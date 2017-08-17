Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google Moon Space The Almighty Buck Technology

Google Lunar X-Prize Extends Deadline Through March 2018 (space.com)

Posted by BeauHD from the rain-check dept.
schwit1 writes: The Google Lunar X-Prize has announced that it has extended its contest deadline from the end of 2017 to the end of March 2018 for the finalists to complete their lunar rover mission and win the grand prize of $30 million. They also announced several additional consolation prizes that all of the remaining five contestants can win should they achieve lunar orbit ($1.75 million) or successfully achieve a soft landing ($3 million), even if they are not the first to do it. At least one team, Moon Express, will be helped enormously by the extra three months. This gives Rocket Lab just a little extra time to test its rocket before launching Moon Express's rover to the Moon.

Google Lunar X-Prize Extends Deadline Through March 2018 More | Reply

Google Lunar X-Prize Extends Deadline Through March 2018

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"Trust me. I know what I'm doing." -- Sledge Hammer

Close