First Human Embryos Edited In US

randomErr shares a report from MIT Technology Review: The first known attempt at creating genetically modified human embryos in the United States has been carried out by a team of researchers in Portland, Oregon, MIT Technology Review has learned. The effort, led by Shoukhrat Mitalipov of Oregon Health and Science University, involved changing the DNA of a large number of one-cell embryos with the gene-editing technique CRISPR. Until now, American scientists have watched as scientists elsewhere were first to explore the controversial practice. To date, three previous reports of editing human embryos were all published by scientists in China. Now Mitalipov is believed to have broken new ground both in the number of embryos experimented upon and by demonstrating that it is possible to safely and efficiently correct defective genes that cause inherited diseases. In altering the DNA code of human embryos, the objective of scientists is to show that they can eradicate or correct genes that cause inherited disease, like the blood condition beta-thalassemia. The process is termed "germline engineering" because any genetically modified child would then pass the changes on to subsequent generations via their own germ cells -- the egg and sperm. Reached by Skype, Mitalipov declined to comment on the results, which he said are pending publication. But other scientists confirmed the editing of embryos using CRISPR.
This is heading us into a scary and evil world. Not to mention all the screw-ups that will happen. Edit gene blah to fix pimples... whoops that gives you an automatic heart attack at age 30.
Gattaca was more about reading the genes and discriminating based on it. (there are plenty of other films that talk about what could go wrong by making edits that result in unforeseen complications) Refusing to hire someone because their genes say their life expectancy isn't long enough to be worth training them, or who is expected to have more sick days than you want, or who has a condition that will be expensive for the corporate health plan to treat.
The whole reason the protagonist was shat on was because he was a naturally conceived baby. It was not clear if babies were engineered or merely selected but the same level of genetic understanding was implied.
I think the real problem with this is that we're not nearly as smart as we think we are and this is tinkering with people. With people that are dying, this kind of thing makes more sense from the risk/reward perspective.
Doctors doing this to people would be legally required to follow ethics guidelines. Researchers in lab don't have to since they're not doing research on people*.
Those ethical guidelines were already being debated heavily when it was even more hypothetical than it is now. [nature.com] Steven Pinker is probably the most gung ho guy for "do germline editing" [ipscell.com] and even he seems to suggest no edits for purely cosmetic reasons. The guidelines wi
Technological and scientific advances have the potential to drastically change the world. That's why they are valuable. That's why they are dangerous.
I don't want to stop or even slow genetic research BUT, I would like to see real work put into developing rules to try to prevent some of the possible nightmare futures it could create.
