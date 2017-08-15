Behind the Hype of 'Lab-Grown' Meat (gizmodo.com) 23
In an exclusive report via Gizmodo, Ryan F. Mandelbaum discusses the hype surrounding "lab-grown" meat: Some folks have big plans for your future. They want you -- a burger-eatin', chicken-finger-dippin' American -- to buy their burgers and nuggets grown from stem cells. One day, meat eaters and vegans might even share their hypothetical burger. That burger will be delicious, environmentally friendly, and be indistinguishable from a regular burger. And they assure you the meat will be real meat, just not ground from slaughtered animals. That future is on the minds of a cadre of Silicon Valley startup founders and at least one nonprofit in the world of cultured meat. Some are sure it will heal the environmental woes caused by American agriculture while protecting the welfare of farm animals. But these future foods' promises are hypothetical, with many claims based on a futurist optimism in line with Silicon Valley's startup culture. Cultured meat is still in its research and development phase and must overcome massive hurdles before hitting market. A consumer-ready product does not yet exist and its progress is heavily shrouded by intellectual property claims and sensationalist press. Today, cultured meat is a lot of hype and no consumer product.
"Much of what happens in the world of cultured meat is done for the sake of PR," Ben Wurgaft, an MIT-based post-doctoral researcher writing a book on cultured meat, told Gizmodo. Wurgaft finds it hard to believe many predictions about cultured meat's future, including the promise of an FDA-approved consumer product within a year. The truth is that only a few successful prototypes have yet been shown to the public, including a NASA-funded goldfish-based protein in the early 2000s, and a steak grown from frog cells in 2003 for an art exhibit. More have come recently: Mark Post unveiled a $330,000 cultured burger in 2013, startup Memphis Meats has produced cultured meatballs and poultry last and this year, and Hampton Creek plans to have a product reveal dinner by the end of the year.
"Much of what happens in the world of cultured meat is done for the sake of PR," Ben Wurgaft, an MIT-based post-doctoral researcher writing a book on cultured meat, told Gizmodo. Wurgaft finds it hard to believe many predictions about cultured meat's future, including the promise of an FDA-approved consumer product within a year. The truth is that only a few successful prototypes have yet been shown to the public, including a NASA-funded goldfish-based protein in the early 2000s, and a steak grown from frog cells in 2003 for an art exhibit. More have come recently: Mark Post unveiled a $330,000 cultured burger in 2013, startup Memphis Meats has produced cultured meatballs and poultry last and this year, and Hampton Creek plans to have a product reveal dinner by the end of the year.
Re: (Score:2)
Meat is on its way out.
I agree with the rest of your statement, but meat is not on its way out. What's on its way out is getting meat by having animals grow it on their bodies, killing and butchering them and then trying to find things to do with the parts people don't want to eat.
Re: (Score:2)
The planet is a lot more resistant than you think.
It needs something like freeza to actually kill it, and he will take several hours to do so, despise the 5 minute claim.
Early Adoption Costs (Score:2)
When have the initial versions of a product not been hard to produce, expensive and limited?
"I think there is a world market for maybe five computers"
Re: (Score:2)
Nobody cares about vegans.
Meat in moderation is good and necessary for a well-balanced diet.
The important question is if it has the same nutritional value and if normal humans would eat it.
Re: (Score:2)
I.e. eating meat is necessary to not become a vegan?
I congratulate you on your straw man, straw man.
(e.g. vegetarians aren't particularly sick).
Vegetarian != vegan.
Re: (Score:2)
What kind of immune system does pasteurised milk have?
Though it does indeed present some problems (immuno-laxity is not a small issue, don't get me wrong), it's not the end of the world. Foods are already preserved to combat them being attacked, and a cucumber or potato has little more defence against bacterial infection than anything synthetic.
Basically, if you could grow this stuff in a sterile atmosphere, preserve it and package it, it's not going to be able to harbour anything nasty.
The fact that then
Re: (Score:2)
Basically, if you could grow this stuff in a sterile atmosphere, preserve it and package it, it's not going to be able to harbour anything nasty.
So if everything goes perfectly, it's much safer? How reassuring. Anyway, your next line is "because it's vat grown they will be able to do much better inspections" and then the counter-argument to that is that many inspections which are now possible are not carried out, or not carried out correctly.
The bigger issue really is - what's the cost of keeping it sterile and preserving it that way, after synthetically producing it? I'm guessing it adds yet-more-expense to an already expensive synthesised item.
If you're growing the meat then it isn't sterile to begin with. It might be sanitary. Keeping it sanitary adds no more expense to vat-grown proteins than to real meat.
Re: (Score:2)
I really couldn't care. I'd eat synthetic meat, and I'd also eat a ton of real meat, it doesn't bother me either way.
So if you're growing a replacement heart valve, it's not sterile? I think you need look up what we mean when we say synthetic meat, in my case I'm talking about lab-grown from pure proteins. Not "oh, we made a bit of pig from the local farm get bigger in a little dish".
As such, lab-grown meat in that way is BY DEFINITION sterile ("free from bacteria or other living microorganisms") when it
This is not the Slashdot articles I signed up for (Score:2)
Do Sheeple Dream of Electric Meat? (Score:2)
Given all the people still wary of eating GMOs or anything 'artificial', there will be a large demand for animal meat even if this becomes cheaper. It'll be like HFCS vs. sugar, or vanillin vs vanilla.
Personally I'd try it out of curiosity, but I can't shake that quote from Judge Dredd: "Eat recycled food: good for the environment, ok for you." There's something depressingly dystopian/cyberpunk about eating fake meat, conceptually, that reminds me of how in "Do androids dream of electric sheep?" people only
Re: (Score:2)
people only own electronic pets because there aren't the resources to support living ones.
people only own pets because they don't have the emotional resources to associate with humans
Re: (Score:2)
A dog only shits on my rug, not my entire life.
Eat your lab grown burger in your flying car (Score:2)
Don't believe the 'don't believe the hype' hype (Score:2)
I'd say vat-grown meat is closer to being a reality than AI, cheap fusion or quantum pretty much anything, and this swipe reeks of the desperation of an industry that has just seen the terrible threat and is trying to spin against it already.