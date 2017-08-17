The Health Benefits of Wind and Solar Exceed the Cost of All Subsidies (arstechnica.com) 143
New submitter TheCoroner writes: A paper in Nature Energy suggests that the benefits we receive from moving to renewables like wind and solar that reduce air pollution exceed the cost of the subsidies required to make them competitive with traditional fossil fuels. Ars Technica reports: "Berkeley environmental engineer Dev Millstein and his colleagues estimate that between 3,000 and 12,700 premature deaths have been averted because of air quality benefits over the last decade or so, creating a total economic benefit between $30 billion and $113 billion. The benefits from wind work out to be more than 7 cents per kilowatt-hour, which is more than unsubsidized wind energy generally costs.
This study ambitiously tries to estimate the benefits from emissions that were avoided because of the increase in wind and solar energy from 2007 through 2015, and to do so for the whole of the U.S. Millstein and colleagues looked at carbon emissions, as well as sulphur dioxides, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter, all of which contribute to poor air quality. There are other factors that also need to be considered. A rise in renewables isn't the only thing that has been changing in the energy sector: fuel costs and regulation have also played a role. How much of the benefit can be attributed to wind and solar power, and how much to other changes? The researchers used models that track the benefits attributable to renewable power as a proportion of the total reduction in emissions.
But what if we make the world better for no reason?
I don't know why we're trying to save the Earth when we're just going to blow it up in a Nuclear Holocaust anyway.
But what about the health benefits of me driving a '69 Charger Hemi R/T? It's great for my stress level and has cured my erectile dysfunction.
Watch Vanishing Point. It has much the same effect.
One of my favorite movies, but it doesn't have nearly the health benefits of rolling in a big-block Dodge. I don't even need the nitrous tanks like that Dominic Barbarino character in the Fast & Furious documentaries has.
But what about the health benefits of me driving a '69 Charger Hemi R/T? It's great for my stress level and has cured my erectile dysfunction.
Wow. PopeRatzo, this is so unlike you. (Spoken as a friend.)
All I can say is, finding a 21st-century ride might let you escape from winning the Darwin Award.
Darwin, isn't he that monkey guy?
Let me tell you, I get so excited when I drive my Detroit iron that I don't even have to use my hands to steer. Which is handy when I need to pour myself a drink.
You might fool them, but I'm on to you. My guess is you drive a Prius. Which is not a horrible choice, compared to other cars. It's better than a Tata or Dacia, after all.
You're channelling either Hunter S Thompson or P J O'Rourke, can't quite decide which.
Actually it is also good for the planet...I mean you keep a car from 69 that still runs....that beats anything. I'm greener than grass but this craziness 'buy new electric vehicle instead of running your old ICE for another decade' must stop....I bet they'll force us to buy new electric every 5 years cause you know the battery is better now and you save the world...wink wink...forced obsolescence....nudge nudge recover the RD costs of Elon the messiah...
Anyone here wants to prove me bad for the environment
Several petrol cars change the sound of the engine just so it sounds louder. (Some even use loudspeakers) There is no reason not to put on headphones that are linked to the throttle and have any sound you like, Including your semi enhancing Hemi sound and turn it all the way to 11.
Your tears of jealousy are delicious.
Your kind is obsolete.
sometimes the article just smells bad (Score:2, Insightful)
is it just me or when you read an article like this one does your "This is a crock of sh*t" alarm go off?
Seems like about 1 million assumptions and taking estimates into facts and global averages into local and assuming 100 utilization of generation and zero pollution cost of manufacture and disposal of generation equipment. Plus probably more. I mean I love renewable energy but this article just smells bad despite all the clean renewable air.
Re:sometimes the article just smells bad (Score:4, Interesting)
Science reporting often smells worse than the actual science it reports.
Couldn't read the paper, due to paywall, but from the abstract, is there actually a scientific method involved at all?
I have the feeling that a lot of complaints on
/. about the non technical posts mirror what's going on in the scientific community; in the quest of scientists maintaining their jobs they have to get funding, and resort to very similar tactics of popularism, rather than actual scientific endeavour.
I don't think this is an actual scientific study. There's even a big "Analysis" at the top of the first page in the header, so I'm guessing someone just crunched some numbers to solve a Fermi problem of sorts. Not that you can't do
Fuck 'em. I got a few bucks. I'll fight the case.
http://sci-hub.io/saveme/16a8/... [sci-hub.io]
If the direct link doesn't work, search the DOI.
You're my new hero!
You probably can edit the HTML/CSS to remove the blur effect.
Re: (Score:3)
is it just me or when you read an article like this one does your "This is a crock of sh*t" alarm go off?
Seems like about 1 million assumptions and taking estimates into facts and global averages into local and assuming 100 utilization of generation and zero pollution cost of manufacture and disposal of generation equipment. Plus probably more. I mean I love renewable energy but this article just smells bad despite all the clean renewable air.
Estimation can be a useful tool even in areas where estimation is highly susceptible to bias.
Similar 'Wind and Solar Beat Nuclear' Study (Score:2, Insightful)
https://hardware.slashdot.org/... [slashdot.org]
http://news.stanford.edu/news/... [stanford.edu]
Here's TFA:
"Once you have a nuclear energy facility, it's straightforward to start refining uranium in that facility, which is what Iran is doing and Venezuela is planning to do," Jacobson said. "The potential for terrorists to obtain a nuclear weapon or for states to develop nuclear weapons that could be used in limited regional wars will certainly increase with an increase in the number of nuclear energy facilities worldwide." Jacobson calculated that if one small nuclear bomb exploded, the carbon emissions from the burning of a large city would be modest, but the death rate for one such event would be twice as large as the current vehicle air pollution death rate summed over 30 years.
So basically, to make Nuclear just fall off his chart, he assumes that building more powerplants will lead to nuclear war, and calculates how much stuff that will burn. Is that not completely absurd?
Basically, the gist of what he's saying about Nuclear is this: "We have to pretend like it's a bad idea, because if we don't, other countries will want to do it, and then they might build bombs. So, say it with me: Nuclear is a baad idea."
Does somebody want to break it to the guy that Iran and other states will pursue weapons programs no matter what sort of powerplants we build in the US? And besides, what's more likely to cause war: Clean and cost-effective nuclear powerplants that the rest of the world will want to copy, or an energy shortage which sends us looking to secure fossil fuels? I think the latter.
Anyway, this calculating methodology is so incredibly bizarre that I suspect it's bought.
So I'm always hearing about how the climate science community is rigorous and weeds out bad work, but that doesn't seem to have happened here. Maybe I'm looking in the wrong place, but it's been eight years and AFAICT this study was never retracted nor the lead scientist (Mark Z. Jacobson) confronted over it.
I hear the point you are trying to make and there some validity to it if the study is suspect.
But consider this.
Any pollution associated with wind or solar or electricity generation is going to be highly localized. And it's going to be in one place - easier to scrub, filter, and contain.
The only pollution from an electric vehicle going down the road is rubber from the tires (same as other vehicles) and brakes (which is about 1/10th as much due to regenerative braking.
By comparison, internal combustion eng
Statism on the march (Score:2)
Anything to further advance the idea of omniscient and benevolent rulers confiscating, errr, redistributing their subjects' monies for The Greater Good(TM).
If you are against it, you are against The Greater Good, BTW.
If you believe in any form of government then you believe in re-distributive taxation. The question from there is not the morality of such a thing, anyone who has agreed that government is necessary has already agreed to that. The real question is what money should be spent on.
Re: sometimes the article just smells bad (Score:2)
Ya, but it sounds "truthy "
Re:ambitious math... (Score:4, Insightful)
$30B / 3k people = $10 million per person. That's a heck of a lot of economic benefit per person.
Indeed. It seems silly to say that preventing the premature death of some random person would bring $10M in economic benefit. That is far more than most people earn in a lifetime. It seems more reasonable to assume that most of the people dying from air pollution are sick or elderly, and would otherwise be an economic burden on society. So keeping them alive would be a cost not a savings.
Re: (Score:3)
Economist here, people are generally considered to have an intrinsic value. It's how we decide if we should put up a barrier on the edge of a road or not.
No, not really. You see, elderly people who're most at risk of dying due to the increased pollution are those with pre-existing respitory conditions that by themselves are already expensive to treat.. What do yu think is one of the driving factors of causing those people to have said conditions? Pollution. So by cutting down pollution, you reduce the am
$30B / 3k people = $10 million per person. That's a heck of a lot of economic benefit per person.
What's the GDP of the US? What does it work out to per person?
In other news, people live more than one year and have intrinsic value.
Nor is it entirely about costs, we spend lots of money trying to make people live longer... If this is a cheaper way to do so, it's definitely worth pursuing.
Also note: if you're only counting deaths you're not counting all the money spent on astma medicin..
Usually these type of things (overall cost for minor safety reduction across large population) use a number based on human behavior.
Does someone pay $100 to avoid a one in 100,000 risk?
I'm not saying that's a valid way to do this or not, and the number seems a touch high (I've heard 6 million), but it's not total BS either.
I'm guessing they included the economic benefit from people who wouldn't have died, but would have taken sick days or been hospitalized or the like. That's probably a lot more than the number of lives saved.
I'm guessing they included the economic benefit from people who wouldn't have died, but would have taken sick days or been hospitalized or the like.
Nope. From TFA: "that’s just the estimated economic benefits of the averted 3,000 to 12,000 premature deaths—it doesn't count things like sub-lethal medical issues and lost productivity"
I don't know if you have seen one, but windmills take up about as much land as a cell tower. It's just the footprint.
You can't have people living near a windmill, so that may cut down the value of the land. Also, huge gobs of concrete are used to stabilize them. Well, everything has some negative consequences, it's all a matter of what you prefer.
This triggers the green weenie (Score:1)
But those wind farms are so god damn ugly. I'd rather die earlier. Thanks anyway.
He fought against wind but wanted to force it on the rest of us.
Luckily, none of us were stuck in an elevator with him.
Nuclear (Score:1, Insightful)
Since nuclear has such a wildly greater EROEI than wind and solar, why isn't this story about the trillions of lives and quintillions of dollars saved by nuclear over the last 50 years?
Oh, right. mdsolar still gets paid per click for stories that push up the stock price of companies that take taxpayer subsidies in exchange for importing Chinese solar panels.
Carry on.
Re: (Score:2)
Reminder that rampant anti-nuke and environmental protests are the cause of a lot of these problems. There were decades of anti-nuclear protests in japan against even upgrading safety mechanism because it would require a shutdown and restart of the reactors. Sometimes these went through irregardless because the courts refused to hear the lawsuits, in other cases they were tied up in lawsuits. Some plant safety upgrades for Kashiwazaki-Kariwa are still stuck in courts. The anti-nuke stance is nothing lik
Tell that to the Monju reactor operators.
Re:Nuclear (Score:4, Informative)
Since nuclear has such a wildly greater EROEI than wind and solar,
No, you're wrong. Here is the science. [stormsmith.nl] Short answer negative EROEI on nuclear.
why isn't this story about the trillions of lives and quintillions of dollars saved by nuclear over the last 50 years?
Because there isn't any story to tell.
why isn't this story about the trillions of lives
Assuming you mean humans, there are only billions on the planet, not trillions.
The live cost of Chernobyl is estimated to be up to a million.
and quintillions of dollars saved by nuclear over the last 50 years?
Because nuclear power is the most expensive power we have? And always was?
I'm not a big fan of Nuclear Energy + Idiot Cost Saving, Risk Ignoring Humans.
But your number is grossly overstated.
From Chernobyl... 56 direct deaths (47 accident workers and nine children with thyroid cancer) resulted from the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, and it is estimated that there may eventually be 4,000 extra cancer deaths among the approximately 600,000 most highly exposed people.
4056 deaths is no where near 1 million deaths.
And some of those cancers will only cost people a year or two of their lives (
Re:Nuclear (Score:4, Interesting)
The so called Liquidators alone are more or less all dead:
At the peak of the cleanup, an estimated 600,000 workers were involved in tasks such as building waste repositories, water filtration systems, and the "sarcophagus" that entombs the rubble of Chernobyl
One advocacy group, the Chernobyl Union, says 90,000 of the 200,000 surviving liquidators have major long-term health problems.
http://news.nationalgeographic... [nationalgeographic.com]
Sorry, no idea where you have your numbers from, but I saw several thousand dead bodies myself.
Keep in mind: the Liquidators where 17 - 19 year old recruits of the soviet army, they should be about 50 now, more than 2/3rds are dead.
And that does not even include the civil persons that died in the area around the plant.
The worst nuclear accident in history may have killed "up to" a million. Coal kills a million every year (air pollution in general kills 5.5M a year) in normal operation without an accident (and also has numerous accidents that kill thousands every year).
Coal only kills about 13,000 Americans a year these days, but is much worse in most of the world. For example, "researchers found that coal use shaves off 5.5 years of the average lifespan of a p
It's more likely that people in a thousand years will die tripping and falling on their way into a nuclear waste dump, than die from the radioactive materials there. The stuff that can kill you quickly has short half-lives. They'd probably have to purposely set up house there to be in danger, and to be that stupid you'd have to be talking about a post-apocalyptic world where a few people dying doesn't matter.
Negative Externalities (Score:3, Informative)
Of course, it has long been known that if the negative externalities of coal generation were factored in it would be way more expensive than other generation forms. Did they also count the concerns about coal ash storage, which has caused drinking water problems and even a flood of radioactive, toxic sludge in the case of the Tennessee Valley?
But ... (Score:2)
But if all those people don't die early, the rest of us will have to share the cost of their social security payments.
Re: (Score:2)
In that case lets put the lead back in gasoline. I miss the 97 octane stuff anyway, I had to reduce the timing on my 383 Duster.
Re: (Score:2)
Lead gasoline causes expensive violence. Let's just make this efficient as possible and herd people into gas chambers on their retirement day. It'll have the added benefit of making lazy old folks work for longer productive years.
It's mostly infants.
I dunno, you could probably make some sort of counter-force generator out of the Fascists and Antifas right about now with all of those Olympic gold mental gymnastics they're pulling right now, and probably make this whole planet explode from the sheer release of energy. Similar to a cat with buttered bread strapped butter side up to its back and tossed off a building, except much, MUCH more volatile.
The stuff that comes out of tailpipe is bad (Score:4, Insightful)
It should come as a no surprise that the stuff that comes out of tailpipes is not good for you to breathe. It can and does kill people. People who want to kill themselves quickly, breathe a lot of it in a short amount of time. The rest of us are doing it over a longer period of time.
The sooner we switch away from a gas burning engine, the better.
All we're waiting on is the damn batteries. Once we have the battery storage at an economical price the gas engine will be obsolete.
Re: (Score:2)
Right, and if we all rode unicorns to work then the gas engine would be obsolete too.
The very nature of batteries make them dense in weight and not so dense in energy storage. Capacitors, compressed air, liquified air, flywheels, and so on are all lacking in energy density. There are few fuels out there that compare to hydrocarbons in energy density. Even fewer that are liquid at atmospheric temperatures and pressures.
If the goal is to make fossil fuels obsolete then find a way to synthesize hydrocarbons
Your renewable energy requires storage. The cheapest energy storage is lead-acid. So the environment impact of lead mining, battery production and battery recycling, with occasional loss of the batteries into the environment, should be taken into account.
Or, if you prefer, there should be a big subsidy to replace lead-acid with anything less toxic which also is to be taken into account.
And while you Americans do it we Russians just improve our nuclear cycle.
A. Energy storage that is installed is either pumped hydro or lithium. I may be wrong, but I don't think there are any grid-scale lead-acid storage installations.
B. Storage isn't required anywhere as much as people commonly suppose. What is needed is a good grid. There is always wind somewhere. Tides are predictable. Sunlight in the right location is predictable.
Major advances in zinc-air rechargable batteries, and iron based batteries, suggest that high density storage with a low environmental toxicity are reasonably possible. Lead-acid is CURRENTLY the most inexpensive, but it is ALSO the most heavy, and among the least energy dense. Those two things make them very unattractive for the storage medium that replaces fossil fuel, the toxicity of the lead is just icing on that shit cake.
It should come as a no surprise that the stuff that comes out of tailpipes is not good for you to breathe. It can and does kill people. People who want to kill themselves quickly, breathe a lot of it in a short amount of time. The rest of us are doing it over a longer period of time.
You can kill yourself by drinking lots of water in a short time, so drinking less over longer periods of time is clearly unhealthy. Your conclusion might be right, but your argumentation is sadly lacking.
Sure but what if it's all a big hoax (Score:3)
Jokes aside, at least in the US nothing's going to change unless our electoral system does. Right now about 55,000 coal miners in swing states are holding our national elections hostage trying to hold onto jobs made increasingly irrelevant by fracking and cheap natural gas... With our electoral system it doesn't matter how you vote because we don't weigh each person's vote equally. Which was after all the entire point. It keeps change to a minimum and protects landowner's interests.
and we create a better world for nothing?
Jokes aside, at least in the US nothing's going to change unless our electoral system does. Right now about 55,000 coal miners in swing states are holding our national elections hostage trying to hold onto jobs made increasingly irrelevant by fracking and cheap natural gas... With our electoral system it doesn't matter how you vote because we don't weigh each person's vote equally. Which was after all the entire point. It keeps change to a minimum and protects landowner's interests.
Or another way to look at it is that a bunch of loons in a handful of California cities make the Democrats still competitive in national elections, while they bleed seats at the state level. For the most part they jam their ideas into force through the courts, because only a vocal few actually support the left's plans for the United States.
That's a fun game to play. Let's continue. Say California secedes. Well, plenty of cities, states and counties in California would rather stick with the United States. If
I'm pretty sure nuclear beats them all (Score:4, Interesting)
Even including the deaths from Chernobyl nuclear power has an impressive safety record. More people died from windmill and solar accidents per energy produced than nuclear.
Sure, there were a lot of accidental deaths in the early days of nuclear power but it's making a lot of safe energy now. Wind and solar combined make very little energy, and you compare that to worker deaths from electrocutions and falls and nuclear has them beat by an order of magnitude on safety. Nuclear is better for the environment too, less carbon produced per energy than wind or solar. Pretty sure nuclear kills fewer birds and bats too.
I just heard on the radio today of the health effects of the sound made by windmills. I think they called it "infrasound", it's the low frequency hum made by windmills that cause headaches, hearing loss, and all kinds of crazy stuff. Maybe that's a bunch of pseudoscience, I don't know.
I see a lot of comparisons of wind and solar to coal and natural gas. Why not compare it to nuclear? I know why. By comparison wind and solar is expensive, dirty, deadly, and did I mention expensive?
If these articles want to convince me that I need wind and solar power then they need to compare it to nuclear too. But they don't. Again, I know why.
Nuclear plants are incredibly expensive. But I'd say it's my preferred method of generation--if we reprocess (reuse) the fuel.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Nuclear plants are incredibly cheap. What is expensive is allowing the watermelons to abuse the regulatory process to multiply the time by a factor of 2x to 3x and the cost by a factor of 5x to 10x.
The current fad, by the way, is BDB - "beyond design basis". Not a bad idea, exactly, if done as a mental exercise or deep contingency planning. But I don't want my power bill to go up another 10% so that the local plant can actually be modified to withstand a flood twice as deep as design basis (the site's 50
The truth is what is said often enough (Score:1)
I suppose you'll also try to argue that there are less women in tech because there are differences between men and women...
*cough, cough *. Fukushima.
Just like many nuke plants, they went cheap on the safety.
Re:I'm pretty sure nuclear beats them all (Score:5, Informative)
Here's a link to paper by Kharecha and Hanson showing the health benefits of nuclear power to 2012. 1.8 million premature deaths avoided due to reduced air pollution.
http://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10... [acs.org]
More people died from windmill and solar accidents per energy produced than nuclear.
Please show me the windmill and solar power death statistics you are referring too.
I see a lot of comparisons of wind and solar to coal and natural gas. Why not compare it to nuclear?
The base investment for nuclear power is 10 billion dollars. It's a regulatory nightmare and there is resistance against it by some people. There is also the cost of cleaning up a reactor if it melts down and all the evacuations required because of it. You have to factor in things going wrong.
By comparison wind and solar is expensive, dirty, deadly, and did I mention expensive?
Solar can be decentralized and allow people to never have to pay an electric company again. Being connected to "the grid" should be considered a vulnerability. Also, solar never threatens to an area uninhabitable
I just heard on the radio today of the health effects of the sound made by windmills. I think they called it "infrasound", it's the low frequency hum made by windmills that cause headaches, hearing loss, and all kinds of crazy stuff. Maybe that's a bunch of pseudoscience, I don't know.
Infowars has a radio station now?
What we really should do is put WiFi routers up there so the people who make up weird illnesses don't need to stretch their imagination too high.
It's good on health but bad on cost. Way, way too expensive.
Send it to us. We shall reprocess it and power our Dear Soviet Motherland with your waste for the millenia to come.
Re: (Score:3)
Only in the sense people don't know how radiation works and think it's dangerous for a hundred thousand years and are afraid that subduction zone disposal mines would magically spew concentrated plutonium onto future babies.
Thankfully we have nice safe coal and just dump all the waste right into the air and ocean.
Re: (Score:3)
Oh, look, the "if you oppose nuclear you must love coal" canard. It was an annoying false dichotomy before wind and solar became cost competitive with coal, and that was allowing coal to externalize most of its costs. Now it's just dumb. [bloomberg.com]
If you oppose nuclear you are a wannabe environmentalist who doesn't understand how radiation works.
Coal lovers hate nuclear to the extent it's a cliche? I've never even heard of this. You can freely substitute any fossil fuel coal in my example if it makes you happy.
how about the opportunity costs (Score:1)
If you're going to account for costs like that, you also need to account for opportunity costs. How about it?
Use the "think of the children" stupid (Score:2)
In any case as the old saying goes one in the hand is worth 2 in the bu
200k deaths from air pollution per year in the US (Score:1)
It's estimated that there are 200,000 early deaths from air pollution a year just in the US. So it makes sense that fossil fuels would actually be the most expensive once health is factored in.
http://news.mit.edu/2013/study... [mit.edu]
Silly paper (Score:2)
The entire reason we want the clean energy sources is this hypothesis (that lives saved exceed the dollar cost).
But this kind of comparison is stupid to make, which is why the true conclusion is not believed by climate deniers.
The report depends on putting a dollar value to the human life AND on a lot of other soft comparisons.
Estimations upon estimations, making it pointless, at least for the purpose of convincing the non-believers. The green believers already know it to be true and don't need con
Electric Cars won't pollute where they are (Score:3, Informative)
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles emit pollution that weighs roughly as much as the vehicle- every single year.
Electric cars emit tire rubber dust (same as ICE) and brake dust (but only 1/10th as much).
That's it. No micro particulates, no unburnt hydrocarbons, no leaing fluids, no CO2, CO, or Sulphur.
Any pollution created by the cars manufacture is going to be highly localized, containable, and filterable.
Any pollution created by electrical generation is going to be highly localized, containable, and filterable (even coal).
If your town has 1 million ICE vehicles in it on a given day, replacing them would remove 4 billion pounds of pollution per year from your town.
That's going to help many over 65, and anyone with breathing problems, probably cut cancer noticeably due to the reduction of PM10 combustion emissions.
Other Advantages of making power more expensive.. (Score:1)
And just think! All those power subsidies (and ethanol in petrol) will make food more expensive, which means millions more children will starve, which will keep the population down, which will further reduce pollution.
Its WIN-WIN
$10M per death? (Score:2)
"between 3,000 and 12,700 premature deaths have been averted because of air quality benefits over the last decade or so, creating a total economic benefit between $30 billion and $113 billion."
So, averting one premature death costs the economy $10M? Not sure why the benefit goes down per person if more deaths are averted, but where on earth are they getting anywhere near $10M per person?
I would bet it's based on loss to the economy of a healthy worker plus the cost of health care for somebody with heart/lung problems, and probably some other stuff that hasn't occurred to us.
If that cost is really true, government would have a case to pay people to have kids. If each day kid is $10M return, paying parents $100K per kid per year from birth to 18 should be a no brainer - great return on investment.
What subsidies? (Score:2)
The last German auction for needed subsidies for coastal Wind-generators the winner asked for exactly 0€ subsidies.
They don't need that anymore.