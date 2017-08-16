Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Medicine Science

Energy Drinks May Trigger Future Substance Use, Says Study (medscape.com) 31

Posted by BeauHD from the foreshadowing dept.
New research suggests persistent consumption of energy drinks may predispose young adults to substance use. "Investigators, led by Amelia M. Arria, PhD, School of Public Health, University of Maryland, College Park, found that college students who regularly drink highly caffeinated energy drinks were at increased risk for later use of alcohol, cocaine, or prescription stimulants," reports Medscape. From the report: The research included students enrolled in an ongoing longitudinal study that began in 2004 at a large public university. The analysis included 1099 participants (54% women; 72% non-Hispanic white) who completed at least one annual assessment in which patterns of energy drink consumption were assessed. In interviews, participants were asked which energy drinks they had consumed, and how often, in the past year. They were categorized into three patterns of use: Frequent (52 or more days); Occasional (12 - 51 days); Infrequent (1 - 11 days). The investigators found that sensation seeking, conduct problems, and behavioral dysregulation were all positively associated with a higher probability of energy drink consumption, with the nonuse group having the lowest and the persistent group the highest risk scores. The study was published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence.

  • Drink some Green Tea Beaver Buzz. Almost 400mg of caffeine https://www.amazon.com/Canadia... [amazon.com]

  • Same relation as income? (Score:3)

    by Errol backfiring ( 1280012 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @06:10AM (#55023767) Journal
    It would surprise me if the relation was anything else than social. The same social groups that drink energy drinks also use more drugs. If there is a hard reason for this, my first guess would be to look at the income.

    • It would surprise me if the relation was anything else than social. The same social groups that drink energy drinks also use more drugs.

      Yep. Definitely got the cart and the horse the wrong way around here.

      • As someone who spent a decade in active drug addiction I can say from experience that this research has it right. The people who drink highly caffienated drinks on a daily basis over a period of time are developing a psychological, and physical, addiction to a mind altering substance. They drink massive amounts of caffience for the buzz it gives them. And they come to rely on that to get them to an altered mental state.

        That altered state is the goal. And that is what addiction is all about. People get

    • I'm going to place my money on the fact that sugar is highly addictive, and people who are susceptible to addiction will be attracted to both sugary energy drinks, and other substances.

  • Yes (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I smoked weed first and drank energy drinks second.
    I can see now what triggered my drinking...

  • Correlation causation. Correlation causation. Correlation causation. The original article acknowledges this and it does not reach that conclusion. Yet, the title reads "energy drinks MAY trigger future substance use". By the same logic I guess we can also say "eating vegetables may trigger schizophrenia" or "eating hamburgers may trigger a healthy lifestyle" or "doing drugs may trigger a happy and fruitful life" or "staring at the sun may trigger improved gaming skills". Those are all true statements, ar

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Cigaes ( 714444 )

      Indeed, I was about to post that this was a typical “post hoc ergo propter hoc” fallacy, but you beat me to it.

      In this particular instance, there is an obvious common cause: being open to artificial stimulations of the mind.

  • People who use stimulants are likely to use stimulants.

    Where do I apply for money for such studies? I'm asking for a friend...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Q-Hack! ( 37846 ) *

      Studies show that mothers breast milk is a gateway drug which leads to death.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kiuas ( 1084567 )

      People who use stimulants are likely to use stimulants.

      Where do I apply for money for such studies? I'm asking for a friend...

      My thoughts exactly.

      What's interesting to me is that in so far as I can tell they did not do any kind of comparison with regular old coffee, you know, the age old stimulant that's even more potent in caffeine than some energy drinks. As a curiosity this sort of panic over 'energy drinks' such as coffee is not new [wikipedia.org]

      Coffee first arrived in Sweden around 1674, but was little used until t

  • Maybe unrelated (Score:3)

    by skovnymfe ( 1671822 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @06:25AM (#55023825)

    Cool kids drink energy drinks, and they drink alcohol and they do party drugs. So conversely drinking energy drinks and alcohol and doing drugs makes you one of the cool kids, right? Only you'll never be one of the cool kids, because frankly you're just an imitating loser, only now you're also an addict, and a point in a statistic which has no basis in reality, and which is created by people who never experienced being one of the cool kids, or one of the addicts. Or possible was one of the addicts at one point, but got better and had their opinion of the cool kids turn sour. So now they're after the least prickly of the three - can't chase down the drugs, that doesn't work, and can't chase down the alcohol, that doesn't work either - DEATH TO ENERGY DRINKS!

  • So people who habitually seek out a stimulate are more likely to also be the the same people who go on to seek out other stimulates you say?

  • How many of these people either work, study, or work and study to the point they're often tired and/or sleep deprived and use energy drinks as a crutch to keep going?

