Could Diabetes Spread Like Mad Cow Disease?

sciencehabit quotes Science magazine: Prions are insidious proteins that spread like infectious agents and trigger fatal conditions such as mad cow disease. A protein implicated in diabetes, a new study suggests, shares some similarities with these villains. Researchers transmitted diabetes from one mouse to another just by injecting the animals with this protein. The results don't indicate that diabetes is contagious like a cold, but blood transfusions, or even food, may spread the disease.
The work is "very exciting" and "well-documented" for showing that the protein has some prionlike behavior, says prion biologist Witold Surewicz of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, who wasn't connected to the research. However, he cautions against jumping to the conclusion that diabetes spreads from person to person. The study raises that possibility, he says, but "it remains to be determined."
One recent study found that 3/4 of the food purchased by American households contain added sugar, so it's not that easy for most people.
That said, I prepare nearly all of my own meals from scratch; having grow up in a restaurant family it's second nature. The last 4 pound bag of sugar I bought was purchased maybe three years ago and it's still not empty. So I don't eat much sugar one way or the other, and I'm certainly waay below the average 100 pound/per capita/per year average for an American.
Yet I still developed Type 2 diabetes, which two of my siblings also have and which killed my mother and grandmother.
IT's not as simple as "people who eat sugar get diabetes." Some people do and do; some people do and don't. Others like me don't touch the stuff and still get it.
It's so common in my family I hardly need to do a genetic test. Autoimmune diseases also run in my family, and there is some evidence that Type 2 for some people at least has an autoimmune component.
... Autoimmune diseases also run in my family, and there is some evidence that Type 2 for some people at least has an autoimmune component.
Interesting connection there, given that carbohydrates, (especially the simple ones), are implicated in inflammation. So maybe sugar causes inflammation that can eventually degrade to an autoimmune disorder, while in other people the autoimmune component is genetic, as in your case.
Maybe in people whose Type 2 diabetes is eliminated when they change their diet, the inflammation response never developed into an autoimmune disorder. So perhaps there are 3 different varieties of Type 2 diabetes - lifestyle-triggered reversible, lifestyle-triggered irreversible, and genetic-therefore-irreversible. Just a thought
...
Sugar is just one of many sources of carbohydrates. You may want to try cutting them altogether. I won't claim it's the magic cure-all, but it certainly fixed a lot of issues for me. (I eat 15g carbs/day.)
You throw cutting carbs out like it is some easy task. Getting down to 15g/day is not trivial and takes a fair amount of dedication and changing almost everything you eat. Most people I've converted to keto have trouble getting to under 50g/day consistently. Use 2tbp of ketchup? Close to the limit. Eat two carrots? Close to the limit. Drink a glass of milk? Over the limit.
Now you don't mention replacing carb calories with fat, so I'm not sure if you're even a keto or low carb high fat (LCHF) follower...but
I'll admit it's not easy at first but when I went through it I found it got a lot easier once my body started healing and I could feel that high fat foods were every bit as satisfying as a sugary desert. It does take will power but I also started with 100g of carbs per day. I'd probably start with that for a target and work down from there. I also drank a lot of half and half or cream instead of milk.
That feeling you mention is what motivated me to keep pushing it. Currently I do eat some sugar but for
I'm fortunate in that unlike many people I've never had a sweet tooth, or a special attachment to pasta or muffins. Cutting down carbs was easy for me, although I don't specifically try to go ketogenic.
I also learned to deal with the feeling of being hungry. People react to a hunger pang like it's a health emergency. In fact the first pangs are just an early signal to go look for food soon. I enjoy the way I feel when I'm on calorie restriction (1800 calories per day usually), I feel sharper, more energ
Jesus christ dude, you're probably gonna be dead in no time from atherosclerosis.
I'm assuming you're talking about the saturated fat content. It's a myth that saturated fat clogs arteries. [bmj.com]
From here [quora.com]:
The epidemiology of saturated fats and atherosclerosis doesn't look good for the old theory that one is caused by the other. Mostly it's been confounded by the fact that intake of preserved meat (which is high in saturated fat) correlates with atherosclerosis. But it's a proxy because intake of fresh meat and dairy and tropical oils, all does NOT correlate with it.
Arteries are clogged by triglycerides, which are deposited in your arteries when your body converts blood sugar into fat. The more carbs you eat the more triglycerides in your blood.
I agree on Type 1. On Type 2 -- it's complicated. Sugar is certainly associated with risk factors like central obesity, and there is now some evidence that there is a link, and more evidence pointing to sugar's effect on the liver. But the point is that even if there *is* a link, it's not as simple as "people who get type 2 diabetes because they eat too much sugar."
I believe what drives that misperception is the need to believe that bad things only happen to bad or irresponsible people.
Also that damning line in the method section of scientific research paper after paper into diabetes: "The rats/mice were fed sugar until they developed diabetes."
Granted not everything translates between species perfectly, but there's a pretty concrete link that *enough* sugar can consistently cause diabetes in a metabolically similar species .
I haven't eaten any gratuitous sugar in 27 years (Score:2)
Since I was diagnosed at 21, actually. I was 6'7" (200cm) and 230 lbs (104kg) at the time. I could have stood to lose 10 pounds at the time, but otherwise I was pretty solid muscle. I didn't eat much sugar even before I was diagnosed.
I have shrunk a tiny bit in the interim. I took pancreatic stimulants (glipizide) until it stopped working due to degeneration of the pancreas. For the last 18 years it has been insulin for me.
I avoid starches, also. They don't make me feel great either.
The warped view of
Re: Or Sugar (Score:4, Funny)
Yes, eating other carnivores is how you get prion-based diseases.
Eat vegans instead, letting them do the work of eating vegetables for you. And besides, everyone around them will thank you.
Wrong in DJT voice. Type I Diabetes is not caused by too much sugar. Educate yourself.
http://www.jdrf.org/t1d-resources/symptoms/children/infants-toddlers/
The problem is likely worsened by killing off your entire gut bacteria from time to time with antibiotics.
If this is right, then ultimately, most people would be cured by eating a cup or two of suitable Yoghourt.
However, it is likely there are two or three othe
Prion-Free Diet now in stores (Score:2)
which brings up a point about the paleo diet (Score:3)
Cannibalism is an easy way for prion transfer to occur... and cannibalism was a whole lot more common in the paleolithic age. Is it really 'paleo' if you don't eat your neighbor? Or well... the people in the next town over, I guess.
It's known that diabetes can spread (Score:5, Informative)
It's called the pancreatitis virus. Much like there is a hepatitis virus that can destroy the liver, there is a pancreatitis virus that can destroy the pancreas and lead to diabetes. The prionlike protein in the article though seems to be new and this is much welcome research.
I've heard similar things with people with metabolic syndrome, e.g., twins one is fat and the other isn't fat, one has metabolic syndrome and the other doesn't. Take a bit of fat from the one with metabolic syndrome and inject it in the skinny one and they start getting more abnormal fat concentration in the place where it was injected. Perhaps it's a similar issue?
There's a vaccine about to go to trial for a virus thought to trigger the auto-immune disease.
The poster is full of shit. Type 1 diabetes is an auto-immune disease. Any form of diabetes caused by pancreatitis (which isn't all that common in people with pancreatitis) is NOT type 1 by definition, since, instead of the immune system destroying the cells that produce insulin, digestive enzymes produced by the pancreas activate while still in the pancreas, damaging it.
Why that may be true, people with various reasons who don't have native insulin production (including things such as bullet damage) are treated pretty much the same as type 1s.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:It's known that diabetes can spread (Score:4, Informative)
Since when did I mention Type 1? I said diabetes. Diabetes just means that someone has elevated blood glucose due to impaired insulin production.
Pancreatitis is listed as a possible cause of diabetes here:
https://www.niddk.nih.gov/heal... [nih.gov]
I hope the NIH is good enough for you. But you seem to be all knowing so perhaps it isn't good enough for you.
I'll give you a hint: doctors typically give names to disease symptoms not to disease causes.
And yet it's absolutely not type 1 diabetes. Type one is an auto-immune disease, end of story. Any other cause of diabetes - even those that require exogenous insulin - are not Type 1.
From your link:
What causes type 1 diabetes?
Type 1 diabetes occurs when your immune system, the body’s system for fighting infection, attacks and destroys the insulin-producing beta cells of the pancreas.
The rest of the paragraph is just speculation that has not been proven - even the paragraph you cite admits it's just speculation. Also, it wouldn't be the virus causing the destruction of the insulin-producing cells directly, but the body's immune system failing to distinguish between an infectious agent and
Re: (Score:2)
There are multiple causes for diabetes. In some cases it seems to be an auto-immune disease with several possible (known and unknown) trigger factors. But you can make someone diabetic just by removing their pancreas. Most of my family is Type 2 and I know people with Type 1 diabetes as well so I am pretty familiar with the disease, diagnosis, and treatment.
Did you even bother reading the page further and looking at the "What else can cause diabetes?" section? Pancreatitis is clearly labelled as a possible
Not the best summary (Score:4, Informative)
In case others wonder about the same, the article is about TYPE 2 diabetes. Just writing "diabetes" is quite pointless since type 1 and 2 are completely different. (Got type 1 myself for 26 years)
Re: Not the best summary (Score:1)
I see you know what you're talking about and read and understood my comment, jerk... I'm pretty sure I do much more sports than you, even though I got type 1 diabetes which makes several weeks of bikepacking or mountaineering a bit harder, but at least its possible nowadays. Now go back stuffing chips into your lazy body and watching fox news...
As usual, the one, we already have a method of prevention for more than 90% of the cases: for chrism sake, don't get fat!
Now if only we had a method of prevention for getting fat.
For some people, just eating less is simple. For some people, just eating less is scarcely effective. For some people, just eating less is damned near impossible. You can feel any way you want about their self-control, but this is yet another area that needs more solutions.
>Now if only we had a method of prevention for getting fat.
For like 99% of the population, we have got a solution : eat less and do some exercises!
Just a hint: prepare yourself all you eat from nearly raw ingredients (I don't ask to make your own flour), no dessert if not made by yourself, no sauce if not made by yourself, no marinade on you beef. Being a lazy bastard is an advantage with this simple rule: you don't eat.
What, no marinade? Just don't use sugar. Although to be honest, I only use spices on a steak, anyway.
I, for one, can kind of lose weight, and get down to the point that I'm basically healthy (I've been down to around 14-15% fat) If I'm happy enough.
It's not about eating less. It's about eating the correct diet that induces a healthy and stable body which includes what we refer to as "normal" weight. It is not about self control. I know this from first hand experience because I have several times now starved myself on calorie restricted diets.
What finally worked for me was switching to a ketogenic diet (high-fat, low-carb). I can lose weight regardless of the quantity of food I eat or activity level. I never exercise, eat as much as I want until s
The first time I did low carb it was great, I lost 130 lb.
The second (and last) time it didn't work at all.
I was 380 lb before I started dieting. I got down to 250. I am currently around 290. I'm usually at 300 and have been eating banana waffles and lost 10 pounds, over the course of six months or something. Yeah, it's the waffle diet. I'm gonna write a book.
Wow you're a fat fuck
And you're riding a fat fuck's dick
Snootchies
I think I got stuck around 295lbs. at some point. Then another plateau at 265lbs. They can be pretty challenging to get through. I really pushed myself to eliminate carbs completely for a few weeks and that changed something. Sugar and sweet foods have tasted differently for a long while now. I've had to eat strawberries with sour cream because they were too sweet and I can't remember a time in my life I'd ever thought that. I can't eat bananas or most fruit anymore either.
Congrats on the loss of 130l
> It's not about eating less
I'm afraid to say that it's about eating less. Getting to that state in a way one can live with can be difficult, and complex.
> eat as much as I want until satisfied
This is one of the keys. "Being satisfied" can be very awkward to achieve.
> What finally worked for me was switching to a ketogenic diet (high-fat, low-carb)
Please, also note: "ketogenic" means "producing ketones". It does not necessarily mean "high-fat, low carb". It can also mean "high protein, low carb",
I'm old enough that risks of Type 2 diabetes are a real concern for my doctor and me. We've discussed it, and he's pointed out for me that Type 2 diabetes is primarily a resistance to insulin. And this resistance increases insulin levels, which triggers hunger and tends to encourage people to gain weight, while the reduced effectiveness of the insulin and raise in blood sugar levels causes lethargy. The result is that weight gain is often a _symptom_ of Type diabetes, not its cause.
It can be difficult to av
And Type 3 is definitely NOT spread by a virus. Unless you consider the surgeon who removes your pancreas to be a virus....
By your logic, everybody should have AIDS, as it's transfer is similar.
The study made it clear that it requires unsual circumstances to transfer, you are the only person that thinks it said it was transferable from eating any food.
Re:Not even possible (Score:5, Insightful)
AIDS is only transferred when you fuck someone in the ass or share needles. It is VERY difficult to catch unless you are a stupid drug addict or you like to sodomize other people and not use a condom.
Are you trolling, or do you really believe this? If the latter, please tell us that you're not actually sexually active. If you are, by all means, please give this speech to any prospective partners.
> AIDS is only transferred when you fuck someone in the ass or share needles. It is VERY difficult to catch unless you are a stupid drug addict or you like to sodomize other people and not use a condom.
Infected blood supplies from transfusions have been a dangerous vector since the disease first became noticeable anywhere. Unprotected anal sex is risky, at aa rate of roughly 138 of 10,000 acts For ordinary penis/vaginal sex, the rate is roughly 4 out of 10,000 acts. Moher/infant sex, from childbirth itse
Re:Not even possible (Score:4, Insightful)
It's only when politicians discovered that they can get HIV from having penis/vagina sex with female prostitutes that government research funding took off.
This isn't a public health issue? Check out the rates world-wide.
Oh great, the next Goop and Food Babe article.... (Score:2)
Great. (Score:2)
Geometry kills (Score:2)
It's fascinating that a misfolded protein can create all this havoc. It's surprising it doesn't happen more often, really.
Some diseases even make you grab pussies, tweet all night, turn orange, run for president, and insult allies.
unlikely (Score:2)
Unlikely, given how "Mad Cow Disease" spread? (Score:2)
Human's don't contract "mad cow disease" (bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or BSE, to give the disease its full name). Rather, we contract what medicine knows as vCJD, or variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease.
One of the most disturbing aspects of the history of BSE actually concerns the way that it was introduced to the animal population and how it spread.
Western nations like the UK (where BSE was most prevalent) have followed int
"I love the smell of apocalypse in the morning" (Score:1)
"Very exciting"? Bad choice of words. No, it's fucking "scary".