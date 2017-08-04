Vermont Medical School Says Goodbye To Lectures (npr.org) 18
The University of Vermont's Larner College of Medicine has begun phasing out lectures in favor of what's known as "active learning" and plans to be done with lectures altogether by 2019. NPR spoke with William Jeffries, a dean at the school who's leading the effort, about the thinking behind this move. From the report: Why are lectures bad? Well, I wouldn't say that they're bad. The issue is that there is a lot of evidence that lectures are not the best way to accumulate the skills needed to become a scientist or a physician. We've seen much evidence in the literature, accumulated in the last decade, that shows that when you do a comparison between lectures and other methods of learning -- typically called "active learning" methods -- that lectures are not as efficient or not as successful in allowing students to accumulate knowledge in the same amount of time.
Give us an example of a topic taught in a traditional lecture versus an "active learning" setting. A good example would be the teaching of what we would call pharmacokinetics -- the science of drug delivery. So, how does a drug get to the target organ or targeted receptor? A lot of the science of pharmacokinetics is simply mathematical equations. If you have a lecture, it's simply presenting those equations and maybe giving examples of how they work. In an active learning setting, you expect the students to learn about the equations before they get there. And when you get into the classroom setting, the students work in groups solving pharmacokinetic problems. Cases are presented where the patient gets a drug in a certain dose at a certain time, and you're looking at the action of that over time and the concentration of the drug in the blood. So, those are the types of things where you're expecting the student to know the knowledge in order to use the knowledge. And then they don't forget it.
Give us an example of a topic taught in a traditional lecture versus an "active learning" setting. A good example would be the teaching of what we would call pharmacokinetics -- the science of drug delivery. So, how does a drug get to the target organ or targeted receptor? A lot of the science of pharmacokinetics is simply mathematical equations. If you have a lecture, it's simply presenting those equations and maybe giving examples of how they work. In an active learning setting, you expect the students to learn about the equations before they get there. And when you get into the classroom setting, the students work in groups solving pharmacokinetic problems. Cases are presented where the patient gets a drug in a certain dose at a certain time, and you're looking at the action of that over time and the concentration of the drug in the blood. So, those are the types of things where you're expecting the student to know the knowledge in order to use the knowledge. And then they don't forget it.
Mixed bag (Score:2)
The medium that best suits a person's ability to learn varies a lot from person to person. For me, easily the worst way to absorb and understand information is verbally (reading is the best by orders of magnitude). I've always found lectures to be a complete waste of time because of that.
But I'm not in favor of getting rid of lectures because there are a lot of people for whom it's the best way for them to absorb information.
Ideally, lectures would be available for those who can benefit from them, but optio
Re: (Score:2)
True, different people learn differently. But another big variable is what the topic is. If it's a problem solving course (math, physics, CS, many parts of engineering) the "work stuff out" active learning is more likely to work well. If it's more "absorbing information" (say, anatomy, some chunks of o-chem or biology), then the gains aren't as large.
We're replacing our lower level physics lectures because of this, and doing our best to measure the effects. The upper level physics courses, it turns out
Re: (Score:2)
Another aspect is cost. Sure some ways are more effective, but cost more per effective unit, making them less cost efficient. That's why we still have 150 students in a lecture hall - cost.
Slackers (Score:2)
In an active learning setting, you expect the students to learn about the equations before they get there.
So in other words, they have no solution to accelerate the initial process of learning the material, so they just shovel that responsibility entirely onto the student.
Not that active learning is bad, but you'd think if you are "replacing lectures" you'd actually replace them with something, not just skip to the lab/homework.
Re: (Score:2)
That's exactly what I was thinking. I agree with more emphasis on lab, and less emphasis on lecture... but dumping lectures, jumping straight to the lab and expecting students learn about X before they show up is just idiotic.
Re: (Score:2)
I'll see you on that and raise ya several thousands of $$$. The UVM Medical-Industrial complex hbas been swallowing up healthcare facilities around the state and threatening independent providers to our detriment. Meanwhile, as this state-sanctioned monopoly blossoms it becomes harder and harder to get the simplest of procedures without going through a UVM facility - which costs a fortune. https://vtdigger.org/2017/07/3... [vtdigger.org]
It is no coincidence that Vermont is among the top ten most expensive places to buy he
Re: (Score:2)
I'm always wary of anything involving group work. A typical group consists of me doing all the work, maybe one other person helping me, and two or three slackers doing fuck-all. So why should I have to share my good grade with the slackers who didn't do (or learn) jack shit?
I'm ambivalent. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't want a doctor who learned how to learn. I want a doctor who actually learned.
Re: (Score:2)
The BEST teaching technique (Score:2)
The best teaching technique I've ever seen was that practiced by the Bible Study Fellowship back in the 1980s. All the material was broken down into 1-week chunks. You started with reading assignments and an outline that you did on your own. This was followed by a weekly small-group discussion where the group collectively answered a series of questions on the same material. This was followed by a lecture of the whole fellowship. The lecture was now very interesting, because you had personally worked through
I worked for a nonprofit that tried promote this. (Score:2)
Specifically, we tried to get colleges and universities to adopt new methods of andragogy in addition to lecture.
The reason is that for most students lecture isn't very effective. Their retention drops of rapidly as the lecture gets longer, to the point where when you are approaching the 1 hour mark almost nobody is retaining anything being said. Basically long lectures are a huge waste of a lot of people's time.
It's also important to understand that students are different from each other in their learni
It depends on the lecturer (Score:2)
We did similar ... (Score:2)
... in this man's Navy, ca. 1968.
We studied the shit out of troubleshooting techniques and then walked into a lab that had a slew of defective radios, caused by tampering by the instructors.
We applied the methods we learned out of class to these "real," situations and discussed successes/failures in pinpointing the defects.
Lecturea were boring .
You tube (Score:1)