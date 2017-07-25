Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Sperm Counts Among Western Men Have Halved In Last 40 Years, Says Study (theguardian.com) 373

Posted by BeauHD from the shocking-drop dept.
New submitter flote shares a report from The Guardian: Sperm counts among men have more than halved in the last 40 years, research suggests, although the drivers behind the decline remain unclear. The latest findings reveal that between 1973 and 2011, the concentration of sperm in the ejaculate of men in western countries has fallen by an average of 1.4% a year, leading to an overall drop of just over 52%. The study, published in the journal Human Reproduction Update by an international team of researchers, drew on 185 studies conducted between 1973 and 2011, involving almost 43,000 men. The team split the data based on whether the men were from western countries -- including Australia and New Zealand as well as countries in North America and Europe -- or from elsewhere. After accounting for factors including age and how long men had gone without ejaculation, the team found that sperm concentration fell from 99 million per ml in 1973 to 47.1 million per ml in 2011 -- a decline of 52.4% -- among western men unaware of their fertility. For the same group, total sperm count -- the number of sperm in a semen sample -- fell by just under 60%.

  • Wild guess (Score:4, Interesting)

    by OrangeTide ( 124937 ) on Tuesday July 25, 2017 @07:24PM (#54878211) Homepage Journal

    Obesisty?

    • Re:Wild guess (Score:5, Insightful)

      by bogaboga ( 793279 ) on Tuesday July 25, 2017 @07:43PM (#54878337)

      No...Blame the food. Whenever I go to those so called 3rd world countries, their fruits taste better, have an aroma and someone can tell that a neighbor is preparing beef or poultry from the perceived smell.

      When one visits the fruit section of some of these so called healthy food stores, not an iota of smell/scent of fruit is perceived! Something is surely wrong here.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by hord ( 5016115 )

        This was my thought. Our food supply is becoming more plastic all the time and I don't meant he packaging.

        • Re:Wild guess (Score:5, Insightful)

          by ArylAkamov ( 4036877 ) on Tuesday July 25, 2017 @11:41PM (#54879661)

          It is likely the packaging too, look at plastics that leech BPA, which mimics estrogen.

          • I was thinking along the lines of BPA, triclosan, and other chemicals that are common in food/drug related products that mimic estrogen.
            I think the FDA recently banned triclosan from consumer products, but that might be too recent to have an impact on long-term studies yet.

            As far as smells in the grocery store, typically things aren't cooked in the store throughout the day, and when they are it's in a separate room with probably separate ventilation. "Rooms" and "ventilation" are things that don't exist

      • Re:Wild guess (Score:4, Funny)

        by geek ( 5680 ) on Tuesday July 25, 2017 @09:55PM (#54879181)

        I blame skinny jeans. I've been in boxers and loose pants for decades and have no issues. I see these young beta males running around in skin tight jeans and I just figure they never want kids or something.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jblues ( 1703158 )

        The increase in processed starchy foods and I would theorize perhaps too much reduction in saturated fats - which support male sex hormone production. In fact, while processed foods were eaten less, in favor of whole foods, including fattier meats, they were prepared with lard and tallow in place of hydrogenated vegetable oils. That fat is gone either way.

        Ancel Keys [wikipedia.org] showed that saturated fat wasn't good for heart health, but we may have gone overboard and/or replaced it favor of crappy overly-processed sta

      • Re:Wild guess (Score:5, Interesting)

        by LeftCoastThinker ( 4697521 ) on Wednesday July 26, 2017 @01:07AM (#54879917)

        Not sure if that is the cause, but the issue you describe is related to the fact that most fruits and vegetables these days are grown far away, and to save money on refrigeration, the fruit is picked green and allowed to ripen in transit. The downside is that the chemical processes are not the same as ripening on the tree/vine/etc. and you wind up with highly acidic produce lacking in some nutrients.

    • hm. Watch films from the seventies. Notice how skinny everyone is.

    • Partially, PlayBoy and Internet continue to drain the resources?

    • It is not just Obesity.

      Smoking is a culprit as well. Smoking affects both the color and taste of semen. Uh, so I am told. So it might affect sperm count and motility as well.

  • Extremely interesting... (Score:3, Funny)

    by Sqreater ( 895148 ) on Tuesday July 25, 2017 @07:36PM (#54878289)
    Have they done a study to determine if there has been a balancing increase in sperm production by western women?

  • Ripper was right! (Score:5, Funny)

    by Rollgunner ( 630808 ) on Tuesday July 25, 2017 @08:18PM (#54878561)
    The communist plot to dilute our precious bodily fluids has succeeded !

  • Estrogen mimic plasticizers are all over the environment. They're in your clothes, your bottled water, your food, the chairs you sit in, ETC.

    They would be my first guess as to the reason for many abnormalities, and certainly for something involving sperm counts.

  • underwear!

  • If you want to be a dad, better wrap your balls in lead.

  • We do less male stuff, plain and simple. Testosterone is down from sitting on the couch, getting fat, drinking to much beer, stimulating with videogames rather than real stuggles and not work harder physical labour as we used to. Porn feeds an epidemic of erectile dysfunction that has to play out into sperm quality and count at some point. And on top of that the guilt-show western males have to go through hamper true male heterosexuality - a very important aspect consistently left out of this shitty ongoing

  • Worry Not, Humanity, For I Shall Save You! (Score:4, Funny)

    by hyades1 ( 1149581 ) <hyades1@hotmail.com> on Wednesday July 26, 2017 @07:59AM (#54880891)

    If the trend continues, there will be a day when Western Man is no longer able to produce sperm at all.

    But fear not, humanity! Thanks to frozen sperm, bulls that died years ago are still fathering calves. With my high IQ and 6' 2" manly-man size, I am willing to contribute now to save First World Man from extinction.

    Charlize Theron...honey...I'm afraid you'll just have to lean into the strike zone take one for the team. The future of the world will be in your hands. Literally.

    Inbox me, honey. Let's get this done!

  • I thought it said "spam" counts.

