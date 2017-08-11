Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Math Transportation Science Technology

MIT Team's School-Bus Algorithm Could Save $5M and 1M Bus Miles (wsj.com) 57

Posted by msmash from the fixing-real-problems dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: A trio of MIT researchers recently tackled a tricky vehicle-routing problem when they set out to improve the efficiency of the Boston Public Schools bus system. Last year, more than 30,000 students rode 650 buses to 230 schools at a cost of $120 million. In hopes of spending less this year, the school system offered $15,000 in prize money in a contest that challenged competitors to reduce the number of buses. The winners -- Dimitris Bertsimas, co-director of MIT's Operations Research Center and doctoral students Arthur Delarue and Sebastien Martin -- devised an algorithm that drops as many as 75 bus routes. The school system says the plan, which will eliminate some bus-driver jobs, could save up to $5 million, 20,000 pounds of carbon emissions and 1 million bus miles (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). The computerized algorithm runs in about 30 minutes and replaces a manual system that in the past has taken transportation staff several weeks to complete. "They have been doing it manually many years," Dr. Bertsimas said. "Our whole running time is in minutes. If things change, we can re-optimize." The task of plotting school-bus routes resembles the classic math exercise known as the Traveling Salesman Problem, where the goal is to find the shortest path through a series of cities, visiting each only once, before returning home.

MIT Team's School-Bus Algorithm Could Save $5M and 1M Bus Miles More | Reply

MIT Team's School-Bus Algorithm Could Save $5M and 1M Bus Miles

Comments Filter:
  • NP complete or something else?

    • Re:Traveling salesman problem (Score:4, Informative)

      by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Friday August 11, 2017 @04:16PM (#54993463)
      There are several different polynomial algorithms [wikipedia.org] that produce solutions to a traveling salesman-like problem that are typically within around 20% of the ideal solution. I'll take a good enough answer over one that's perfect but won't be available until well after the heat death of the universe.

      • Re:Traveling salesman problem (Score:4, Informative)

        by crow ( 16139 ) on Friday August 11, 2017 @04:27PM (#54993563) Homepage Journal

        Right. There are even polynomial-time approximation algorithms that guarantee to be within a fixed percentage of optimal. And don't forget that NP-complete doesn't mean it's impossible, only that it takes a long time as the problem size increases. For smaller problem sizes, solving the problem outright isn't impractical. In this case, they have a variation on the classic problem where there's a limit to the number of kids on each bus and a limit to how long (in time) each bus route can be. But if the stops are fixed and the school to which they have to deliver the kids is fixed, then it breaks down the problem to separate problems for each school, and solving each small NP-complete problem is entirely practical. If the destination school isn't fixed, then run an approximation algorithm on the whole thing, then use the school assignments from that algorithm and re-run using the full solution.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AK Marc ( 707885 )

          it breaks down the problem to separate problems for each school

          Those assumptions are the problem.

          Drop off children at elementary schools earlier. Pick up at elementary schools for high schools. Use the same bus at the same stop, simplifying the problem. The science also supports starting older school later. Two problems, one stone.

    • For a small problem like this you can simply run through all possible solutions with a GPU in a matter of minutes. Brute forcing it is relatively simple, as the article said a couple of weeks of people-work.

  • Interesting. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Nutria ( 679911 ) on Friday August 11, 2017 @04:11PM (#54993437)

    As a parent, though, who's son rode the bus for 3 years, my first question would be if this will lengthen bus rides? (A 4% reduction in cost for a 20% increase in ride times would be a definite non-starter in my book.)

    No, I didn't RTFA.

    • Not likely for several reasons. The first being they are saving overall miles. While this doesn't exclude the possibility of a longer ride it is not the most likely scenario. Secondly, buses do multiple routes which is why school starts are staggered. If bus rides are longer they wouldn't be able to meet this schedule.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by AvitarX ( 172628 )

        I wish they gave the fuel savings (or miles) as a percentage, then we could compare the little bit over 10% bus reduction to the miles reduction and actually know.

        It seems entirely possible that each bus drives more, but there is overall savings.

        it can't really be 20% more though I'd think. doing it the old way with 10% fewer buses would be only an 11% increase in bus time, this is also a decrease in overall bus miles.

    • You think a 20% increase in ride times could be accomplished with simultaneous carbon emission (proportional to fuel consumption) reduction? That would probably mean a massive efficiency jump in vehicle fuel efficiency. We'd hear more about that if that were the case.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nutria ( 679911 )

        Absolutely, if each bus is more heavily -- and efficiently -- used, where reduction in total passenger-miles is the goal. IOW, buses that are more heavily loaded require more driving around to pick up all the children.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by AvitarX ( 172628 )

          I don't think it could be that extreme.

          They cut 10% of the buses, presumably doing it at the efficiency of by hand, that's only an 11% increase in time.

          I also suspect that maximum time is a constraint they had to work with.

          • Why would cutting 10% of the buses mean an 11% increase in time? Path optimization presumably changes distance, so the change of distance driven does not not have to be the inverse change of buses used.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      As a parent, though, who's son rode the bus for 3 years, my first question would be if this will lengthen bus rides?

      Your first question appears to be "who's son rode the bus for 3 years"

      • No, they are saying that they are a now a parent, are somebody's son, and rode the bus for 3 years (presumably as a student but possibly as a "bus dad"; then they asked a question.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Gr8Apes ( 679165 )

      As a parent, though, who's son rode the bus for 3 years, my first question would be if this will lengthen bus rides? (A 4% reduction in cost for a 20% increase in ride times would be a definite non-starter in my book.).

      I'm guessing that these guys being from MIT, they've already calculated in that parents like you would drive their kids to school, thus reducing the number of kids and miles driven.

  • $4k/yr/student? (Score:3)

    by eth1 ( 94901 ) on Friday August 11, 2017 @04:12PM (#54993445)

    I think the math works out to over $20/day per student, given the numbers in the summary (assuming a school year == 180 days)...

    Does anyone else think that's excessive? You'd be better off (by a lot) paying 1/3 of the parents $20/day to carpool two or three other students...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Junta ( 36770 )

      It does seem excessive, and there's probably a story behind that... Probably not quite right or missing something...

      But generally speaking, reducing the number of students on the buses by 1/3 would probably not amount to 1/3 cost savings.

      For example, if a school bus cost $70k and it is carrying 70 students, that bus does not cost $10k if you get 60 students to stop riding. Same goes for a lot of the expense and capital costs associated with running that transportation, I would think.

    • Each bus needs a driver and 2-3 teachers per day. All of them are also unionized and contracted to drive regardless of load. It's entirely possible this plan won't save anything as the contract has been signed several years ago for fixed amounts of buses.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Hadlock ( 143607 )

        Sure, but the street grid will never change (at least not significantly), residential density won't change (much) and cities on major waterways/ports typically thrive for centuries if not millennia (See Istanbul, Alexandria, London, Paris, Rome). Even if their contracts are for 50 years, they're saving time and labor measured over hundreds of years.

  • Is it still based on a fixed schedule, or dynamic with real-time traffic conditions in the city? It's important, as riders prefer predictability to fit in with the rest of their scheduled daily activities such as school and work.

    • It's important, as riders prefer predictability to fit in with the rest of their scheduled daily activities such as school and work.

      I know, right?

      Just the other day I was waiting for the light rail and a couple cars got into an accident on the next street with one ending up disabled right in the middle of the tracks. Of course my first question to the people getting the passengers to swap trains so both could continue in their original direction was "Why doesn't your scheduling algorithm take into account these unforeseen circumstances because, you know, I have places to be?"

  • One day those buses will be powered by CC (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Clean Coal: the future for America's energy needs

  • Kids. choosing a college for the fall ? (Score:3)

    by bugs2squash ( 1132591 ) on Friday August 11, 2017 @04:21PM (#54993517)
    Consider that the college that did most to increase the packing density of kids onto buses to the exclusion of all other considerations is... MIT. Choose your college accordingly.

  • Bounty (Score:2)

    by MouseR ( 3264 )

    Last I heard there was a 1M$ bounty on whoever solved the traveling salesman problem.

    • Since this is a real world issue, it's important not to let perfect be the enemy of good.

      They don't really need to solve the traveling salesman problem. Just coming up with something reasonably close that can be done reasonably quickly saves a lot of money - significantly more than the one million dollar prize you mentioned.

  • Last year, more than 30,000 students rode 650 buses to 230 schools at a cost of $120 million

    That doesn't sound right. $120 million over 30,000 students is $4000 per student-year. If there are 200 school days in a year, that's $20 per student per day, or $10 per student per trip. A savings of $5 million only reduces this to $9.58 per student per trip.

    A monthly MBTA bus pass [mbta.com] is $55/mo, which at 21 school days per month would work out to $1.31 per student per trip. So the school buses are 7.6x more expe

  • Public Transportation (Score:3)

    by denbesten ( 63853 ) on Friday August 11, 2017 @05:02PM (#54993955)
    Spend ....
    • $22 Million to purchase city bus passes (30,000 kids * 2 per day * 180 school days * $2).
    • $65 Million to hire 650 security officers to ride the public busses ($100,000 each, working 8 hours per day, 330 days per year).
    • $33 Million on raises for teachers.

    We would then have zero busses, teachers that are being paid closer to their value, safer public transportation and more full-time employment.

    • working 8 hours per day, 330 days per year

      Where are you going to find 650 people willing to have only one day off every 1.5 weeks? Even for $37.88/hr, that's a bit of an ask, doncha think?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by bdares ( 1042128 )
      Sure, as soon as we are able to make public bus systems work purely on bus pass fares.
      (Hint: if you think bus fares pay for even half of the cost of running the bus, you're.. wrong.)

  • as many as 75

    So... 75, then?

    Someone had a word quota...

Slashdot Top Deals

GIVE: Support the helpless victims of computer error.

Close