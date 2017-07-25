Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Sperm Counts Among Western Men Have Halved In Last 40 Years, Says Study (theguardian.com) 64

Posted by BeauHD from the shocking-drop dept.
New submitter flote shares a report from The Guardian: Sperm counts among men have more than halved in the last 40 years, research suggests, although the drivers behind the decline remain unclear. The latest findings reveal that between 1973 and 2011, the concentration of sperm in the ejaculate of men in western countries has fallen by an average of 1.4% a year, leading to an overall drop of just over 52%. The study, published in the journal Human Reproduction Update by an international team of researchers, drew on 185 studies conducted between 1973 and 2011, involving almost 43,000 men. The team split the data based on whether the men were from western countries -- including Australia and New Zealand as well as countries in North America and Europe -- or from elsewhere. After accounting for factors including age and how long men had gone without ejaculation, the team found that sperm concentration fell from 99 million per ml in 1973 to 47.1 million per ml in 2011 -- a decline of 52.4% -- among western men unaware of their fertility. For the same group, total sperm count -- the number of sperm in a semen sample -- fell by just under 60%.

  • Obesisty?

    • No...Blame the food. Whenever I go to those so called 3rd world countries, their fruits taste better, have an aroma and someone can tell that a neighbor is preparing beef or poultry from the perceived smell.

      When one visits the fruit section of some of these so called healthy food stores, not an iota of smell/scent of fruit is perceived! Something is surely wrong here.

    • hm. Watch films from the seventies. Notice how skinny everyone is.

    • Obesisty?

      A combination of obesity in men (besides not being able to spell) and the most highly educated women, those in academia, hating men. This is turning into a rocket ride to Idiocracy.

  • Easier access to porn. Duh.

    Masterbating is bad for you!

  • Is this a bad thing? Can't see how.

    • Reminds me of the first 5 minutes of Idiocracy... the high-IQ couple with the fertility issue. Meanwhile the overall population is now 7.5Bn and still rising,,, Oh well.

      It is. But it just means we have to make up the quota with more orgasms.

  • Have they done a study to determine if there has been a balancing increase in sperm production by western women?

    Hormone interfering chemicals sold to you as conveniences and assured safe by corporate-paid liars have shrunk your balls, son.

    Don't worry, Republicanism is pretending it's not a problem.

    between my first kid and my unplanned last kid, my counts halved... after I had 2 vasectomies. The first failed... the second "succeeded" only to fail 3 years later. Now I am up to about half my initial count. Woo.
  • If any of you guys are having trouble getting your wife pregnant (assuming she's not terribly unattractive), I will gladly volunteer my services. Of course, you may have trouble pleasing her after she's been with me. An added plus is that the children will be as handsome as I am, not to mention very intelligent and modest. :)

    Hey, it's the internet. Don't believe everything you read . . . .

  • Ozone hole...

    Global Cooling..

    Global warming..

    Climate Change...

    Now this????

    I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that mankind isn't going to meet it's end because of this.... Maybe a nuclear winter will do it, but not this..

  • Bruce Lee died in 1973, Robert Shaw -1978, John Wayne - 1979, Steve McQueen -1980, Yul Brynner and Orson Wells - 1985, Lee Marvin - 1987, Tupac -1996, Charles Bronson and Jonny Cash in 2003. When Clint Eastwood and Chuck Norris go it's going to drop to zero.
  • The communist plot to dilute our precious bodily fluids has succeeded !

  • What's been happening with them?

