/. about the non technical posts mirror what's going on in the scientific community; in the quest of scientists maintaining their jobs they have to get funding, and resort to very similar tactics of popularism, rather than actual scientific endeavour.
Re: (Score:3)
$30B / 3k people = $10 million per person. That's a heck of a lot of economic benefit per person.
Indeed. It seems silly to say that preventing the premature death of some random person would bring $10M in economic benefit. That is far more than most people earn in a lifetime. It seems more reasonable to assume that most of the people dying from air pollution are sick or elderly, and would otherwise be an economic burden on society. So keeping them alive would be a cost not a savings.
Re: (Score:2)
$30B / 3k people = $10 million per person. That's a heck of a lot of economic benefit per person.
What's the GDP of the US? What does it work out to per person?
This triggers the green weenie (Score:1)
But those wind farms are so god damn ugly. I'd rather die earlier. Thanks anyway.
Nuclear (Score:3, Insightful)
Since nuclear has such a wildly greater EROEI than wind and solar, why isn't this story about the trillions of lives and quintillions of dollars saved by nuclear over the last 50 years?
Oh, right. mdsolar still gets paid per click for stories that push up the stock price of companies that take taxpayer subsidies in exchange for importing Chinese solar panels.
Carry on.
Negative Externalities (Score:1)
Of course, it has long been known that if the negative externalities of coal generation were factored in it would be way more expensive than other generation forms. Did they also count the concerns about coal ash storage, which has caused drinking water problems and even a flood of radioactive, toxic sludge in the case of the Tennessee Valley?
But ... (Score:2)
But if all those people don't die early, the rest of us will have to share the cost of their social security payments.