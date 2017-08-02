NASA Is Looking For Someone To Protect Earth From Aliens -- And the Job Pays a Six-Figure Salary

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: Ever fancied yourself as a bit of a hero? How about the protector of mankind? Well now NASA is looking for just that -- and it'll pay a six-figure salary for the honor. The U.S. space agency is currently in search not of life on other planets but of a "Planetary Protection Officer," who can protect Earth and its inhabitants from alien invasion. The job, which is offering a salary of between $124,406 and $187,000 per year, involves preventing alien microbes from contaminating the Earth, as well as ensuring human space explorers do not damage other planets, moons and objects in space. "Planetary protection is concerned with the avoidance of organic-constituent and biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration," NASA wrote in the job posting on its website late last month. Other duties include advising Safety Mission Assurance officials on planetary protection matters and ensuring compliance by robotic and human spaceflight missions.

  • 1/2 of slashdot users are going to apply for this
  • The biggest problem with it being that they're going to get all kinds of hopelessly unqualified applicants, which will create more work for HR to weed those ones out quickly.
    • I thought it was odd the emphasis on physical sciences and engineering versus experience in microbiology or infectious disease. A university biosafety officer is going to understand how to sterilize things better than a physicist.

      • I thought it was odd the emphasis on physical sciences and engineering versus experience in microbiology or infectious disease. A university biosafety officer is going to understand how to sterilize things better than a physicist.

        True, but a biosafety officer would tend to have a narrower view of the possible scope of risks. Since no one knows exactly what risks to consider it seems better to get a generalist who can consult with specialists, rather than the reverse.

        • Granted! But if you look at the posting, why would a mathematician be a good generalist for a position like this? Maybe the networking with other NASA geeks would benefit from it. If the Andromeda Strain came down on us I'd be calling the CDC before someone that matched this posting.

        by mtmra70 ( 964928 )

        It's the government for you. I remember seeing an audio/video tech job posted on the USA Jobs website. It was nothing special, similar to an IT job and only paid around $55k at the time (not many years ago). However, they wanted the person to have a PhD!

  • It would be a bit of a pay cut, but he's got the resume. Oh, it's more about biological contamination? Then obviously Dustin Hoffman.

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      Unfortunately, Michael Jackson is no longer with us. He wanted to be Agent M for so many years but never got the opportunity.
  • I was hoping the posting would be for the first Starfleet commander. Very disappointing
    • They'd have to form an official Starfleet first though, no? Unless they already call it Starfleet internally. I don't know. I don't work at NASA.
  • Disclaimer: I am an actual alien

  • Someone wants to give you a job!

  • The actual details of what the job involves or how to do it is unknown. But the position has absolutely no power or authority to do anything. But the applicant must be prepared to be the fall guy and take full responsibility if anything goes wrong that can be blamed on her/him.

  • I'll take the job. If the Earth gets visited by aliens any time before I retire, I'll give all the money back. Deal?

  • Kill the Alien Bastards. I can see them now, with their gray skin and their large black eyes. Jack Handey knows how to deal with scum like this. Introduce them to the flowers of earth. http://www.newyorker.com/magaz... [newyorker.com]
  • Here's the plan. We're going to move the entire population of the earth to six cities all lined up in a row and all of the nukes will be launched from three locations. One in the middle of the cities and the other two flanking the cities. I'm going to need control of all nukes and hook all of that up to a radar screen. [arcade-history.com] For controls I need a trackball and three firing buttons to select which location the missiles will be fired from. . Everything that gets past earth orbit gets nuked.

  • This is like closing the barn door after the horses have run away. We've already been impacted by plenty of fragments from Mars, comets, etc. If there's life elsewhere, it's possible it started via panspermia [wikipedia.org] Then again, that's a pretty big "if" - there's no evidence one way or the other that there's life elsewhere - just WAGs [urbandictionary.com] made by wags (definition # 11 - someone not to be taken seriously) [dictionary.com]..

  • This sounds like a job written as a hand out to someone's biology PhD buddy. Probably some environmental "scientist" friend that can't find a job.

  • There's always a catch (Score:3)

    by mysidia ( 191772 ) on Wednesday August 02, 2017 @11:28AM (#54925877)

    as well as ensuring human space explorers do not damage other planets, moons and objects in space.

    THIS is the hard part of the job.

    Otherwise, I'd go sign up for the $187,000/Year for 3 years, to protect earth from space microbes, BECAUSE the risk of a meaningful incident is extremely miniscule.

    Anyways, they probably don't consider my experience in IT meaningful for what is essentially the same as the hospital safety officers who work to define rules, procedures, and compliance programs for doctors and medical practitioners to ensure safe sanitary practices and isolation of deadly hazards such as ebola.

    • I mentioned upthread that if you read the postings the qualifications are more for an engineer than a safety officer. I agree with you that the latter would seem to be who you'd want in this position.
  • There are millions of automatic transmissions in use. And the epicyclic gear system is common in other places too. None of the gears, not the sun, nor the ring, nor the planetary needs any special protection officer. Why suddenly create one?

  • Thanks, I'd wondered what the Director of the DEO got paid.

