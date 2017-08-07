Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Space Businesses

SpaceX Releases Animation of Planned Falcon Heavy Launch (gizmodo.com.au)

Posted by EditorDavid from the combustion-cartoons dept.
intellitech writes: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently shared a new (and, really freaking cool) animation demonstrating how the company plans to launch the maiden flight of their Falcon Heavy system later this year, which will be the most powerful rocket since the Saturn V used for the moon landings during the Apollo-era. According to Elon Musk's Instragram post, "FH is twice the thrust of the next largest rocket currently flying and ~2/3 thrust of the Saturn V moon rocket." He also reiterates that there's a "lot that can go wrong in the November launch."

Direct link to the YouTube video.

