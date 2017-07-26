US Is Slipping Toward Measles Being Endemic Once Again, Says Study (arstechnica.com) 64
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: With firm vaccination campaigns, the US eliminated measles in 2000. The highly infectious virus was no longer constantly present in the country -- no longer endemic. Since then, measles has only popped up when travelers carried it in, spurring mostly small outbreaks -- ranging from a few dozen to a few hundred cases each year -- that then fizzle out. But all that may be about to change. With the rise of non-medical vaccine exemptions and delays, the country is backsliding toward endemic measles, Stanford and Baylor College of Medicine researchers warn this week. With extensive disease modeling, the researchers make clear just how close we are to seeing explosive, perhaps unshakeable, outbreaks. According to results the researchers published in JAMA Pediatrics, a mere five-percent slip in measles-mumps-and-rubella (MMR) vaccination rates among kids aged two to 11 would triple measles cases in this age group and cost $2.1 million in public healthcare costs. And that's just a small slice of the disease transmission outlook. Kids two to 11 years old only make up about 30 percent of the measles cases in current outbreaks. The number of cases would be much larger if the researchers had sufficient data to model the social mixing and immunization status of adults, teens, and infants under two.
Autism Rates are not slipping, and not correlated (Score:2)
Uh, that post is almost certainly trolling, in the original internet sense of the word: somebody who is posting for no other reason than to get a reaction. Responding to him in any way does nothing other than feed the troll; the correct reaction was to ignore him and wait for him to be moderated "troll".
It's too late for that now, though. To deal with facts: the actual response is that autism rates are not declining: http://blogs.discovermagazine.... [discovermagazine.com]
Here's a good correlation graph, if you're looking for
Autism rates have been on the decline, and this decline started when vaccination rates began their decline.
It has? Can you please give a citation or two? From what I understand autism rates have been steadily increasing for a while now. Though I've read a few sources that state it may be about to plateau.
Granted, part of the increase has to be from prior misdiagnosis and things like Asperger now considered autism. Black and Hispanics are also seeing increases. But some of that can be attributed to a lack of medical care in the past too. Regardless, it's still on the rise
It's my understanding that there are so
1) Not a decline, more like a plateau. It's also very recent, and doesn't correspond with the rise of the anti-vax campaigns, which happened years earlier.
2) Autism rates did not increase when vaccinations were introduced; again, the rise in autism only happened later--in this case, decades later.
3) Correlation is not causation.
Not that you will read any of this. You've reached your conclusion, and e
Autism rates have been on the decline, and this decline started when vaccination rates began their decline.
Explain that, poison advocates.
Has to be a troll, too lucid. Most anti-vaxxers wouldn't be able to write two sentences without quite a few embarrassing mistakes.
On the off chance you are really an anti-vax dickhead, give my commiserations to your children. Their mother/father is a stupid prick.
Looking at calendar. (Score:2, Insightful)
Medically - politically - I have to look at the calendar everyday because it feels like I'm in a time warp and it's really 1917.
We, the USA, are getting dumber.
Medically - politically - I have to look at the calendar everyday because it feels like I'm in a time warp and it's really 1917.
We, the USA, are getting dumber.
And just think, we haven't even hit peak stupidity yet.
Peak stupidity is a myth, there is more than enough stupidity to last forever.
Peak stupidity is a myth, there is more than enough stupidity to last forever.
Peak stupidity doesn't imply that there will be no more stupidity after we hit the peak. That is an incorrect understanding. The theory of peak stupidity implies stupidity will be harder to find and more expensive to maintain after that point.
There will always be some stupidity expressed by society, it will just necessarily be less once we pass peak stupidity.
Pay phone. I actually saw one of those yesterday. I don't know if it was functional, but it's been so long since I saw one that it surprised me a little.
People Don't Remember (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:People Don't Remember (Score:5, Interesting)
It would be great if libertarian principles applied to vaccines (my base ideology is libertarian), but:
1. Vaccines are not anywhere near 100% effective, so even a fully vaccinated person may be relying on herd immunity.
2. You can't vaccinate a newborn, so everyone relies on herd immunity for the first 6 months or so of their life.
3. Some people can't be vaccinated at all.
So we're left with a social solution, which is vaccinating everyone who can be vaccinated, whether they like it or not.
It would be great if libertarian principles applied to vaccines (my base ideology is libertarian), but: 1. Vaccines are not anywhere near 100% effective, so even a fully vaccinated person may be relying on herd immunity. 2. You can't vaccinate a newborn, so everyone relies on herd immunity for the first 6 months or so of their life. 3. Some people can't be vaccinated at all.
So we're left with a social solution, which is vaccinating everyone who can be vaccinated, whether they like it or not.
Not in MN where I live. Here are the vaccinations a child must have at 2 months, more at 4 months and yet more at 6 months:
Rotavirus (oral), Haemophilus Influenzae Type B (HIB), Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV13), Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Inactivated Polio Virus (IPV) and Hepatitis B (HBV).
They might all be needed for the survival of the race, but that's a lot of vaccinations.
I'm sorry, but you're probably mistaken. Thanks mainly to hospitals, where heroic measures can be taken to save the offspring of anti-vaxxer morons, the little ones won't die. They'll spread disease amongst people who cannot be vaccinated due to age or other factors, then be dragged by their idiot parents to the nearest emergency ward when they get really sick. Once there, it might cost many thousands of dollars to save each of the little darlings. For the most part, though, they'll avoid paying the pri
You are mostly right. Except the hospital thing. As far as I know these deseases are so contageous because they have an incubation period. The simptoms only appear after a certain time but it is contagous before. So the most victims have already been made by the time the first patients arrive in hospital.
Then they have to track down who was in contact with these childeren (family, school, hobby's...) in the last X hours...
Cheers!
The political left doesn't like to admit it, but the real problem here
Just like every problem, eh? Stay stupid.
So Obamacare was an improvement on what was before? Have we seen a population explosion as a result of Obamacare?
Infant mortality rates have dropped 15% in the past 10 years [nbcnews.com]. That adds about 4000 children per year who would have died in infancy. Obviously not all of these saved lives are because of Obamacare, but the industry certainly cites increased access to healthcare over the past decade as a major driver of this trend.
Certainly not a population explosion, but then again you were probably merely mirroring the same level of hyperbole as the AC you were replying to.
True.
Re: (Score:3)
That's not how any of this works.
Vaccines should be free to anyone who wants them, no questions asked.
Epic fail - USA 92%, Mexico 99% (Score:5, Informative)
http://theweek.com/articles/53... [theweek.com]
So what was the point?
Re: (Score:3)
While its extremely non-PC to suggest this, but illegal immigration has a role here. The study was done in Texas (a border state). While parents should vaccinate their children, herd immunity should prevent any large-scale outbreaks unless there is an injection of sick people who are acting as carriers.
A lot of outbreaks are also happening in West Coast states (where you have enclaves of non-immunized children due parents' belief in misinformation) where non-immunized foreigners are visiting and spread diseases that are otherwise no longer endemic in the US. Oregon [oregonlive.com] is a good example.
Evolution (Score:1)
Evolution. All the idiots who won't get their kids vaccinated will see their genetic line die off. Those with vaccinations will be OK.
Eventually we'll only have sensible people left, the kind that vaccinate their kids.
and under the GOP plan it will get on to the PRE E (Score:2)
and under the GOP plan it will get on to the PRE EX pool plan. If there is an opening / you have the funds for it and it's does not run out of fed / sate funds. But there is plan B ER (they will not fully cover you and will sue to get paid) plan C is jail / prison fully covered and in TX max cost $100/year.
A more likely explanation... (Score:2)
The MMR vaccine has not been updated to keep up with the evolution of the measles virus.
The claims for non-vaccinated is often merely, no proof of vaccination. However, most public schools require it. A few states allow for a religious exemption, which must be filed and recorded with the school.
The fact parents do not have records of vaccinations does not mean these children were not vaccinated. Most of the time they have been if they're of school age.
The answer is straightforward (Score:3)
1971 (Score:2)
Hey science heads...
How much do you think a virus evolves in nearly half a century?
"In the United States, the vaccine was licensed in 1971"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
We're blaming anti-vaxxers, and we tout the tiny handful of kids who have immune deficiencies. But a much more likely truth for many of these resurgences is that the vaccines have not been updated in several decades. Why? Because the big pharmaceutical companies neither want to spend money in new development nor do they want to get rid o
We're blaming anti-vaxxers because it's the fucking anti-vaxxers' fault. How fast does the measles virus mutate? Go ahead and link your research showing that the modern vaccine is no longer effective. I'm supposed to be impressed by the four digits 1971? On it's own that's fucking meaningless mate.
You're just another "big pharma is evil" clown, and safe to ignore.