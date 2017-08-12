Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Study Finds Vaccine Science Outreach Only Reinforced Myths (arstechnica.com) 88

Posted by EditorDavid from the myth-unbusters dept.
Ars Technica reports on a study suggesting that "Striking at a myth with facts may only shore it up." Applehu Akbar writes: Researchers at the University of Edinburgh studied public attitudes toward vaccination in a group whose opinions on the subject were polled before and after being shown three different kinds of explanatory material that used settled scientific facts about vaccines to explain the pro-vaccination side of the debate. Not only was the anti-vax cohort not convinced by any of the three campaigns, but their attitudes hardened when another poll was taken a week later.

What seems to have happened was that the pro-vax campaign was taken by anti-vaxers as just another attempt to lie to them, and as reinforcement for their already made-up minds on the subject. A previous study at Dartmouth College in 2014 used similar methodology and except for the 'hardening' effect elicited similar results. What's really scary about this is that while the Dartmouth subjects were taken from a large general population, the Edinburgh subjects were college students.
"The researchers speculate that the mere repetition of a myth during the process of debunking may be enough to entrench the myth in a believer's mind," writes Ars Technica, with one of the study's authors attributing this to the "illusory truth" effect.

"People tend to mistake repetition for truth."

    • Just outlaw the shit and be done with it. Simple as that. No need to be sad about it.

    • What's even sadder is that it was a relatively small number of scientists that have discredited science as a whole in the minds of so many people.

      There was a time when people in general trusted scientists. This was back when scientists were seen as people with integrity. When a scientist made a claim, it was generally taken to be correct. That's exactly what we should expect from science: claims are made only when they can be solidly backed up with evidence and observation. By being consistently correct, sc

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Sique ( 173459 )
        The main problem is that in the 1960ies and 1970ies, Global Cooling was a threat. With so much dust and dirt in the air, it was quite possible that the dust shield would reflect much of the sunrays back into space and thus trigger a global cooling.

        Yes, we got the problem with the dust tackled. And the threat of a Global Cooling has diminished. And yes, climate scientist were right then.

  • Repetition does play a key-role, obviously, in enforcing lies. Just look at the mechanism of "prayer". This has been known for a very long time to work.

    • Maybe, then, scientists should just repeat their findings continuously without bringing up, or trying to directly counter, the nonsense. That is: just repeat what they understand again and again, especially on pop media.

      The rational amongst us would then just have to read the actual papers to check assumptions and ask questions to refine the results.

  • It's always important to ask, "What evidence would change your mind?"
    If the answer is, "Nothing." Then there is a big problem with the ideology.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      This, unfortunately, is the standard case with the average person: They love their own misconception more than they want to actually understand what is going on. Probably because thy are scared to death.

  • ...repeated often enough becomes the truth - Joseph Goebbels. I could have saved them a bunch of time.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Interestingly, the texts by Goebbels are still in use as teaching materials. A true master of his game, if an utterly amoral one.

  • And I don't mean "I'll have another beer".

    50 years ago, these people would have gone to church every Sunday, and had their children vaccinated in a Church-sponsored public health drive.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Indeed.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      I think you're making the same mistake as these researchers did: Placing all your opponents in one box, painting the most popular perceived belief of your opponent on the box, and attacking it.
      That's a recipe for failure.

      People are against vaccination for many different reasons, and by placing them with a group you hate, you're alienating them, and ensuring that they won't listen to you - you've already proven that you're not interested in facts, only in railroading.

      The way to fight ignorance is by making

  • Critical thinking should be taught from the start (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Saturday August 12, 2017 @05:58PM (#55000153)

    Yes, it's annoying when your kids question you all the time, and I feel for teachers who have to deal with everyone else's kids... but maybe we ought to stop with the Santa and Tooth Fairy and all the other 'cute and harmless' lies we tell kids.

    Instead, we ought to be asking them what they think, and why, and then show them where they've made errors... so when they come up against something new, they have a fighting chance of figuring it out without someone holding their hand the whole time.

    The best experience I ever had in school was a teacher mocking me for being afraid to be wrong, which is really the fork in the road where you either try to figure something out or just shut down and stick with your initial belief. We need more of that for our kids.

    • Anti-vac trend can also be considered a form of critical thinking. Not everyone have time or inclination to properly research everything so there is always a need in some sort of trust chains in research of such information. The issue here is that official trust chain associated with government and mainstream science is no longer widely accepted in the populace. People just turned to new trust chains due to official ones too often pushing poorly researched and self serving information. If you're spreading t

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by sehlat ( 180760 )

      "Ought to" and "will do" are two separate things. The authorities have a very vested interest in keeping the populace credulous. A skeptical public would overthrow them in an hour.

    • "If you are not making mistakes you are not trying or challenging yourself." It is important to keep that in mind. I went back to school later in life and got my MA in journalism. In one class, I was willing to take a guess, and often I was wrong. I think the professor gave me an A because of my willingness to to take risks in answering questions.

    • Yes, it's annoying when your kids question you all the time, and I feel for teachers who have to deal with everyone else's kids... but maybe we ought to stop with the Santa and Tooth Fairy and all the other 'cute and harmless' lies we tell kids.

      Instead, we ought to be asking them what they think, and why, and then show them where they've made errors... so when they come up against something new, they have a fighting chance of figuring it out without someone holding their hand the whole time.

      The best experience I ever had in school was a teacher mocking me for being afraid to be wrong, which is really the fork in the road where you either try to figure something out or just shut down and stick with your initial belief. We need more of that for our kids.

      Damore's essay was a fascinating peek into the sociology of lies.

      The vast, vast majority of discussion about this(*) fell into two categories:

      1) He said *that* shocking thing! (Countered with "He didn't say that")
      2) He wrote prejudiced opinions not based in fact (Countered with "He cited references for each position he took")

      Note the pattern here: the vast majority of discussion can be described as "make something up, then complain about it".

      It's a complete surprise to me how *much* dishonesty arose over th

  • The modern anti-vaccination movement is one manifestation of public loss of trust in institutions and credentialed "professionals". The thing is.. most anti-vaccination types do not doubt the existence of infectious diseases or that some vaccines are very useful and effective. It comes down to other issues such as their inability to trust obviously greedy "professionals" who recommend vaccines against 15-20 diseases (some of which are uncommon). At that stage, more than a few people start wondering if it is
  • Politics and religion are but two examples of deeply held belief sets that no amount of contrary new evidence can sway.

    It seems important to us as a species to have these settled world views, and I wonder why that's important.

    Maybe banding together intellectually is an important feature in our tendency towards tribalism.

  • But then there are those people who don't think we went to the moon or even the crazier the earth is flat group in colorado. I'm a skeptical guy myself, but really vaccines? I guess when we have a big polio outbreak again and have kids in iron lungs the no-vax group will have to live with what they did.

  • We techie folks spend much of our lives hanging out with our peers. This tends to give us a rather warped sense of the average intelligence and rationality of the general population. The fact is that most folks just feel overwhelmed by facts and data and really don't want the responsibility of choosing their own path through life. They would rather have someone they trust tell them what to do and think. Hence the popularity of religion and autocrats. It is counterproductive to try engaging these folks in so
    • The word is "bright". "Brite" is not a word.

    • And that's the problem right there. People who are competent in one field seem to think they competent in ALL fields. Nothing but pure arrogance.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Indeed. Most people have no idea what Science can do and what it cannot do. Most people are unable to verify a fact more complicated than the existence of gravity (not talking actual numbers here, that most people cannot verify either, despite a stop-watch, a coin and some pretty basic math being all it takes). We tech-folks can do these things and the brighter ones of us have done them countless times and _know_ this approach works. But the average person is still using the old mechanisms of trust and beli

  • Consider the long and body-strewn history of companies whose products have done enormous damage to large numbers of people.

    The cigarette companies were denying that their cute little puff-sticks could cause cancer after a decade in which the causality was as firmly established as 1+1=2. The company that brought out thalidomide was still denying their product maimed unborn babies quite some time after the evidence was rolling in like a tsunami. Monsanto is even now busy suppressing evidence that their roundu

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Yes. And now do the same for companies that produce food (and lump them all together as well, please, as you have done for your example). Should you stop to _eat_? Or should you start to find out what the actual details were, the players, the motivation, the Science?

  • Does this explain climate change denial and the election of Donald Trump?

  • while the Dartmouth subjects were taken from a large general population, the Edinburgh subjects were college students.

    Half the population of school-leavers now go to university in the UK. That is despite the fact that there are only sufficient "graduate level" jobs for a small fraction of them.

    While the smartest graduates will get those jobs, the rest will be left with a crushingly large bill for their 3 more years of "education". You have to question just how clever those remaining graduates actually are.

    So it comes as no surprise to learn that in this topic, university students can act just as dim as "ordinary" people

  • Not only was the anti-vax cohort not convinced by any of the three campaigns, but their attitudes hardened when another poll was taken a week later.

    I'm sure they'll perk up when they get their Darwin Awards [wikipedia.org].

  • ...stupid is forever.

  • IF a child - who is NOT inoculated spreads a disease throughout his/her peer group, then it's high time to start prosecuting their parents for criminal mischief, at the very least, for allowing their child to be a carrier and disease vector simply because they refused to get that child vaccinated. Prosecution levels should even be allowed to go as high as "involuntary manslaughter", although, to me, it's NOT involuntary, it's premeditated, and should be criminalized to the full extent of those statutes.
    Gra

  • That's a serious question. I can't tell you the number of times I've read some nonsense on /. that would be completely debunked by credible sources by highlighting the post, right clicking and choosing "Search Google for XYZ...". It's not just ignorance. It's wilful ignorance. I guess you could call it faith. Reminds me of this [youtube.com]
  • This no surprise for cognitive scientists who study how people think. If you state what people believe, and then refute it with facts, most of the time people just defend their incorrect beliefs more strongly. Restating a person's false belief is not the best way to change a person's mind.

