An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: A leading British global investment firm has a warning for its clients: If we keep consuming oil and gas at current rates, our planet is on course to experience a rise in global average temperatures of nearly 8 Celsius (14 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century. This would make Earth basically uninhabitable for humans. Although this is the darkest scenario we've seen so far, there's reason for cautious optimism: the new projections point out that it's unlikely investors will simply ignore this risk, meaning that our present level of fossil fuel consumption could decrease. Still, by current climate research standards, this is a pretty wild number. It is four times as high as the "safe limit" for increasing temperatures caused by climate change, internationally recognized to be around 2 Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. Schroders, the British investment firm which controls assets worth $542 billion, released this forecast as part of a range of potential scenarios in its "Climate Progress Dashboard" in late July.
Northern Greenland Inc. Stock Spikes (Score:3)
...Stock Spikes (Score:2)
Yay, another prediction! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Which doesn't matter much anymore, as people with a hint of sanity and/or intelligence left stopped believing anything they read online quite some time ago. Except for memes... those are obviously true.
Re: (Score:2)
Another prediction that won't come true. From Vice.com no less, the bastion of academic thought. They don't troll for clicks ever. I think we've reached peak bullshit. This will only discredit global warming further.
Bad science is still bad science, no matter which side of the coin you're on regarding climate change. This just exacerbates the argument for both sides.
Re: (Score:2)
Bullshit! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Investors are precisely those who IGNORE climate change! It is because of investors that we are in this mess.
I mean I know it's dropping but you're still talking about the majority of Americans http://www.gallup.com/poll/190... [gallup.com] There's also plenty of people that know diddly squat about financial markets but still denying climate change, so what about them?
You're also ignoring the fact there are plenty of investors also investing in green energy sources. It's how those projects get off the ground. So really, it sure sounds you're throwing a blanket statement out there with no regard to its accuracy. But I bet
An investment firm? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
If they are so concerned about it, how about invest in projects to combat it.
They're in business to make money, so this could be their way of trying to do that. They need something in which to invest in order to act (or function) and someone has to be willing to pay for such a project before they can do that, because it has to be profitable.
Re: An investment firm? (Score:1)
They are heavily invested in "green" technology, like solar and wind.
This IS what you do. They aren't interested in solving anything. They want you to convince your government to subsidize their investments.
Re: An investment firm? (Score:2)
I don't know about this particular investment firm, but investment and insurance firms are actually quite well equipped to think about risk, which is really what climate change is about from a financial perspective. They inherently need to be able to think rationally about climate predictions, assess the statistics/uncertainties behind them, and come to conclusions about where and how to invest in the long run. For example, what's the risk/reward for an investment firm to invest in an African company if the
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly. Why are we listening to what random non-scientists say might happen?
Get the popcorn! (Score:2)
These messages are to news what Michael Bay is to cinema: A popcorn flick. You don't really invest any kind of brain power or try to find it engaging, all you really do is kick back, relax and enjoy the explosions and the cheesy dialogues that you've heard so many times before.
*munchmunchmunch*
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Glad to be of service.
Pass the soda.
A global investment firm? (Score:3)
Extrapolation Nonsense (Score:3)
If we're on our way to a lethal +8C world, that's bad news. But the world is a reflexive system. If we kill ourselves off at +4C, say, human greenhouse gas production ceases, and (after a long lag) the world finds a new stable point without us. So there's a tendency for the world to self-correct. On the other hand, there may be positive feedbacks (tipping points) that push us all the way to a Venus scenario. The moral is, it's a complex non-linear system, and straight line extrapolations are almost certainly wrong when they go far beyond historical experience.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
>The ever-increasing output of our parent star says you're wrong.
The logical 'bet' is 100% on 'planet toasted to a crisp', though I think there's still some debate as to whether it will actually be absorbed by the Sun or not.
A venus scenario won't happen (Score:2)
Don't forget, the asteroid that killed off the dinosaurs essentially torched most of the plant life on earth dumping quantities of CO2 into the atmosphere + heat far greater than we could ever manage short of nuclear war. Yet the earth still recovered.
However that doesn't mean we can't cause temperatures to rise beyond which agriculture becomes impossible over a large proportion of the leading to mass famine and war.
We're not getting hotter (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's an interesting point, good catch.
Yep! And it pretty much makes those headlines screaming about "hottest year ever!" seem rather suspicious, doesn't it? It's hotter not because the days are getting hotter, but we're not getting as cold. That's the hard, straight-ahead fact.
At the same time, that's a figure for the lower 48 states... I know Americans are full of themselves, but you understand that global warming is a planetary thing, right?
Can you point to a climate record where that of the US lower 48 doesn't match the trends of other similar sized areas? In terms of temperature, typically what happens across the US (basically all the temperate region of the North American Continent) also happens acro
That is like 1.8 degrees more than Kevin Bacon (Score:3)
As always, follow the money... (Score:2)
Investment firms are neither notable climate experts nor are they noted for their devotion to selfless ethics. Follow the money. I'll bet that they have huge positions in "green" companies and/or renewable energy, and they are hoping to drive those markets higher.
Alternatively (or maybe additionally), they may think that this will get them more publicity than standard advertising, and hence a lot of new clients who believe that your investment strategy can save you from an uninhabitable planet.
Potential (Score:2)
Schroders, the British investment firm which controls assets worth $542 billion, released this forecast as part of a range of potential scenarios in its "Climate Progress Dashboard" in late July.
How to get rich off the panic. (Score:2)
1. Notice that lots of people are making decisions based on the Global Warming hype, and that it's still believed by many but out of the news cycle for a few months.
2. Put together investment vehicles based on its expected effects. Sell a few to establish a low current price.
3. Publish a new global warming warning, bringing people's attention to the issue, spurring interest in the investment vehicles, and raising their price.
4. Point out that their price is rising, getting more people to buy them. Sell a