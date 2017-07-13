Former Astronaut Julie Payette To Be Canada's Next Governor General (www.cbc.ca) 26
MightyMartian shares a report from CBC.ca: Former astronaut Julie Payette will be the Queen's new representative in Canada, CBC News has confirmed. The 53-year-old Montrealer, who speaks six languages, will be named the 29th governor general, a position that comes with a $290,660 annual salary and an official residence at Rideau Hall. Payette, who is also an accomplished athlete, pianist and choral singer, will succeed outgoing Gov. Gen. David Johnston. A computer engineer with a commercial pilot license, Payette was picked from among 5,330 applicants in 1992 to be one of four new astronauts with the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). She participated in two space flights to the International Space Station and served as the CSA's chief astronaut between 2000 and 2007.
MightyMartian adds: "I defy anyone else to find a head of state who is an astronaut!"
serving at Her Majesty's pleasure (Score:2, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
You have to understand that the vast majority of British and Commonwealth political issues such as this are more based in tradition than actual ability - while the governor general does "serve at Her Majesty's pleasure", that would never be exercised these days, as the position is largely controlled via "recommendations" given by the countries head of government and not from the Queen herself.
It would be extremely unusual if the Queen were to simply sack a governor general, and would probably prompt a const
Re: (Score:2)
Good point!
Let's call them thermosnaut!
Re: (Score:1)
By that measure there goes Alan Shepard and Scott Carpenter. Also, by all means, please also inform the surviving family and heirs of Gus Grissom that he wasn't an astronaut after all when he was killed in the Apollo 1 fire. Also you may need to set Congress straight on that too, since they seem to have mistakenly awarded him the Congressional Space Medal of Honour.
Not only that... (Score:2)
Julie Payette is a high-quality person and I applaud her transparency.
Not the head of state. (Score:3)
Queen Elizabeth II is the head of state, not her Governor General
Re: (Score:2)
I stretched a bit, yes. The GG is the Queen's vice regal representative, so is an acting head of state, except when the Queen is in residence in Canada.
