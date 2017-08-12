Study Finds Vaccine Science Outreach Only Reinforced Myths (arstechnica.com) 88
Ars Technica reports on a study suggesting that "Striking at a myth with facts may only shore it up." Applehu Akbar writes: Researchers at the University of Edinburgh studied public attitudes toward vaccination in a group whose opinions on the subject were polled before and after being shown three different kinds of explanatory material that used settled scientific facts about vaccines to explain the pro-vaccination side of the debate. Not only was the anti-vax cohort not convinced by any of the three campaigns, but their attitudes hardened when another poll was taken a week later.
What seems to have happened was that the pro-vax campaign was taken by anti-vaxers as just another attempt to lie to them, and as reinforcement for their already made-up minds on the subject. A previous study at Dartmouth College in 2014 used similar methodology and except for the 'hardening' effect elicited similar results. What's really scary about this is that while the Dartmouth subjects were taken from a large general population, the Edinburgh subjects were college students.
"The researchers speculate that the mere repetition of a myth during the process of debunking may be enough to entrench the myth in a believer's mind," writes Ars Technica, with one of the study's authors attributing this to the "illusory truth" effect.
"People tend to mistake repetition for truth."
What seems to have happened was that the pro-vax campaign was taken by anti-vaxers as just another attempt to lie to them, and as reinforcement for their already made-up minds on the subject. A previous study at Dartmouth College in 2014 used similar methodology and except for the 'hardening' effect elicited similar results. What's really scary about this is that while the Dartmouth subjects were taken from a large general population, the Edinburgh subjects were college students.
"The researchers speculate that the mere repetition of a myth during the process of debunking may be enough to entrench the myth in a believer's mind," writes Ars Technica, with one of the study's authors attributing this to the "illusory truth" effect.
"People tend to mistake repetition for truth."
This is (Score:3)
Sad
Re: (Score:2)
What's said is that scientists discredited science (Score:1)
What's even sadder is that it was a relatively small number of scientists that have discredited science as a whole in the minds of so many people.
There was a time when people in general trusted scientists. This was back when scientists were seen as people with integrity. When a scientist made a claim, it was generally taken to be correct. That's exactly what we should expect from science: claims are made only when they can be solidly backed up with evidence and observation. By being consistently correct, sc
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, we got the problem with the dust tackled. And the threat of a Global Cooling has diminished. And yes, climate scientist were right then.
Re:The science is not settled (Score:4, Informative)
Nice lie you got there. The science has been settled about a century ago. Unfortunately, the vaccine against stupidity still eludes us.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Fascinating.
Re: (Score:2)
I haven't personally verified relativity myself, but my GPS still works. Just like vaccination, it's been repeatedly tested and proved over decades by scientists and statisticians from countries all over the world, and peer-reviewed papers for each of these experiments are freely available to those who care to look.
I'd cite you some links, but that'd probably just strengthen your belief in the myth.
Re: (Score:1)
Your GPS? You mean, "your Loran++". Certainly, it's been tested and found to be better than Loran at identifying your location. Has nothing to do with a globe, or satellites.
You're absolutely correct. I used to believe as you do, but then I learned new information -- your links are the old information, and won't work. So, good efficiency on your part.
Re: (Score:2)
No, most of us rely on professional scientists to do studies and perform experiments. That's why we have more confidence in the results, rather than listening to theory and speculation from amateurs. It's no different than how we rely on professional engineers to build our bridges and skyscrapers, rather than try to build them ourselves.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Yes. And they work as advertised, which is: not perfectly on every individual, so the whole society needs the herd immunity. Which anti-vaccers are endangering, in fact they outright destroyed it in some areas of Europe (for measles, at least). So, we have to thank the anti-vaccers in Europe for killing children and endangering everyone to prove a point that did not need any more proof in the first place.
Heck, you don't even need to be a scientist, you only need to go into areas where people who did not
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
"The science has been settled" says the scientism expert. Did you do the experiments yourself?
Here's a simple study you can do: For each of the childhood diseases we vaccinate for routinely, examine the history of outbreaks. Compute the average number of deaths and maimings for each. Then, check current statistics. Use the data to test your hypothesis (whatever it might be) about the benefits of vaccination.
Report your findings to the class.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
You have no clue how Science works. Here is a hint: It is pretty easy to "buy" something that is actually true, but almost impossible to buy an obvious lie in Science. Of course, in public opinion, things are a bit different.
Re: (Score:2)
Science is never settled.
Re: (Score:2)
Nice lie you got there. The science has been settled about a century ago.
Thimerosol wasn't used in vaccines 100 years ago, so your claim is impossible.
To be clear I know that there is abundant evidence that Thimerosol, in the quantities used in vaccines, at least, does not cause autism or any other problem, and that even though vaccines aren't risk free, not vaccinating is vastly more risky. But to say that all possible concerns about modern vaccines were laid to rest 100 years ago is ridiculous. 100 years ago, we still thought smoking tobacco was fine, if not actually *good*
Re: (Score:2)
What choice did the other kids have that your kids gave polio and measles to?
Re: (Score:2)
People insist on being stupid (Score:2)
Repetition does play a key-role, obviously, in enforcing lies. Just look at the mechanism of "prayer". This has been known for a very long time to work.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe, then, scientists should just repeat their findings continuously without bringing up, or trying to directly counter, the nonsense. That is: just repeat what they understand again and again, especially on pop media.
The rational amongst us would then just have to read the actual papers to check assumptions and ask questions to refine the results.
What evidence would change your mind? (Score:1)
If the answer is, "Nothing." Then there is a big problem with the ideology.
Re: (Score:2)
This, unfortunately, is the standard case with the average person: They love their own misconception more than they want to actually understand what is going on. Probably because thy are scared to death.
A lie... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Interestingly, the texts by Goebbels are still in use as teaching materials. A true master of his game, if an utterly amoral one.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You seem to be unable to understand anything but black and white statements. Flu vaccines have a probability of working that is pretty good compared to what they prevent and what they have in residual risk.
Some people *need* to believe. (Score:2)
And I don't mean "I'll have another beer".
50 years ago, these people would have gone to church every Sunday, and had their children vaccinated in a Church-sponsored public health drive.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed.
Re: (Score:2)
I think you're making the same mistake as these researchers did: Placing all your opponents in one box, painting the most popular perceived belief of your opponent on the box, and attacking it.
That's a recipe for failure.
People are against vaccination for many different reasons, and by placing them with a group you hate, you're alienating them, and ensuring that they won't listen to you - you've already proven that you're not interested in facts, only in railroading.
The way to fight ignorance is by making
Critical thinking should be taught from the start (Score:4, Insightful)
Yes, it's annoying when your kids question you all the time, and I feel for teachers who have to deal with everyone else's kids... but maybe we ought to stop with the Santa and Tooth Fairy and all the other 'cute and harmless' lies we tell kids.
Instead, we ought to be asking them what they think, and why, and then show them where they've made errors... so when they come up against something new, they have a fighting chance of figuring it out without someone holding their hand the whole time.
The best experience I ever had in school was a teacher mocking me for being afraid to be wrong, which is really the fork in the road where you either try to figure something out or just shut down and stick with your initial belief. We need more of that for our kids.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
"Ought to" and "will do" are two separate things. The authorities have a very vested interest in keeping the populace credulous. A skeptical public would overthrow them in an hour.
Re: (Score:1)
Higher quality of truth (Score:2)
Yes, it's annoying when your kids question you all the time, and I feel for teachers who have to deal with everyone else's kids... but maybe we ought to stop with the Santa and Tooth Fairy and all the other 'cute and harmless' lies we tell kids.
Instead, we ought to be asking them what they think, and why, and then show them where they've made errors... so when they come up against something new, they have a fighting chance of figuring it out without someone holding their hand the whole time.
The best experience I ever had in school was a teacher mocking me for being afraid to be wrong, which is really the fork in the road where you either try to figure something out or just shut down and stick with your initial belief. We need more of that for our kids.
Damore's essay was a fascinating peek into the sociology of lies.
The vast, vast majority of discussion about this(*) fell into two categories:
1) He said *that* shocking thing! (Countered with "He didn't say that")
2) He wrote prejudiced opinions not based in fact (Countered with "He cited references for each position he took")
Note the pattern here: the vast majority of discussion can be described as "make something up, then complain about it".
It's a complete surprise to me how *much* dishonesty arose over th
More complicated that ignorance or "psychology" (Score:2)
People just have to believe in something (Score:2)
It seems important to us as a species to have these settled world views, and I wonder why that's important.
Maybe banding together intellectually is an important feature in our tendency towards tribalism.
I don't get it (Score:2)
But then there are those people who don't think we went to the moon or even the crazier the earth is flat group in colorado. I'm a skeptical guy myself, but really vaccines? I guess when we have a big polio outbreak again and have kids in iron lungs the no-vax group will have to live with what they did.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Just tell them it's a death star.
Most people are just not too brite (Score:1)
Bright (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Language is a living thing, Mr. language-nazi.
Re: (Score:2)
And that's the problem right there. People who are competent in one field seem to think they competent in ALL fields. Nothing but pure arrogance.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. Most people have no idea what Science can do and what it cannot do. Most people are unable to verify a fact more complicated than the existence of gravity (not talking actual numbers here, that most people cannot verify either, despite a stop-watch, a coin and some pretty basic math being all it takes). We tech-folks can do these things and the brighter ones of us have done them countless times and _know_ this approach works. But the average person is still using the old mechanisms of trust and beli
It's not just prejudice, I'm afraid. (Score:1)
Consider the long and body-strewn history of companies whose products have done enormous damage to large numbers of people.
The cigarette companies were denying that their cute little puff-sticks could cause cancer after a decade in which the causality was as firmly established as 1+1=2. The company that brought out thalidomide was still denying their product maimed unborn babies quite some time after the evidence was rolling in like a tsunami. Monsanto is even now busy suppressing evidence that their roundu
Re: (Score:2)
Yes. And now do the same for companies that produce food (and lump them all together as well, please, as you have done for your example). Should you stop to _eat_? Or should you start to find out what the actual details were, the players, the motivation, the Science?
Other issues. (Score:2)
Does this explain climate change denial and the election of Donald Trump?
Re: (Score:2)
No, the DNC and Hillary Clinton are responsible for the election of Donald Trump.
Sounds like a typical Trump and Trump supporter response - blame someone else.
:-)
"People tend to mistake repetition for truth." (Score:2)
Consensus?
College students ain't what they used to be (Score:2)
while the Dartmouth subjects were taken from a large general population, the Edinburgh subjects were college students.
Half the population of school-leavers now go to university in the UK. That is despite the fact that there are only sufficient "graduate level" jobs for a small fraction of them.
While the smartest graduates will get those jobs, the rest will be left with a crushingly large bill for their 3 more years of "education". You have to question just how clever those remaining graduates actually are.
So it comes as no surprise to learn that in this topic, university students can act just as dim as "ordinary" people
No problem. (Score:2)
Not only was the anti-vax cohort not convinced by any of the three campaigns, but their attitudes hardened when another poll was taken a week later.
I'm sure they'll perk up when they get their Darwin Awards [wikipedia.org].
in the words of Ron White (Score:2)
...stupid is forever.
Isn't it time to get serious . . . (Score:2)
IF a child - who is NOT inoculated spreads a disease throughout his/her peer group, then it's high time to start prosecuting their parents for criminal mischief, at the very least, for allowing their child to be a carrier and disease vector simply because they refused to get that child vaccinated. Prosecution levels should even be allowed to go as high as "involuntary manslaughter", although, to me, it's NOT involuntary, it's premeditated, and should be criminalized to the full extent of those statutes.
Gra
How do you get people to google? (Score:2)
Natural selection is cruel. (Score:2)
n/t
No surprise if you study how people think (Score:1)