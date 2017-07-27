Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Education The Internet Communications United States Science

Subscription Journals Are Doomed Because of Sci-Hub's Big Cache of Pirated Papers, Suggests Data Analyst (sciencemag.org) 34

Posted by BeauHD from the beginning-of-the-end dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Science Magazine: There is no doubt that Sci-Hub, the infamous -- and, according to a U.S. court, illegal -- online repository of pirated research papers, is enormously popular. But just how enormous is its repository? That is the question biodata scientist Daniel Himmelstein at the University of Pennsylvania and colleagues recently set out to answer, after an assist from Sci-Hub. Their findings, published in a preprint on the PeerJ journal site on July 20, indicate that Sci-Hub can instantly provide access to more than two-thirds of all scholarly articles, an amount that Himmelstein says is "even higher" than he anticipated. For research papers protected by a paywall, the study found Sci-Hub's reach is greater still, with instant access to 85% of all papers published in subscription journals. For some major publishers, such as Elsevier, more than 97% of their catalog of journal articles is being stored on Sci-Hub's servers -- meaning they can be accessed there for free. In a chat with ScienceInsider, Himmelstein concludes that the results of his study could mark "the beginning of the end" for paywalled research.

Subscription Journals Are Doomed Because of Sci-Hub's Big Cache of Pirated Papers, Suggests Data Analyst More | Reply

Subscription Journals Are Doomed Because of Sci-Hub's Big Cache of Pirated Papers, Suggests Data Analyst

Comments Filter:

  • There's no reason why peer review can't be done online en masse by all scientists. They could even rate papers on their credibility.

  • Paywalled research is just a bad idea.

    Yes, I understand that the peer review and publication process has to be paid for, but restricting access to the fruits of scientific progress -- and therefore also limiting further progress! -- is the wrong way to do it.

    My guess is that we'll transition to an "author pays" model. Researchers employed by institutions will have their fees covered by their employer. Researchers who don't have that option are already disadvantaged under the current model, so the fact t

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by heypete ( 60671 )

      Yes, I understand that the peer review and publication process has to be paid for, but restricting access to the fruits of scientific progress -- and therefore also limiting further progress! -- is the wrong way to do it.

      In my field (physics and meteorite research), peer reviewers work for free. They're not paid by the journal, though I'd argue that they should be paid at least a reasonable fee for their time and expertise.

      And yes, the publication process must be paid for, and that's quite reasonable. Still, the journals charge far more for subscriptions than the cost of typesetting, printing, binding, distribution, and a modest profit.

      Personally, I prefer to publish in the journal maintained by the scholarly society releva

  • Recently found a publication of mine on Sci-Hub (Score:5, Interesting)

    by ffkom ( 3519199 ) on Thursday July 27, 2017 @07:38PM (#54895527)
    Just out of curiousity I searched for a (not at all famous) paper I published in the 1990s. Found it on Sci-Hub by just entering a few key words in a search engine - conveniently retrievable.

    I remembered that at some point in time, a state-funded institution did officially archive my paper. But it took me about half an hour to finally find it, buried behind multiple retrieval forms and links, with no chance to find it had I not looked up its entire, exact title before.

    No question, Sci-Hub did the better job of keeping my little contribution to the world's knowledge available to the public.
    • I really don't have a problem with Sci-Hub or other sites like it because a lot of the research published in those journals comes from taxpayer funds to some degree. I don't really understand why more state (or federal as the case may be) governments don't put stipulations that the research funded by taxpayer dollars is open to the public. Theoretically any other government information (aside from classified information or the like) is public record, so I'm not sure why this should be any different.
  • not picking on journals

  • For some major publishers, such as Elsevier, more than 97% of their catalog of journal articles is being stored on Sci-Hub's servers -- meaning they can be accessed there for free.

    Couldn't have happened to a nicer publisher.

Slashdot Top Deals

If God is perfect, why did He create discontinuous functions?

Close