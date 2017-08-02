In Breakthrough, Scientists Edit a Dangerous Mutation From Genes in Human Embryos (npr.org) 34
Scientists for the first time have successfully edited genes in human embryos to repair a common and serious disease-causing mutation, producing apparently healthy embryos, according to a study published on Wednesday. From a report: Now, an international team of scientists reports they have, for the first time, figured out a way to successfully edit the DNA in human embryos -- without introducing the harmful mutations that were a problem in previous attempts elsewhere. "It's a pretty exciting piece of science," says George Daley, dean of the Harvard Medical School, who was not involved in the research. "It's a technical tour-de-force. It's really remarkable." The research is ultimately aimed at helping families plagued by genetic diseases. The new experiment used a powerful new gene-editing technique to correct a genetic defect behind a heart disorder that can cause seemingly healthy young people to suddenly die from heart failure. The experiment corrected the defect in nearly two-thirds of several dozen embryos, without causing potentially dangerous mutations elsewhere in the DNA. None of the embryos were used to try to create a baby. But if future experiments confirm the techniques are safe and effective, the scientists say the same approach could be used to prevent a long list of inheritable diseases.
blah blah GATTACA blah FRANKENSTEIN blah (Score:1, Redundant)
So sick of all the alarmist bullshit. Gene editing is GOING to happen. It's another medical technology. Get over it.
True, but it's let's do it right -- reasonable precautions and meticulous peer and external review.
Is the edit suppression expression of the gene, or swapping out the whole gene entirely?
Big difference in results there for generations to come...
Except you forgot the part:
Just because we _can_ doesn't mean we _should._
There are HUGE implications.
I'm sorry Dave, I can't hire you. Your DNA shows that you a heart defect that predicts you will die by 30.
For every problem technology "solves", it creates 10 new ones.
Yeah? If you really believe that, why are you typing on Slashdot? Why aren't you squatting in a cave somewhere in a pile of your own crap?
For every problem technology "solves", it creates 10 new ones.
If this statement was supposed to mean "technology makes things 10 times worse," then you're right to call BS. However, it's true that while new technology solves problems, it also creates new ones.
For example, the smart phone has changes the way we live, solving many problems. It's easy to get ahold of people. It's easier to do business on the go. With GPS and maps, it's almost impossible to get lost unless you can't get a signal. We have immediate access to all kinds of media, almost anywhere in the
However, it's true that while new technology solves problems, it also creates new ones.
So what? We will deal with the problems when the happen like we always do.
Designer babies that don't suddenly die of inherited diseases OHMEGRD KILL IT WITH FIRE.
That disease may have been beneficial in 0.0075% of situations we shouldn't get rid of it!
Greg Bear called it, of course (Score:3)
Just gonna leave this here -
http://www.baen.com/Chapters/ERBAEN0036/ERBAEN0036___1.htm
I was reminded of a slightly different cultural reference: GATTACA! GATTACA! [youtube.com]
Seriously though, this is precisely the type of genetic augmentation that was at the heart of that excellent movie. One has to wonder how long it will be before this sort of thing is commonplace.
Ugh. Could you not have summarised the 10,000+ word story just a bit?
Even just a hint. Gene editing good? Gene editing bad?
I'm sure we will get where we can play around with genetics like that in the future but that's not what's being discussed today.
What's being discussed today is the minimum we want out of this research making sure children will be healthy by avoiding known bad combinations.
Once they finally get it going where they can actually make designer children (designer example: I want it to be 14ft tall, male, bright purple eyes, fast runner with bright green hair.) we're going to see a lot of crazy shit but still it
Sickle Cell (Score:1)
Would it be racialist to eliminate sickle cell?
I can't wait for the next Luddites (Score:3)
It's going to be a fun fight, but I suspect the initial discrimination will be against the modified, not the unmodified.
But if I can open up a catalog and choose the best designer genes to have edited into my future child so they're healthy and strong (and smart, if we figure out the rats' nest of interconnected genes influencing intelligence), damn right I'd buy every 'upgrade' I could.
We're not ready for this (Score:2)
If we had this in mass use today, I believe we'd end up removing many positive attributes from the human germ line. We are very quick to limit what we consider "normal" without a full understanding of the effects beyond the individual and caregivers that a trait has.
For example, it has been shown that ADD is a success trait in more nomadic societies. Those with ADD get "treated" today because they don't fit into our education system. Most ADD disappears as a problem in adults not because it actually goes aw
Some clarifications (Score:2)
2: As reported in both TFA and the previous Slashdot story, the "powerful new gene-editing technique" is CRISPR. (As i'm sure many here could have guessed.)
3: As reported in the previous Slashdot story this is not exactly a "breakthrough". It's the first time it's been done in the US (officially) but teams in other parts of the world have been do