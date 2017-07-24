Wisconsin Company Will Let Employees Use Microchip Implants To Buy Snacks, Open Doors (theverge.com) 47
A Wisconsin company called Three Square Market will soon offer employees implantable chips to open doors, buy snacks, log in to computers, and use office equipment like copy machines. The chips use near field communication (NFC) technology and will be implanted between the thumb and forefinger of participating employees. According to The Verge, around 50 people are supposedly getting the optional implants. From the report: NFC chips are already used in a couple of workplaces in Europe; The Los Angeles Times reported on startup workspace Epicenter's chip program earlier this year. In the US, installing them is also a form of simple biohacking. They're essentially an extension of the chips you'd find in contactless smart cards or microchipped pets: passive devices that store very small amounts of information. A Swedish rail company also lets people use implants as a substitute for fare cards. 32M CEO Todd Westby is clearly trying to head off misunderstandings and paranoia by saying that they contain "no GPS tracking at all" -- because again, it's comparable to an office keycard here.
Enough Already! (Score:2, Interesting)
This has been going on for roughly 5-10 years.
...implements this, some dodo who has never heard of this, posts this here as 'news'.
Each and every time a company, a club a resort
It's not.
Maybe not (Score:2)
I think it's good to remind us of these Orwellian nightmare plots and schemes. IMHO this is an idiotic thing for anyone to do. Anytime it gets promoted people do, and should, push back.
Burke "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."
Sure, this company may not be evil. Who else can use these chips though? Are you sure they are all going to be altruistic?
Re: (Score:3)
Certainly not. I have no idea what that has to do with anything. Technology can be good or bad depending on how it's used. I wouldn't get one of these, but if someone else wants to...sure, have at. I'm not going to stop you.
Re: (Score:2)
RFID cards for toll booths started out as optional; now there are tolls that can only be paid using the RFID card (or, in some cases, a camera takes a picture of your license plate and you pay the toll plus a $3 surcharge for the "convenience").
Could chip implants become required?
Re: (Score:2)
I am not a number. I am a free man! (Score:1)
"I am not a number. I am a free man!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nW-bFGzNMXw [youtube.com]
Not news, indeed.
Re:Enough Already! (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: Enough Already! (Score:2, Interesting)
It's not required, it's just that you'll be shunned and blackballed for rocking the boat in essence since there are plenty of team players we could hire that would love to save the company money and aggregate thier authority to a plantable tracking, error I mean passive, ya that's right, I mean passive, device.
What a Revelation! (Score:2)
This has been going on for roughly 5-10 years.
...implements this, some dodo who has never heard of this, posts this here as 'news'.
Each and every time a company, a club a resort
It's not.
+ no ones quoted the Bible yet.
Revelation 13:16 (Remember, this was written 2000 years ago)
It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name.This calls for wisdom. Let the person who has insight calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man. That number is 666.
Creepy (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
And unnecessary. It sounds like a gimmick, but the implications aren't exactly encouraging.
Health Issues? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Is removal covered/required when you leave the company?
Re: (Score:2)
Severance? (Score:5, Insightful)
So what happens when you're fired, quit, retire, or otherwise leave this company's employment? Surgery to remove the implant? Who pays for that?
Re: (Score:1)
There's no need to remove it. It's a string of numbers contained in a NFC chip. The head office just disables the clearance associated with that string of numbers.
Re: (Score:3)
So what happens when you're fired, quit, retire, or otherwise leave this company's employment? Surgery to remove the implant? Who pays for that?
Probably not necessary. Each chip has a unique ID number. Simply delete that record from the access control file and your chip will no longer open any doors. It's the same way card entry systems typically work. That's one of their big advantages over physical keys.
Re: (Score:3)
Then you get another RFID tag for your next employer, and the reader has to try to read them both and check them both every time you want a pack of gum. Then you go to a fourth and a fifth employer, and your doctor is getting concerned about the amount of foreign material in the limited space in your hand.
My company uses a badge for doors and the snack machine uses that and a PIN. The same thing can be done with the card number, and it doesn't stay with me for life.
Re: (Score:2)
So what happens when you're fired, quit, retire, or otherwise leave this company's employment? Surgery to remove the implant? Who pays for that?
The same people that bust into houses and take credit cards back.
Why not an invisible tatoo? (Score:1)
Injecting something under the skin seems a lot less temporary than a henna-type tattoo that you could (eventually) wash off.
Why not formulate an RF sensitive ink? You could 'print' IDs like in all those post-Apocalypse Christian stories about marks of the beast. Bonuses if it looks like the company logo under black-light. It would be like cattle branding 2.0. Or a Neil Stephenson novel.
Re: (Score:2)
Why not formulate an RF sensitive ink?
R&D costs for such a thing aside, every NFC tag has a silicon chip that actually stores and calculates information. So unless you are looking to print an entire IC on someone's hand, it's kind of a no-go idea.
Alright (Score:2)
Present:
Most of us: alright then, we'll continue to use keycards instead.
In the near future:
Companies/governments: if you still use keycards you are terrorists.
Who in their right mind!? (Score:1)
Who in their right mind would let their employer implant them with a microchip of any kind. or implant them with anything at all
Now available on the market, tinfoil gloves. (Score:1)
Don't forget to wrap your hand in tinfoil mittens to stop people from remotely stealing the code in your bio implanted chip.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, maybe not all of that free advertising will bring complements though.
Privacy Issues (Score:1)
They really need to have a way to turn these implants off.
It's great opening a door without reaching for keys and stuff like that. It's not so great is if EVERY SINGLE device that can read RFID (from doors to ads) knows you've been near it and what you were doing - especially since we can be sure that data will be bundled and uploaded to marketers as well as the spooks.
When people figure out it's not all wonderful, what then? More surgery to get it out?
Lower health insurance premiums (Score:3)
This will cut down on the company's health insurance premiums because the employees are no longer eligible for expensive MRIs.
Why not a ring? (Score:2)