NASA Is Looking For Someone To Protect Earth From Aliens -- And the Job Pays a Six-Figure Salary (cnbc.com) 69
An anonymous reader shares a report: Ever fancied yourself as a bit of a hero? How about the protector of mankind? Well now NASA is looking for just that -- and it'll pay a six-figure salary for the honor. The U.S. space agency is currently in search not of life on other planets but of a "Planetary Protection Officer," who can protect Earth and its inhabitants from alien invasion. The job, which is offering a salary of between $124,406 and $187,000 per year, involves preventing alien microbes from contaminating the Earth, as well as ensuring human space explorers do not damage other planets, moons and objects in space. "Planetary protection is concerned with the avoidance of organic-constituent and biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration," NASA wrote in the job posting on its website late last month. Other duties include advising Safety Mission Assurance officials on planetary protection matters and ensuring compliance by robotic and human spaceflight missions.
So they are just looking for someone who can leverage existing basic isolation protocols to create additional protocols for returning missions.
No ray guns involved.
:-(
Yes but what a great job title. Imagine having "Planetary Protection Office" on your business cards
As long as you're not an Illegal Alien.
Illegal alien? I'll sign up!
Planetary Protection LTG USAF is better
But you have to supply your own sunglasses.
Most of the work of planetary protection is just the opposite, preventing Earth microbes from contaminating other worlds. It's just a fancy word for sterilization of spacecraft, and it's stupid that Slashdot is trying to play it up like this. It's like someone who knows nothing about computers writing an article about Google posting an ad for a webmaster, with the headline "Google Seeks Man To Rule The Web!"
Actually, the original CNBC article is at fault here. It opens as stupid and sensational, without actually attempting to accurately describe the position until the 3rd frigging paragraph.
Does it involve blue goo and Vulcans?
Sadly not, but what about the dresscode policy on capes?
Sgt. Keller: "Follow me upstairs, like, now."
Joe: "Right now? W-- Shouldn't I train this guy?"
Sgt. Keller: "I think he can figure out how to sit on his ass and watch TV all day."
It's a colorful way of describing a mundane job (Score:2)
I thought it was odd the emphasis on physical sciences and engineering versus experience in microbiology or infectious disease. A university biosafety officer is going to understand how to sterilize things better than a physicist.
True, but a biosafety officer would tend to have a narrower view of the possible scope of risks. Since no one knows exactly what risks to consider it seems better to get a generalist who can consult with specialists, rather than the reverse.
It's the government for you. I remember seeing an audio/video tech job posted on the USA Jobs website. It was nothing special, similar to an IT job and only paid around $55k at the time (not many years ago). However, they wanted the person to have a PhD!
Will Smith? (Score:2)
It would be a bit of a pay cut, but he's got the resume. Oh, it's more about biological contamination? Then obviously Dustin Hoffman.
I'll do it (Score:2)
Calling Flash Gordon (Score:2)
Someone wants to give you a job!
Gordon's ALIVE...alive...alive...
Job Description: (Score:2)
You don't fool me. You just copy-pasted that from the listing for White House Communications Director.
I'll do it! (Score:2)
I'll take the job. If the Earth gets visited by aliens any time before I retire, I'll give all the money back. Deal?
Will be filled by H1B ... aliens (Score:2)
And the access code can be "12345"?
Kill the Alien Bastards (Score:2)
I'll do it. (Score:1)
Kind of late in the game (Score:2)
This is like closing the barn door after the horses have run away. We've already been impacted by plenty of fragments from Mars, comets, etc. If there's life elsewhere, it's possible it started via panspermia [wikipedia.org] Then again, that's a pretty big "if" - there's no evidence one way or the other that there's life elsewhere - just WAGs [urbandictionary.com] made by wags (definition # 11 - someone not to be taken seriously) [dictionary.com]..
free job (Score:1)
This sounds like a job written as a hand out to someone's biology PhD buddy. Probably some environmental "scientist" friend that can't find a job.
There's always a catch (Score:3)
as well as ensuring human space explorers do not damage other planets, moons and objects in space.
THIS is the hard part of the job.
Otherwise, I'd go sign up for the $187,000/Year for 3 years, to protect earth from space microbes, BECAUSE the risk of a meaningful incident is extremely miniscule.
Anyways, they probably don't consider my experience in IT meaningful for what is essentially the same as the hospital safety officers who work to define rules, procedures, and compliance programs for doctors and medical practitioners to ensure safe sanitary practices and isolation of deadly hazards such as ebola.
why do we need this now? (Score:2)
J'onn J'onzz (Score:2)
Thanks, I'd wondered what the Director of the DEO got paid.