Sperm Counts Among Western Men Have Halved In Last 40 Years, Says Study (theguardian.com) 64
New submitter flote shares a report from The Guardian: Sperm counts among men have more than halved in the last 40 years, research suggests, although the drivers behind the decline remain unclear. The latest findings reveal that between 1973 and 2011, the concentration of sperm in the ejaculate of men in western countries has fallen by an average of 1.4% a year, leading to an overall drop of just over 52%. The study, published in the journal Human Reproduction Update by an international team of researchers, drew on 185 studies conducted between 1973 and 2011, involving almost 43,000 men. The team split the data based on whether the men were from western countries -- including Australia and New Zealand as well as countries in North America and Europe -- or from elsewhere. After accounting for factors including age and how long men had gone without ejaculation, the team found that sperm concentration fell from 99 million per ml in 1973 to 47.1 million per ml in 2011 -- a decline of 52.4% -- among western men unaware of their fertility. For the same group, total sperm count -- the number of sperm in a semen sample -- fell by just under 60%.
Obesisty?
No...Blame the food. Whenever I go to those so called 3rd world countries, their fruits taste better, have an aroma and someone can tell that a neighbor is preparing beef or poultry from the perceived smell.
When one visits the fruit section of some of these so called healthy food stores, not an iota of smell/scent of fruit is perceived! Something is surely wrong here.
Fat = more estrogen = less sperm
Not to mention the other parts of our diet.
Try the massive contamination of drinking water with estrogen from birth control pills as well as the estrogen mimickers such as soy products.
Every time Mr. Skinny Jeans gets a soy Cappuccino along with his Tofu smoothie, goodbye a little of the Mr. and hello a little more of the Ms.
I'm all for reproductive rights, but if you even mention the possibility that all those birth control pills are screwing up the hormonal balance of literally everything that uses water, at least in the U.S., holey moley, the f
hm. Watch films from the seventies. Notice how skinny everyone is.
Obesisty?
A combination of obesity in men (besides not being able to spell) and the most highly educated women, those in academia, hating men. This is turning into a rocket ride to Idiocracy.
Reminds me of the first 5 minutes of Idiocracy... the high-IQ couple with the fertility issue. Meanwhile the overall population is now 7.5Bn and still rising,,, Oh well.
Wait - why is it actually bad ?
We want less kids, no?
Wait - why is it actually bad ?
We want less kids, no?
One does not follow the other. Testosterone is a major necessity for males, and is used in much more than sperm production.
So while it is a good idea to not breed like bunnies, only apocalyptic misandrysts can be happy about this.
It is. But it just means we have to make up the quota with more orgasms.
Heck, my wife gets pregnant if I look at her too long.
I don't think so. You might want to get a paternity test done on "your" kids.
Hormone interfering chemicals sold to you as conveniences and assured safe by corporate-paid liars have shrunk your balls, son.
Don't worry, Republicanism is pretending it's not a problem.
One sperm is enough, doesn't matter if it's 100 or 50 million.
You flunked health class and sex ed, eh?
"Millennials have this really disgusting complexion"
Maybe, but you can't actually tell because of their tats.
