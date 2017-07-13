Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Private Company Plans To Bring Moon Rocks Back To Earth In Three Years (arstechnica.com) 2

Posted by BeauHD from the to-boldly-go-where-no-private-company-has-gone-before dept.
mi writes: Moon Express, founded in 2010 to win the Google Lunar XPRIZE, says it is self-funded to begin bringing kilograms of lunar rocks back to Earth within about three years. "We absolutely intend to make these samples available globally for scientific research, and make them available to collectors as well," said Bob Richards, one of the company's founders, in an interview with Ars. From the report: "The privately held company released plans for a single, modular spacecraft that can be combined to form successively larger and more capable vehicles. Ultimately the company plans to establish a lunar outpost in 2020 and set up commercial operations on the Moon."

Private Company Plans To Bring Moon Rocks Back To Earth In Three Years

