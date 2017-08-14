SpaceX Successfully Launches, Recovers Falcon 9 For CRS-12 (techcrunch.com) 15
Another SpaceX rocket has been successfully launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center today, carrying a Dragon capsule loaded with over 6,400 pounds of cargo destined for the International Space Station. This marks an even dozen for ISS resupply missions launched by SpaceX under contract to NASA. TechCrunch reports: The rocket successfully launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at 12:31 PM EDT, and Dragon deployed from the second stage as planned. Dragon will rendezvous with the ISS on August 16 for capture by the station's Canadarm 2 robotic appendage, after which it'll be attached to the rocket. After roughly a month, it'll return to Earth after leaving the ISS with around 3,000 pounds of returned cargo on board, and splash down in the Pacific Ocean for recovery. There's another reason this launch was significant, aside from its experimental payload (which included a supercomputer designed to help humans travel to Mars): SpaceX will only use re-used Dragon capsules for all future CRS missions, the company has announced, meaning this is the last time a brand new Dragon will be used to resupply the ISS, if all goes to plan. Today's launch also included an attempt to recover the Falcon 9 first stage for re-use at SpaceX's land-based LZ-1 landing pad. The Falcon 9 first stage returned to Earth as planned, and touched down at Cape Canaveral roughly 9 minutes after launch.
Which is what I always had hoped for the shuttle program
Actually the shuttle spent MANY years as old hat. It after the first 3-4 years it only really made the news 3 times. The two explosions and the last missions.
Pounds? Don't you mean kilograms? (Score:1)
Why is the Cargo measured in Pounds when everything else spacey is in metric?
Kilograms are mass; pounds are weight
Because it's American.
The original source first mentions kilograms
CRS-12 will deliver 2,910 kilograms (6,415 pounds) of cargo to the station
https://www.nasaspaceflight.co... [nasaspaceflight.com]
Pretty sure NASA is American...
Because it's press releases for the unwashed masses. NASA, and the ISS in particular, operate entirely in a pure metric environment. Heck, this is the same for the other and related agencies. You walk into JPL and ask where the washroom is, you're likely to hear something along the lines of 5 meters down the hall, and to your left.
Because the journalists at techcrunch.com don't know what a kilogram is.

Thankfully NASA does.
Thankfully NASA does. https://www.nasaspaceflight.co... [nasaspaceflight.com]
Is there anything that guy CAN'T do?
Convince the current POTUS not to be a racist, bigoted asshole?
Actually, Elon failed to convince him not to be a fossil-fuel boosting climate change denier.
It's a completely different rich guy who failed to convince him to be a racist, bigoted asshole.
On that last note, I find it really sad that only the black guy felt the need to cut ties; in my opinion, it shows you that none of them have any principles unless it hits close to home.
Couple of clarifications to the summary... (Score:2)
First the obvious, the Dragon will be berthed to the station, not to the rocket. That was done in Florida prior to launch.
Secondly, this is likely the last new Dragon 1 pressure vessel that will be launched. Given that they splash down in rather corrosive salt water, there's significant effort to re-manufacture the capsules for launch, and the pressure vessel is a portion of that.