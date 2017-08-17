Dilution of Whisky -- the Molecular Perspective (nature.com) 24
From a new published paper in Scientific Report by Bjorn C. G. Karlsson and Ran Friedman: Despite the growing knowledge of the nature of water-alcohol mixtures on a molecular level, much less is known on the interaction of water, alcohol and small solutes. In particular, the nature of the interaction between the solvent and taste-carrying molecules, such as guaiacol, is not known. To address this gap, we used MD simulations to study the distribution of guaiacol in water-alcohol mixtures of different concentrations. Our simulations revealed that guaiacol is present at the air-liquid interface at ethanol concentrations that correspond to the alcohol content of bottled or diluted whiskies. Because the drink is consumed at the interface first, our findings help to understand why adding water to whisky helps to enhance its taste. A molecular understanding of the nature of taste compounds in water-alcohol mixtures allows for optimizing the taste of alcoholic spirits. [...] Overall, there is a fine balance between diluting the whisky to taste and diluting the whisky to waste.
Some of my relatives are 'whiskey snobs' and would make fun of me for diluting it (just slightly) with water for better taste. Now I can tell them I have science to back me up!
Hmm... Expect mixed results. It seems many people aren't swayed by science and/or facts.
Expect mixed results.
Pretty sure OP knows the results of mixing.
:)
Gourmet moose pee still comes out of the same end of the moose.
Not if its 'whiskey'. This only really applies to 'whisky'. Anyway, whenever I meet a whisk(e)y snob I mix in some coke (or Irn Bru which seems to annoy them more)
Slashdotters admittedly have large differences (Score:3)
I am hoping, though, we can all come together and agree that:
The dilution of whiskey is morally wrong.
Against any dilution? Sounds like you're a member of the malt-right.
:-)
Well played, sir.
How i imagine this started (Score:1, Insightful)
"There must be a way to use some of this grant money on whisky..."
Or: "Hmm. What constituency is most likely to be loose with their money?"
Whiskey was "just right" (Score:3)
Employee: It was just right.
Boss: Just right? Is that all?
Employee: Yep, if it had been any worse, I couldn't have drunk it and if it had been any better, you wouldn't have given it to me.
Whisky != Whiskey (Score:4, Informative)
The authors of the article don't understand that "whisky" (from Scotland) is not the same as "whiskey" (from anywhere else.)
The discussion that the water opens the whisky up and makes the guaiacol more aromatic does not apply to whiskey that does not have a lot of this chemical in it, that is to say NOT SCOTCH.
Adding water to Irish Whiskey, or good ole American Bourbon Whiskey, is not going to have the same effect. Adding a couple teaspoons of cool water to your delicious smoky single malt from Islay will make a noticeable difference and open op the "nose" of the whisky.
True "whisky snobs" know the difference.
Re: (Score:2)
just when you think audiophiles are the most insufferable cunts on the face of the planet...
Re: (Score:2)
IMHO, a couple Tsp is a bit much for the standard drink size. Although, most of my testing has been on popular (read, "well marketed and available almost everywhere") moderately priced Islays like Lagavulin or some of the smokier Highlands so my testing is not very broad based.
However, I expect to continue to experiment aggressively until I figure out just the right amount of water to add -- it could take decades to perfect this, but I'm willing to make that sacrifice to help humanity.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Guaiacol is a small and mostly hydrophobic molecule that is able to interact with polar solvents via hydrogen-bonding and polar-aromatic interactions. Higher concentrations of guaiacol have been found in Scottish whiskies than in American and Irish ones. The concentration of guaiacol was found by GC/MS to be 3.7–4.1mgL1, or about 3.2105M in two undisclosed Scottish whiskies5. It is likely that the concentration of guaiacol in Isley whiskies is even higher.
And, more specifically, they point out in their conclusions that dilution with water is only helpful to cask-strength whiskey to bring out its flavor:
Dilution of cask-strength whisky improves its taste by increasing the propensity of taste compounds at the liquid-air interface...
...It is therefore reasonable to assume that the taste of guaiacol (and other amphipathic, semi-volatile compounds) is less pronounced at high alcohol concentrations, which explains why dilution of cask-strength whiskies results in a change in the sensory effects of the whisky.
So diluting some off-the-shelf Jack Daniel's likely
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE! (Score:2)
GUACAMOLE ALCOHOL?! Maybe science has gone too far...
Great one-liner. (Score:2)
"Overall, there is a fine balance between diluting the whisky to taste and diluting the whisky to waste."
I bet it was high-fives all around the room when someone came up with that one. At the very least, it makes a great heading for the conference poster/first PowerPoint slide.