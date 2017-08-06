Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Power Science

New Catalyst Is Better At Splitting Water Into Hydrogen And Oxygen (phys.org) 62

Posted by EditorDavid from the time-to-split dept.
schwit1 shared an article from Phys.org: Splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen to produce clean energy can be simplified with a single catalyst developed by scientists at Rice University and the University of Houston. The electrolytic film produced at Rice and tested at Houston is a three-layer structure of nickel, graphene and a compound of iron, manganese and phosphorus. The foamy nickel gives the film a large surface, the conductive graphene protects the nickel from degrading and the metal phosphide carries out the reaction... Rice chemist Kenton Whitmire and Houston electrical and computer engineer Jiming Bao and their labs developed the film to overcome barriers that usually make a catalyst good for producing either oxygen or hydrogen, but not both simultaneously... Whitmire said the material is scalable and should find use in industries that produce hydrogen and oxygen or by solar- and wind-powered facilities that can use electrocatalysis to store off-peak energy.
In a comment on the original submission, Slashdot reader Martin S. opines, "If we can crack H20 and C02 we could make fuel to run existing vehicles with existing infrastructure and that fuel could be carbon neutral by using off peak renewable energy from wind farms and solar."

New Catalyst Is Better At Splitting Water Into Hydrogen And Oxygen More | Reply

New Catalyst Is Better At Splitting Water Into Hydrogen And Oxygen

Comments Filter:

  • For passenger vehicles. And they always will be

  • After all, we'll always have enough water [wikipedia.org], right?

  • Existing infrastructure? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by vadim_t ( 324782 ) on Sunday August 06, 2017 @07:33PM (#54952785) Homepage

    Which is that?

    Do current combustion motors run on hydrogen? Not really.

    Are current cars able to contain hydrogen? Not really.

    Are current tankers able to transport hydrogen gas? Not really, they're made for a liquid.

    Are current gas stations able to dispense hydrogen? Nope, a station's storage, machinery and dispenser nozzle sure as hell aren't made for a gas.

    So I'm not seeing much reuse potential here. Now the end-game would look kinda similar to a gasoline infrastructure on the surface, except for the part where you have to replace all the simple tanks and pumps with far trickier pressure vessels and regulators.

    • I think the implication is that with abundant, easily generated H + O + C one could make hydrocarbon fuels, like gasoline.

      • Re:Existing infrastructure? (Score:4, Informative)

        by drinkypoo ( 153816 ) <martin.espinoza@gmail.com> on Sunday August 06, 2017 @07:44PM (#54952869) Homepage Journal

        I think the implication is that with abundant, easily generated H + O + C one could make hydrocarbon fuels, like gasoline.

        There are pilot hydrogen fuel stations with on-site electrolysis, the idea being that you use off-peak power to fill the tanks, and don't have to transport hydrogen. Then you feed this into a FCEV. There is hydrogen fueling infrastructure in California, and more will be coming whether it makes sense or not.

        • The problem with this idea is that simply charging a battery is about twice as efficient. And it can already mostly take place in numerous garages. There's still significant extra expenses for the hydrogen route.

          • The problem with this idea is that simply charging a battery is about twice as efficient. And it can already mostly take place in numerous garages.

            After the fuel cell, the hydrogen storage tank is the most expensive component of a HFCV. It's not realistic to put those in people's houses. Even if you only produce H2 when the vehicle is connected (at night, presumably) the compressor system needed to store the H2 is very expensive. Even the compressor for CNG costs substantially more than a charging station.

            The ideal low-emissions (water vapor is an emission, however benign) combination IMO is a plug-in hybrid with a hydrogen fuel cell as a range extend

    • This 'fuel' is a relatively stable metal powder.

    • Or the hydrogen could be used to generate electricity for the grid to charge electric cars to which we are moving to. So if someone wants to charge their car at night the electricity that was generated during the day could have been converted to H2 gas, stored until needed, and then a plant somewhere on the grid could use the H2 gas to produce electricity and send it onto the grid.

      No need to haul H2 gas everywhere or for cars to carry it. A plant would take the excess electricity off the grid to convert wat

      • As long as creating H2 gas is less efficient then charging a Li battery, this will never happen. Batteries are more efficient and less dangerous. When used vehicle batteries start showing up in a few years time - availability will no longer be a problem.
    • Do this and you create methane, which you can further react into larger hydrocarbons to create synthetic gasoline.

      But I doubt this will happen. The technology for electric vehicles is moving apace, will soon become less expensive than the high-level engineering required to produce an internal combustion drivetrain, and it is much more convenient and cheaper to run. The writing is on the wall for the internal combustion engine.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jezwel ( 2451108 )
      You could potentially convert the hydrogen, oxygen, plus atmospheric carbon (CO, CO2) into a synthetic fuel using one of the already in use processes:
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      The rest of the storage, distribution and usage infrastructure is already in place, so the challenge is creating an efficient factory that takes in air + water, splits it up, and cranks out gas as an output.

  • Rice chemist Kenton Whitmire and Houston electrical and computer engineer Jiming Bao and their labs developed the film to overcome barriers that usually make a catalyst good for producing either oxygen or hydrogen, but not both simultaneously. "Regular metals sometimes oxidize during catalysis," Whitmire said. "Normally, a hydrogen evolution reaction is done in acid and an oxygen evolution reaction is done in base. We have one material that is stable whether it's in an acidic or basic solution."

    So, they have a catalyzer which is good for both oxygen and hydrogen production, but not both simultaneous at the same time?

  • so you just fill your tank with water, turn on an electric water pump and this H20 cracker gadet and soon you have both hydrogen and oxygen to feed an internal combustion engine and the exhaust is just hot humid air with a little steam and some water droplets dripping out of your tail pipe = clean engery

  • Night? Any time solar is available is, like, time to use power? I for one don't sleep that much when the sun is up...

    • Morning. Peak electricity use typically doesn't start until closer to noon.

      And that's assuming photovoltaic solar. Solar thermal has other options.

  • Making Hydrogen isn't hard at all. The problem is safely bottling it up, transporting it to a useful location, filling a vehicle tank with it, making that tank safe for standard DOT highway compliant vehicles, and then converting the stored chemical power into electricity without needing a half kilo of platinum per vehicle.
  • Plug Power rec'd backing for several hundred millions from Amazon and Walmart for fuel cells for warehouse forklifts. More specialized use cases like a forklift may offer better potential near term since vehicles operate around a central location. Later the storage , transport costs which appear high for suburban homes may not need for personal use. Instead focus on fleet vehicles where economies of scale more practical. Modest technological advances like catalysts will help but a ways off for wide spread

  • Yet another stupid idea that places cars in direct competition with the human food chain. Remember what happened when Ethanol was advocated for saving the environment? Food prices sky rocketed as cars began consuming the same food as humans. Poor people starved to death in the thousands. On top of it, Ethanol was a highly inefficiency gas doomed to failure.

    So yeah, please don't develop technologies that have cars consuming anything that human beings rely on. It won't be a pretty sight.

Slashdot Top Deals

Put your best foot forward. Or just call in and say you're sick.

Close