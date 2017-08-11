MIT Team's School-Bus Algorithm Could Save $5M and 1M Bus Miles (wsj.com) 57
An anonymous reader shares a report: A trio of MIT researchers recently tackled a tricky vehicle-routing problem when they set out to improve the efficiency of the Boston Public Schools bus system. Last year, more than 30,000 students rode 650 buses to 230 schools at a cost of $120 million. In hopes of spending less this year, the school system offered $15,000 in prize money in a contest that challenged competitors to reduce the number of buses. The winners -- Dimitris Bertsimas, co-director of MIT's Operations Research Center and doctoral students Arthur Delarue and Sebastien Martin -- devised an algorithm that drops as many as 75 bus routes. The school system says the plan, which will eliminate some bus-driver jobs, could save up to $5 million, 20,000 pounds of carbon emissions and 1 million bus miles (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). The computerized algorithm runs in about 30 minutes and replaces a manual system that in the past has taken transportation staff several weeks to complete. "They have been doing it manually many years," Dr. Bertsimas said. "Our whole running time is in minutes. If things change, we can re-optimize." The task of plotting school-bus routes resembles the classic math exercise known as the Traveling Salesman Problem, where the goal is to find the shortest path through a series of cities, visiting each only once, before returning home.
Right. There are even polynomial-time approximation algorithms that guarantee to be within a fixed percentage of optimal. And don't forget that NP-complete doesn't mean it's impossible, only that it takes a long time as the problem size increases. For smaller problem sizes, solving the problem outright isn't impractical. In this case, they have a variation on the classic problem where there's a limit to the number of kids on each bus and a limit to how long (in time) each bus route can be. But if the stops are fixed and the school to which they have to deliver the kids is fixed, then it breaks down the problem to separate problems for each school, and solving each small NP-complete problem is entirely practical. If the destination school isn't fixed, then run an approximation algorithm on the whole thing, then use the school assignments from that algorithm and re-run using the full solution.
Drop off children at elementary schools earlier. Pick up at elementary schools for high schools. Use the same bus at the same stop, simplifying the problem. The science also supports starting older school later. Two problems, one stone.
For a small problem like this you can simply run through all possible solutions with a GPU in a matter of minutes. Brute forcing it is relatively simple, as the article said a couple of weeks of people-work.
And your solution is to continue wasting tax money paying people to do a job that is not needed. That is about the dumbest idea I have heard for a while.
Maybe we could pay these people to do some of those "jobs that Americans don't want". I'm sure some Americans would want them if the choice was between "job I don't really want and starving" instead of "job I don't want and welfare." Use welfare to pay the relocation costs.
Interesting. (Score:4, Insightful)
As a parent, though, who's son rode the bus for 3 years, my first question would be if this will lengthen bus rides? (A 4% reduction in cost for a 20% increase in ride times would be a definite non-starter in my book.)
No, I didn't RTFA.
I wish they gave the fuel savings (or miles) as a percentage, then we could compare the little bit over 10% bus reduction to the miles reduction and actually know.
It seems entirely possible that each bus drives more, but there is overall savings.
it can't really be 20% more though I'd think. doing it the old way with 10% fewer buses would be only an 11% increase in bus time, this is also a decrease in overall bus miles.
Absolutely, if each bus is more heavily -- and efficiently -- used, where reduction in total passenger-miles is the goal. IOW, buses that are more heavily loaded require more driving around to pick up all the children.
Re: (Score:1)
I don't think it could be that extreme.
They cut 10% of the buses, presumably doing it at the efficiency of by hand, that's only an 11% increase in time.
I also suspect that maximum time is a constraint they had to work with.
$4k/yr/student? (Score:3)
I think the math works out to over $20/day per student, given the numbers in the summary (assuming a school year == 180 days)...
Does anyone else think that's excessive? You'd be better off (by a lot) paying 1/3 of the parents $20/day to carpool two or three other students...
It does seem excessive, and there's probably a story behind that... Probably not quite right or missing something...
But generally speaking, reducing the number of students on the buses by 1/3 would probably not amount to 1/3 cost savings.
For example, if a school bus cost $70k and it is carrying 70 students, that bus does not cost $10k if you get 60 students to stop riding. Same goes for a lot of the expense and capital costs associated with running that transportation, I would think.
Each bus needs a driver and 2-3 teachers per day. All of them are also unionized and contracted to drive regardless of load. It's entirely possible this plan won't save anything as the contract has been signed several years ago for fixed amounts of buses.
Sure, but the street grid will never change (at least not significantly), residential density won't change (much) and cities on major waterways/ports typically thrive for centuries if not millennia (See Istanbul, Alexandria, London, Paris, Rome). Even if their contracts are for 50 years, they're saving time and labor measured over hundreds of years.
Actually, I wonder if the school district ever thought about talking to UPS and/or FedEx - unfortunately I doubt it. But they're dealing with similar problems, and we know the two companies have put a lot of time and money into solving this.
Re: FedEX, UPSand others MONEY!! (Score:2)
You're talking about administrators. They probably have an it person that could've figured this out in less than the prize money but nobody bothered asking.
But will they be on schedule? (Score:2)
Is it still based on a fixed schedule, or dynamic with real-time traffic conditions in the city? It's important, as riders prefer predictability to fit in with the rest of their scheduled daily activities such as school and work.
Kids. choosing a college for the fall ? (Score:3)
Bounty (Score:2)
Last I heard there was a 1M$ bounty on whoever solved the traveling salesman problem.
Since this is a real world issue, it's important not to let perfect be the enemy of good.
They don't really need to solve the traveling salesman problem. Just coming up with something reasonably close that can be done reasonably quickly saves a lot of money - significantly more than the one million dollar prize you mentioned.
Considering that the MBTA does not pick you up at your doorstep, there just might be a slight difference. I'm not saying the cost is entirely justified but that the stops are more customized so that some increase is worthwhile.
I know that a number of years ago, San Francisco made heavy use of the regular transit buses fro school transportation; no idea whether that is still the case.
There's something seriously wrong (Score:2)
That doesn't sound right. $120 million over 30,000 students is $4000 per student-year. If there are 200 school days in a year, that's $20 per student per day, or $10 per student per trip. A savings of $5 million only reduces this to $9.58 per student per trip.
A monthly MBTA bus pass [mbta.com] is $55/mo, which at 21 school days per month would work out to $1.31 per student per trip. So the school buses are 7.6x more expe
Re: There's something seriously wrong (Score:2)
They tried it in our city. The problem is that inner city students were so badly raised, they continually had problems with fights, drugs, robberies and assaults after a few years the bus company cancelled the contract.
Public Transportation (Score:3)
We would then have zero busses, teachers that are being paid closer to their value, safer public transportation and more full-time employment.
working 8 hours per day, 330 days per year
Where are you going to find 650 people willing to have only one day off every 1.5 weeks? Even for $37.88/hr, that's a bit of an ask, doncha think?
(Hint: if you think bus fares pay for even half of the cost of running the bus, you're.. wrong.)
