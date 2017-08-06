New Catalyst Is Better At Splitting Water Into Hydrogen And Oxygen (phys.org) 62
schwit1 shared an article from Phys.org: Splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen to produce clean energy can be simplified with a single catalyst developed by scientists at Rice University and the University of Houston. The electrolytic film produced at Rice and tested at Houston is a three-layer structure of nickel, graphene and a compound of iron, manganese and phosphorus. The foamy nickel gives the film a large surface, the conductive graphene protects the nickel from degrading and the metal phosphide carries out the reaction... Rice chemist Kenton Whitmire and Houston electrical and computer engineer Jiming Bao and their labs developed the film to overcome barriers that usually make a catalyst good for producing either oxygen or hydrogen, but not both simultaneously... Whitmire said the material is scalable and should find use in industries that produce hydrogen and oxygen or by solar- and wind-powered facilities that can use electrocatalysis to store off-peak energy.
In a comment on the original submission, Slashdot reader Martin S. opines, "If we can crack H20 and C02 we could make fuel to run existing vehicles with existing infrastructure and that fuel could be carbon neutral by using off peak renewable energy from wind farms and solar."
"is a three-layer structure of nickel, graphene and a compound of iron, manganese and phosphorus"
that requires graphene.... aka unobtainium for at least the next couple decades
Also IIRC, these catalysts require very high temperatures.
Hydrogen production at the moment from natural gas (using platinum) needs a bit of heat anyway.
Where do you get that from? From what is written here it appears to be happening in liquid water:
http://www.sciencedirect.com/s... [sciencedirect.com]
Graphene comes from clean coal, and President Trump is making it easier for coal miners to be employed again. So expect graphene production to be huge.
As far as I understand the graphene is only there to protect the nickel from oxidation, so it's possible that it will be replaced with something cheaper.
As far as I understand the graphene is only there to protect the nickel from oxidation, so it's possible that it will be replaced with something cheaper.
I have to wonder why they used it in the 1st place if there are alternatives. It's likely that there are no alternatives, for now.
...graphene.... aka unobtainium for at least the next couple decades
Looks like graphene is easily obtainable. I spent less than two minutes finding this supplier of graphene and graphene accessories:
www.sigmaaldrich.com/materials-science/material-science-products.html?TablePage=112007852
Their parent company appears to be a division of the Merck Group, so I would expect that the storefront is totally legit.
For passenger vehicles. And they always will be
After all, we'll always have enough water [wikipedia.org], right?
Fortunately, when you burn the cracked components of water, you end up with...water.
The oxygen you released when you split the water. (Score:2)
Existing infrastructure? (Score:4, Insightful)
Which is that?
Do current combustion motors run on hydrogen? Not really.
Are current cars able to contain hydrogen? Not really.
Are current tankers able to transport hydrogen gas? Not really, they're made for a liquid.
Are current gas stations able to dispense hydrogen? Nope, a station's storage, machinery and dispenser nozzle sure as hell aren't made for a gas.
So I'm not seeing much reuse potential here. Now the end-game would look kinda similar to a gasoline infrastructure on the surface, except for the part where you have to replace all the simple tanks and pumps with far trickier pressure vessels and regulators.
I think the implication is that with abundant, easily generated H + O + C one could make hydrocarbon fuels, like gasoline.
Re:Existing infrastructure? (Score:4, Informative)
I think the implication is that with abundant, easily generated H + O + C one could make hydrocarbon fuels, like gasoline.
There are pilot hydrogen fuel stations with on-site electrolysis, the idea being that you use off-peak power to fill the tanks, and don't have to transport hydrogen. Then you feed this into a FCEV. There is hydrogen fueling infrastructure in California, and more will be coming whether it makes sense or not.
The problem with this idea is that simply charging a battery is about twice as efficient. And it can already mostly take place in numerous garages.
After the fuel cell, the hydrogen storage tank is the most expensive component of a HFCV. It's not realistic to put those in people's houses. Even if you only produce H2 when the vehicle is connected (at night, presumably) the compressor system needed to store the H2 is very expensive. Even the compressor for CNG costs substantially more than a charging station.
The ideal low-emissions (water vapor is an emission, however benign) combination IMO is a plug-in hybrid with a hydrogen fuel cell as a range extend
Or the hydrogen could be used to generate electricity for the grid to charge electric cars to which we are moving to. So if someone wants to charge their car at night the electricity that was generated during the day could have been converted to H2 gas, stored until needed, and then a plant somewhere on the grid could use the H2 gas to produce electricity and send it onto the grid.
No need to haul H2 gas everywhere or for cars to carry it. A plant would take the excess electricity off the grid to convert wat
Split CO2 into O+CO, react with Hydrogen. (Score:2)
But I doubt this will happen. The technology for electric vehicles is moving apace, will soon become less expensive than the high-level engineering required to produce an internal combustion drivetrain, and it is much more convenient and cheaper to run. The writing is on the wall for the internal combustion engine.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The rest of the storage, distribution and usage infrastructure is already in place, so the challenge is creating an efficient factory that takes in air + water, splits it up, and cranks out gas as an output.
What's that 'simultaneous' about? (Score:2)
Rice chemist Kenton Whitmire and Houston electrical and computer engineer Jiming Bao and their labs developed the film to overcome barriers that usually make a catalyst good for producing either oxygen or hydrogen, but not both simultaneously. "Regular metals sometimes oxidize during catalysis," Whitmire said. "Normally, a hydrogen evolution reaction is done in acid and an oxygen evolution reaction is done in base. We have one material that is stable whether it's in an acidic or basic solution."
So, they have a catalyzer which is good for both oxygen and hydrogen production, but not both simultaneous at the same time?
However, how about ozone?
Haven't read the article, but I presume one atom/molecule is released, and the other is bound to the catalyst or the media in which the reaction takes place.
One catalyst to rule them all
... and in the darkness, bind them.
just think if it could be installed in automobiles (Score:2)
What's off-peak solar? (Score:2)
Night? Any time solar is available is, like, time to use power? I for one don't sleep that much when the sun is up...
Morning. Peak electricity use typically doesn't start until closer to noon.
And that's assuming photovoltaic solar. Solar thermal has other options.
Making Hydrogen was never the issue (Score:1)
Forklifts (Score:1)
Cars should not consume human food/drink (Score:2)
Yet another stupid idea that places cars in direct competition with the human food chain. Remember what happened when Ethanol was advocated for saving the environment? Food prices sky rocketed as cars began consuming the same food as humans. Poor people starved to death in the thousands. On top of it, Ethanol was a highly inefficiency gas doomed to failure.
So yeah, please don't develop technologies that have cars consuming anything that human beings rely on. It won't be a pretty sight.