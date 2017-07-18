The Myth of Drug Expiration Dates (propublica.org) 12
schwit1 shares a report from ProPublica: Hospitals and pharmacies are required to toss expired drugs, no matter how expensive or vital. Meanwhile the FDA has long known that many remain safe and potent for years longer. The box of prescription drugs had been forgotten in a back closet of a retail pharmacy for so long that some of the pills predated the 1969 moon landing. Most were 30 to 40 years past their expiration dates -- possibly toxic, probably worthless. But to Lee Cantrell, who helps run the California Poison Control System, the cache was an opportunity to answer an enduring question about the actual shelf life of drugs: Could these drugs from the bell-bottom era still be potent?
Gerona and Cantrell, a pharmacist and toxicologist, knew that the term "expiration date" was a misnomer. The dates on drug labels are simply the point up to which the Food and Drug Administration and pharmaceutical companies guarantee their effectiveness, typically at two or three years. But the dates don't necessarily mean they're ineffective immediately after they "expire" -- just that there's no incentive for drugmakers to study whether they could still be usable.
Tests on the decades-old drugs including antihistamines, pain relievers and stimulants. All the drugs tested were in their original sealed containers. The findings surprised both researchers: A dozen of the 14 compounds were still as potent as they were when they were manufactured, some at almost 100 percent of their labeled concentrations. Experts say the United States might be squandering a quarter of the money spent on health care. That's an estimated $765 billion a year.
Gerona and Cantrell, a pharmacist and toxicologist, knew that the term "expiration date" was a misnomer. The dates on drug labels are simply the point up to which the Food and Drug Administration and pharmaceutical companies guarantee their effectiveness, typically at two or three years. But the dates don't necessarily mean they're ineffective immediately after they "expire" -- just that there's no incentive for drugmakers to study whether they could still be usable.
Tests on the decades-old drugs including antihistamines, pain relievers and stimulants. All the drugs tested were in their original sealed containers. The findings surprised both researchers: A dozen of the 14 compounds were still as potent as they were when they were manufactured, some at almost 100 percent of their labeled concentrations. Experts say the United States might be squandering a quarter of the money spent on health care. That's an estimated $765 billion a year.
This is the sort of testing the Feds should do. (Score:1)
The manufacturers have zero incentive to do these sorts of tests, and private individuals have no way to force the expiration dates to be changed, so this is exactly the sort of testing that the FDA should be funding.
But a more interesting question than the fact that several of the medications were at near 100% effectiveness, how many medications were actively harmful (as opposed to just less effective)?
Re: (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure that this experiment didn't set out to prove the FDA is corrupt and is maliciously slapping arbitrary expiry dates on drugs so you would waste your money. The FDA's primary goal isn't drug stability over 15 years, for example, it's what is safe in a reasonable amount of time for those drugs to be consumed. Do you really want to pay the FDA to do decades long studies on all prescription drugs with the intent of seeing how many generations you can pass your prescription drugs cache down?
FDA Stability Requirements (Score:2)
Typically the expiration date is set at the time period when the potency reaches 90% of labled. But it takes years to do the studies. Once long enough has shown reasonable stability, the manufacturer says "OK, 3 (or watever) years is good enough". And they never study the long term stability. Most drugs are very stable. That's why I never hesitate to take expired meds (aspirin, Tylenol, etc.). I'd worry if it were super critical medications, lifesaving, etc.
Re: (Score:2)
Not entirely correct. The expiration date is a date where the product is guaranteed to have at least 90% potency. The date is a lower bound, not an upper bound.
Inventory Management Much? (Score:3)
If the expiration dates are 2-3 years from the date of manufacture, presumably pharmacies could do a little better inventory management and not have to throw any out. 2 years warning is plenty. Just keep 1 year's supply on hand. If demand drops, don't buy any more until you need to.
Original sealed container (Score:1)
Most patients don't get their prescription pills in the original sealed container of hundreds of tablets or capsules that is shipped to the pharmacy, but in a non-sealed container that is subject to high humidity and large temperature variation when stored at home. So the at-home longevity is less, although still almost always at least a couple years longer than marked on the retail vial.
The US is wealthy (Score:2)
We have our expensive lifestyle, part of which is extreme safety. We have rules on how steep a ramp can be, no matter how expensive that makes constructio