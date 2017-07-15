Can AI Replace Hospital Radiologists? (cnn.com) 36
An anonymous reader quotes CNN: Radiologists, who receive years of training and are some of the highest paid doctors, are among the first physicians who will have to adapt as artificial intelligence expands into health care... Today radiologists face a deluge of data as they serve patients. When Jim Brink, radiologist in chief at Massachusetts General Hospital, entered the field in the late 1980s, radiologists had to examine 20 to 50 images for CT and PET scans. Now, there can be as many as 1,000 images for one scan. The work can be tedious, making it prone to error. The added imagery also makes it harder for radiologists to use their time efficiently... The remarkable power of today's computers has raised the question of whether humans should even act as radiologists. Geoffrey Hinton, a legend in the field of artificial intelligence, went so far as to suggest that schools should stop training radiologists.
X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, ultrasounds and PET scans do improve patient care -- but they also drive up costs. And now one medical imaging startup can read a heart MRI in 15 seconds, a procedure which takes a human 45 minutes. Massachusetts General Hospital is already assembling data to train algorithms to spot 25 common scenarios. But Brinks predicts that ultimately AI will become more of a sophisticated diagnostic aid, flagging images that humans should examine more closely, while leaving radiologists with more time for interacting with patients and medical staff.
X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, ultrasounds and PET scans do improve patient care -- but they also drive up costs. And now one medical imaging startup can read a heart MRI in 15 seconds, a procedure which takes a human 45 minutes. Massachusetts General Hospital is already assembling data to train algorithms to spot 25 common scenarios. But Brinks predicts that ultimately AI will become more of a sophisticated diagnostic aid, flagging images that humans should examine more closely, while leaving radiologists with more time for interacting with patients and medical staff.
Re: Can AI replace Slashdot editors? (Score:1)
Can we teach editors Betteridge's law of headlines?
An AI isn't smart by itself. (Score:2)
An AI is only as good as the people that have taught it. Of course it can accumulate experience and never forget, but humans also have a thing called intuition to see things in a different view and capture things that are completely new.
Humans and AI will however supplement each other for improved accuracy.
Re: (Score:2)
An AI is only as good as the people that have taught it.
Humans don't "teach" it. It learns directly from raw data.
humans also have a thing called intuition
That was also used to explain why computers couldn't play chess or Go as well as humans. Intuition is just pattern recognition.
Humans and AI will however supplement each other for improved accuracy.
It will start out that way. But later, humans will be removed from the process when it is clear that they just add cost, delay, and errors.
Re: (Score:2)
Not to mention, what happens when the computers crash (they always do)...you're gonna need Dr's to read films till the systems come back online....
Patients needing emergency reads won't simply go on hold till the computers come back online....
Re: (Score:2)
Time, or money? (Score:2)
And now one medical imaging startup can read a heart MRI in 15 seconds, a procedure which takes a human 45 minutes.
That's quite nice that you save 44.75 minutes, but isn't kind of more interesting how much money you save? Save for emergency situations, waiting an hour usually isn't a problem in US medicine. Even 45 minutes of CPU/GPU time is going to be cheaper than 45 minutes of human time.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, I bet you the AI will be more expensive, at least in the short term. The reason scans are expensive isn't because the human doctors analysing the output is expensive (even though they are) - it's because the equipment is hugely expensive, because it has to amortise the cost of hugely expensive R&D into how to build it.
The same will be true of the AIs that analyse the output.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes. (Score:2)
flagging images that humans should examine more closely
That's exactly how it's going to work. You could train a 5 year old to determine if an image showed scenario A or B. It's just fancy chicken sexing. Anything that is decisively A or B gets labeled as such. Images that are questionable get passed on to Level 2, the Human.
Then you re-train the network, rinse repeat.
No, AI can not (Score:5, Insightful)
Can AI Replace Hospital Radiologists?
No, AI can not. What AI can do is be an extremely valuable tool for radiologists and doctors, one that makes analyzing all the various forms of synthetic medical imagery more accurate, and most likely increasing their productivity. It can reduce oversights and errors, but it won't be able to fully replace expert human analysis for quite some time. Like most AI solutions it will most likely take far longer than AI experts predict. Perhaps we need an AI to predict timeframe for AI solutions since people seem to do that poorly.
:-)
Does this perhaps lead to reducing the number of radiologists due to increased productivity? Probably not, more likely radiologists will be bombarded with more imagery to analyze as technology improves and costs lower and is more frequently used.
Never say never =) (Score:1)
No, AI can not.
Most of the world didn't think that the automobile would replace horse + carriage when first introduced.
Re: (Score:2)
No, AI can not.
Most of the world didn't think that the automobile would replace horse + carriage when first introduced.
Horses are still more common than AI driven cars. The human driven cars don't count.
:-)
Radiologists won't be the only ones. (Score:2)
Dermatologists are looking towards extinction as well.
BTW, as a physician who spends half his day in the hospital and half in the office, I average speaking to a radiologist about once a year.
You could replace all the radiologists (excepting interventional radiologists) in the U.S. with IBM's Watson and a dozen humans for over-reads. You don't go into radiology if you're a people person.
Re: (Score:1)
The radiology nurses that were studying at my university were definitely people persons, if you catch my drift. They were infamous for how people person-y they were.
more time (Score:1)
.. while leaving radiologists with more time for interacting with patients and medical staff.
It will leave more time for radiologists to review additional flagged scans since that will probably make them the most money.
Would you trust an AI? (Score:2)
AI (Score:3)
Can any high-skill profession be replaced? (Score:2)
I think most routine radiology could end up at least being assisted by AI, given that the entire practice revolves around using imaging techniques that return incomplete data and making a judgement call. This is the sort of thing machine learning is good at -- reading billions of images and determining what something looks like. Real radiologists in training do the same thing -- except they have a much smaller data set to fall back on.
The real question is how we're going to deal with the sudden flip in what
No, obviously (Score:2)
And nobody honest claims that they can. For example, the Watson people from IBM say "will not replace experts in the next 50 years". The state of the art in AI gets massively overestimated all the time. Actual fact is that the only thing available is "weak AI", and that one does not have any actual intelligence and is restricted to library look-up and statistical classificators. Very useful, but not even remotely doing what a smart and experienced human being can do. These algorithms do not have insight or