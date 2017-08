Energy Drinks May Trigger Future Substance Use, Says Study

New research suggests persistent consumption of energy drinks may predispose young adults to substance use . "Investigators, led by Amelia M. Arria, PhD, School of Public Health, University of Maryland, College Park, found that college students who regularly drink highly caffeinated energy drinks were at increased risk for later use of alcohol, cocaine, or prescription stimulants," reports Medscape. From the report:The study was published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence