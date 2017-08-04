Math Journal Editors Resign To Start Rival Journal That Will Be Free To Read (insidehighered.com) 27
An anonymous reader writes: To protest the high prices charged by their publisher, Springer, the editors of the Journal of Algebraic Combinatorics will start a rival journal that will be free for all to read. The four editors in chief of the Journal of Algebraic Combinatorics have informed their publisher, Springer, of their intention to launch a rival open-access journal to protest the publisher's high prices and limited accessibility. This is the latest in a string of what one observer called "editorial mutinies" over journal publishing policies. In a news release, the editors said their decision was not made because of any "particular crisis" but was the result of it becoming "more and more clear" that Springer intended to keep charging readers and authors large fees while "adding little value."
But you still don't understand the mathematics.
Perhaps they could do something along the lines of making it a subscription-only service for the first year or two of a given article, then making it free (or at least ad-supported) after that?
Unless you mean the publishers, they don't even today. You work for free for the journal and give them exclusive access, in return for a shot at publicity/"impact".
Its about tenure, not publicly/"impact" (Score:2)
Note quite, a shot at tenure. "Publish or Perish". Everyone in academia knew this going in.
Yes, the tabloids near the dikes are filled with tales of the socialite children of wealthy academic publishers.
They could allow free personal access, but still charge academic institutions and/or academic search engines for access. The academic search engines already charge universities/corporations for access, so they can certainly afford to pay.
If your journal is publishing good articles, those two places must have access---and they are already accustomed to exorbitant pricing.
Generally, the authors, reviewers, and editors of academic journals are all unpaid. Only the publisher gets any money, from subscriptions and reprint fees.
My wife is an academic and plays all three of these unpaid roles for various journals. The return to her for this work is prestige in her field, and some control in its internal politics (for better or worse). This is how you move up in academia.
One nice perk of this work is that she is frequently an invited speaker or panelist at international confere
Most editors and associate editors don't get paid much, if anything, for their contributions to the journal. It's almost entirely for professional development and prestige. Reviewers also aren't paid.
If the journal doesn't have a print form, then the overall costs are pretty low. The only costs would likely be the online hosting and, potentially, some small administrative salary for a secretary. The website hosting and any sort of manuscript-handling software licensing fees would likely only run a few h
The website hosting and any sort of manuscript-handling software licensing fees would likely only run a few hundred dollars per year.
Been involved with any web site that has any kind of traffic at all? Yeah, connectivity with a decent sized pipe and possibly a CDN, that costs a little money.
Ok.
I know nothing about this... But how the heck are they going to get paid, or pay for rent, hosting, etc. if there is no charge to the readers?
Let's start with: what do the costs of a print journal work out to per paper carried? Now compare the cost of online publication.
Monopolist policies ... smoke = fire (Score:1)
When their economics are those of a monopolist, it suggests the business folks believe they have a monopoly.
The irony is that they are restraining the rate of growth of technical capability of human science. They are the toll road trolls for the future of the world.
This is a textbook externality. Government of capitalist economies has as its charter: minimization of externalities and prevention of monopolies.
What took so long after PLoS in 2003? (Score:2)
The Public Library of Science started its first journal in 2003.
What took these editors so long?