Math Journal Editors Resign To Start Rival Journal That Will Be Free To Read (insidehighered.com) 27

Posted by msmash from the good-fight dept.
An anonymous reader writes: To protest the high prices charged by their publisher, Springer, the editors of the Journal of Algebraic Combinatorics will start a rival journal that will be free for all to read. The four editors in chief of the Journal of Algebraic Combinatorics have informed their publisher, Springer, of their intention to launch a rival open-access journal to protest the publisher's high prices and limited accessibility. This is the latest in a string of what one observer called "editorial mutinies" over journal publishing policies. In a news release, the editors said their decision was not made because of any "particular crisis" but was the result of it becoming "more and more clear" that Springer intended to keep charging readers and authors large fees while "adding little value."

  • But you still don't understand the mathematics.

      They obviously need to hire a bean counter to handle the business end.

    • Perhaps they could do something along the lines of making it a subscription-only service for the first year or two of a given article, then making it free (or at least ad-supported) after that?

    When their economics are those of a monopolist, it suggests the business folks believe they have a monopoly.

    The irony is that they are restraining the rate of growth of technical capability of human science. They are the toll road trolls for the future of the world.

    This is a textbook externality. Government of capitalist economies has as its charter: minimization of externalities and prevention of monopolies.

  • The Public Library of Science started its first journal in 2003.

    What took these editors so long?

