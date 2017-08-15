Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Medicine Science

Scientists Finally Unlock the Recipe For Magic Mushrooms (gizmodo.com) 103

Posted by BeauHD from the medical-grade dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Aside from being a schedule 1 drug, scientists haven't fully understood the chemistry behind how mushrooms produce the chemical psilocybin -- until now. A new study may finally lay the groundwork for a medical-grade psilocybin patients can take. Gizmodo reports: "Living things make molecules through a series of chemical reactions, similar to how car makers produce cars on assembly lines. Enzymes act as the workers/robots, speeding up the reactions by helping put the pieces together. Actually making psilocybin requires mapping the biological factory. A 1968 paper (obviously it was in 1968) offered a proposed order of events leading to a finished psilocybin molecule, by adding radioactive elements and watching what happened to them on the assembly line. The researchers thought that maybe tryptophan, the amino acid everyone wrongly says makes you sleepy, was the first piece, which then went through four successive steps to become the finished product. The new study shows that the 1968 paper got the order wrong, and introduces the responsible genes and enzymes, the workers that do the specific task to get the final product. This time around, mapping the factory required sequencing the genomes of two magic mushroom species, Psilocybe cubensis and Psilocybe cyanescens. Then, the researchers found exactly which genes produce the required enzymes and spliced them into E. coli bacteria. Using those enzymes, they were able to rebuild the factory and create their own psilocybin." The study has been published in the German journal Angewandte Chemie.

Scientists Finally Unlock the Recipe For Magic Mushrooms More | Reply

Scientists Finally Unlock the Recipe For Magic Mushrooms

Comments Filter:

  • A 1968 paper (obviously it was in 1968)

    Sorry, but why is this obvious? Just redundant text or is there another reason?

    • Re:1968? (Score:5, Informative)

      by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @11:41PM (#55022947)

      1968, one year before Woodstock [wikipedia.org].

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by GuB-42 ( 2483988 )

      May 1968 is a very significant date in France, marked by the youth protesting against authority.
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      I'm not sure how it relates to a German paper though.

    • A 1968 paper (obviously it was in 1968)

      Sorry, but why is this obvious? Just redundant text or is there another reason?

      My guess is that the submitter/editor refers to the lack of online papers.

      • My guess is that the submitter/editor refers to the lack of online papers.

        No, TFA alludes to the 60s being a decade of hallucinogenic drug exploration.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by aliquis ( 678370 )

      In Sweden the concept of the "68th left" is a thing.
      https://sv.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
      1968 just happen to be a symbol of that movement which started around then and started to vanish away around 1976.

      So it's just a left reference which by extension I guess may be a hippie reference which by extension would be a drug user reference. Kinda connected, but not head on :)
      (Well, unless you consider drugs a necessity to be left ;D)

    • That's the last time it was easy to do research on most recreational drugs. Psilocybin was marked Schedule 1 in 1970, after which research became quite difficult.

  • If they release this E. coli variant into the wild, will people start getting high when they catch it?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by heson ( 915298 )
      Tripping on raw chicken!

    • Re:I wonder... (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Gilgaron ( 575091 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @08:30AM (#55024181)
      I have honestly been surprised that cloning the genes into E. coli or yeast for various illicit substances hasn't become widespread already. Whenever I see those articles about people "biohacking" in their garage to figure out whatever genetic illness their kid has I keep waiting to see a followup where they fund the treatment for their kid with a big fermenter full of THC.

      • Probably because it's pretty hard. Even with modern day chemistry sets, gene splicing isn't just cut and paste. Then you need to figure out what you just made and purify it. Requires a fairly sophisticated lab, not just a garage.

        It's certainly doable. I have no doubt in certain wilder, less civilized parts of the world like Trenton, NJ (or most anyplace in New Jersey for that matter) someone is trying to do this but it's not easy.

        And doing this on an industrial scale is even harder. OTOH, grown P. cuben

    • Why aren't we funding this?

  • Woo hoo! (Score:5, Interesting)

    by piojo ( 995934 ) on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @11:49PM (#55022981)

    Personally, I'm excited to see what this brings for treatment of depression and social anxiety. And maybe in twenty years, we'll come around and be willing to explore micro-dosing for medical purposes. (There is anecdotal evidence that it reduces emotional PMS to zero for a lot of women, and I'm curious what it does for those with reduced attention spans.)

    • Re:Woo hoo! (Score:5, Interesting)

      by sjames ( 1099 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @12:12AM (#55023021) Homepage Journal

      It's also proven very effective at drastically reducing the frequency of migraine and cluster headaches.

    • Re:Woo hoo! (Score:5, Funny)

      by clovis ( 4684 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @12:13AM (#55023025)

      Personally, I'm excited to see what this brings for treatment of depression and social anxiety. And maybe in twenty years, we'll come around and be willing to explore micro-dosing for medical purposes. (There is anecdotal evidence that it reduces emotional PMS to zero for a lot of women, and I'm curious what it does for those with reduced attention spans.)

      tl;dr

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The very best drug experience of my life was with mushrooms. That was over twenty years ago. I've never sought them out since, but I probably should. I felt so much clarity about life and the "universe". The positive mood probably lasted at least 6 months after that experience. I would use them again to try and cure the depression, etc, but I don't know where to get them now. My friends from 20's era are on to other things. I am definitely interested in micro-doses as anti-depressant. Fucking govern

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        You can probably order spores of Psilocybe species by mail, possibly legally. Depending on where you are, the illegality usually comes when you grow the spores, which is easy to do with little equipment or effort; the key is to keep everything sterile so other fungi don't get a toehold.

    • Re:Woo hoo! (Score:5, Insightful)

      by queazocotal ( 915608 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @12:57AM (#55023127)
      The point in making it genetically, not via extraction from mushrooms (which is very, very very cheap) is so that you can tweak the molecule a little, and then get a patent approved for it, and then put it through FDA licencing, in order to get an exclusivity period while the patent is valid.
      Purely political alas.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Ubi_NL ( 313657 )

        true, but you can then only patent the improvement, which (if people pay for this) needs to be substantial. The patent will not strip you of the ability to use the unmodified product.

        • Yeah, but lets face it. While it was fun when we were young, sneaking into a farmer's cow field, avoiding the bull, the angry cows, and the angry farmer gets kinda old after a while.

          Not only that, but many/most farmers in my area use the anitbiotics, etc. in feed which kills 'shroom production.

          Of course, if you do get some, you can always set up some brown rice and add the spores adn grow your own in a shit free environment....

  • What the fuck is wrong with you people!? Splice it into brewer's yeast, not the fucking plague.

  • and probably safe (Score:5, Interesting)

    by clovis ( 4684 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @12:18AM (#55023039)

    Plus, these is that psylocybin is considered to be among the safest recreational drugs.

    https://www.theguardian.com/so... [theguardian.com]
    https://www.globaldrugsurvey.c... [globaldrugsurvey.com]
    Disclaimer: I'm aware that the globaldrugsurvey's methodology and conclusions has major, almost stupid problems, but their raw data does suggest that that the mushrooms are fairly safe.

    • but unless you're mentally prepared for a full trip you'd better to just stick to say 1/2 gram of shrooms and have similar to weed high but less body/head stone and more of a semi mild perception high.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by aliquis ( 678370 )

        Sadly that doesn't explain all that much to me anyway since I haven't taken cannabis either.

  • not at all required (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @12:35AM (#55023079)

    Producing it via this method is not at all required to start using it therapeutically. The only reason they are going to such great lengths is so they can patent it and have monopoly "rights".

    More proof that our perverse "intellectual property" system is precisely what is making the perverse outcomes.

    • Producing it via this method is not at all required to start using it therapeutically. The only reason they are going to such great lengths is so they can patent it and have monopoly "rights".

      We already know how to produce it synthetically, so I doubt it is only about patenting the method; it is simply curiosity driven research into how a living organism produces a molecule. This is in itself valuable knowledge - many chemical pathways in biology are similar at least in parts, although they lead to wildly different end products.

  • No breakthrough here (Score:3)

    by paiute ( 550198 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @01:27AM (#55023201)
    Psilocybin is a small achiral molecule which is easy to prepare synthetically. (http://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/np030059u). If we wanted to use it medicinally, the availability of the molecule would not be the limiting factor.

    • As far as complexity of drug-like molecules is concerned, Psilocybin is really a trivial molecule where large-scale manufacturing in mushrooms or GM-yeast/bacteria would be waste of money. The paper identifies the reaction sequence and the involved enzymes, which is certainly interesting, but as absolutely ZERO applicability to any type of medical-grade commercial production.

  • Next on scientists' list: the ingredients to the eleven secret herbs and spices!

  • human logic: (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Lets make magic mushrooms illegal so we could sell medicine

  • Guys, I think I perfected the pathway to create psilocybin via...aww man, my microscope melted again.

  • Tryptophan (Score:4, Informative)

    by Rei ( 128717 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @06:03AM (#55023755) Homepage

    Tryptophan isn't "wrongly" said to make you sleepy - it does [nih.gov] make you sleepy. The myth is that it's tryptophan to blame when Americans get sleepy after a Thanksgiving feast, when in reality most of the blame lies on the mass consumption of carbohydrates. Turkey is no more tryptophan-rich than many other meats, such as chicken.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Quirkz ( 1206400 )

      Yeah, that one drives me crazy. "Sure, I ate 5000 calories, but the reason I'm sleepy is because of the turkey, which I ate in amounts only slightly larger than what I'd put in a sandwich on a normal day." Then there's other things, like the frequent drinking, the all-day activity, the travel, the time with relatives, all of which might make a person sleepy, depending.

  • All I Remember About Shrooms... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Petersko ( 564140 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @06:28AM (#55023835)

    It has been nearly 20 years but shrooms turned me into the best possible movie audience member. I totally got whatever a director intended emotionally. Don'the ask me to put a caveat on it - shrooms were universally awesome for me. I absolutely understand why they would have therapeutic value.

  • I wonder what would happen (Score:3)

    by jenningsthecat ( 1525947 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @07:25AM (#55023951)

    ... if those modified E. Coli bacteria were ever released and came to populate the guts of certain mammals.

  • Where do I send the money?

  • Mapping the biological factory? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "Actually making psilocybin requires mapping the biological factory."

    Why do people write about a topic where they know so little, that statements like this don't immediately jump out at them as bullshit?

    4-HO-DMT is just one of a varied family of tryptamines that is trivial to synthesise, as many Chinese 'research chemical' suppliers know full well.

    And if you -really- want to phosphorylate psilocin into psilocybin, it's not that hard either, though nobody bothers because it'll be immediately oxidised back in

  • Have not done either for decades, but pretty sure my preference would still stand today.

  • Just mix ammonia and bleach.

  • Not sure what kind of value we can get from this kind of hallucinogen. We have known about magic mushrooms since prehistoric times, and there was major experimentation with them in the 60s, but nothing good came of it, and aside from synesthesia and what amounts to waking dreams that you can't get out of, these things aren't useful to humanity in any real way.

    Probably one of the reasons that it took from 1968 to 2017 for someone to figure out how to synthesize the drug.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Whoever undertakes to set himself up as a judge of Truth and Knowledge is shipwrecked by the laughter of the gods." -- Albert Einstein

Close