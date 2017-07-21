IBM's AI Can Predict Schizophrenia With 74 Percent Accuracy By Looking at the Brain's Blood Flow (engadget.com) 8
Andrew Tarantola reports via Engadget: Schizophrenia is not a particularly common mental health disorder in America, affecting just 1.2 percent of the population or around 3.2 million people, but its effects can be debilitating. However, pioneering research conducted by IBM and the University of Alberta could soon help doctors diagnose the onset of the disease and the severity of its symptoms using a simple MRI scan and a neural network built to look at blood flow within the brain. The research team first trained its neural network on a 95-member dataset of anonymized fMRI images from the Function Biomedical Informatics Research Network which included scans of both patients with schizophrenia and a healthy control group. These images illustrated the flow of blood through various parts of the brain as the patients completed a simple audio-based exercise. From this data, the neural network cobbled together a predictive model of the likelihood that a patient suffered from schizophrenia based on the blood flow. It was able to accurately discern between the control group and those with schizophrenia 74 percent of the time. What's more, the model managed to also predict the severity of symptoms once they set in. The study has been published in the journal Nature.
I suppose you hear about it a lot because it affects young people.
But its way down on the list of things to worry about after arthritis, obesity, heart disease, depression, back pain, diabetes, various cancers, dementia
GP has a point though. 1.2% of 7.5 billion is still 90 million.
At a guess, it would be blow flow to the place where dreams are generated and it would be a reflection of dream state interacting with conscious state.
discriminating between people who have sz, and those who don't isn't very difficult.
how does it go discriminating between people with sz, and say, bipolar? these can be genuinely difficult for clinicians to tell apart, and would be useful.
Consider fire. Consider fire fighting, fire detection, and fire prevention.
There are many well known ways of using either heat, or presence of smoke in the air, to indicate a high likelihood that there is a fire in a region of a building. But these detection methods do not tell you anything about how the fire started. Combining information from many detectors across a large building can tell you about how a fire is spreading, but not about how a raging fire _might_ spread.
