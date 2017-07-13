Former Astronaut Julie Payette To Be Canada's Next Governor General (www.cbc.ca) 15
MightyMartian shares a report from CBC.ca: Former astronaut Julie Payette will be the Queen's new representative in Canada, CBC News has confirmed. The 53-year-old Montrealer, who speaks six languages, will be named the 29th governor general, a position that comes with a $290,660 annual salary and an official residence at Rideau Hall. Payette, who is also an accomplished athlete, pianist and choral singer, will succeed outgoing Gov. Gen. David Johnston. A computer engineer with a commercial pilot license, Payette was picked from among 5,330 applicants in 1992 to be one of four new astronauts with the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). She participated in two space flights to the International Space Station and served as the CSA's chief astronaut between 2000 and 2007.
MightyMartian adds: "I defy anyone else to find a head of state who is an astronaut!"
MightyMartian adds: "I defy anyone else to find a head of state who is an astronaut!"
A government that isn't afraid of science! (Score:1)
That must be nice.
serving at Her Majesty's pleasure (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Good point!
Let's call them thermosnaut!
I love canada (Score:1)
i can use maple syrup for lube and no one cares. in fact, when it happens my neighbors bring tim hortons.
Not only that... (Score:2)
Julie Payette is a high-quality person and I applaud her transparency.
;)
Not the head of state. (Score:3)
Queen Elizabeth II is the head of state, not her Governor General