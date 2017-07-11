First Object Teleported From Earth To Orbit (technologyreview.com) 78
Researchers in China have teleported a photon from the ground to a satellite orbiting more than 500 kilometers above. From a report: Last year, a Long March 2D rocket took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi Desert carrying a satellite called Micius, named after an ancient Chinese philosopher who died in 391 B.C. The rocket placed Micius in a Sun-synchronous orbit so that it passes over the same point on Earth at the same time each day. Micius is a highly sensitive photon receiver that can detect the quantum states of single photons fired from the ground. That's important because it should allow scientists to test the technological building blocks for various quantum feats such as entanglement, cryptography, and teleportation. Today, the Micius team announced the results of its first experiments. The team created the first satellite-to-ground quantum network, in the process smashing the record for the longest distance over which entanglement has been measured. And they've used this quantum network to teleport the first object from the ground to orbit. Teleportation has become a standard operation in quantum optics labs around the world. The technique relies on the strange phenomenon of entanglement. This occurs when two quantum objects, such as photons, form at the same instant and point in space and so share the same existence. In technical terms, they are described by the same wave function.
A photon is not an "object" (Score:5, Informative)
Outside of an arbitrary definition that says a photon is an object because we say so, a photon is most certainly not an "object" using any ordinary definition of the term or even a definition that the vast majority of physicists would use (i.e. than an "object" has mass, which photons most certainly don't have or else they would never be able to travel at light speed).
Re:A photon is not an "object" (Score:4, Funny)
Re:A photon is not an "object" (Score:4, Funny)
the photon objects.
We looked into that, but couldn't determine where exactly this objection came from.
Re: (Score:2)
A photon has mass. It's both a particle and a wave.
Right, first of all, no, it absolutely does not have mass.
Secondly, the fact that it's both a particle and a wave (which is an oversimplification) has nothing to do with whether it should have mass or not.
A photon has mass. It's both a particle and a wave.
Ditto.
Re: (Score:2)
Shit, genius.
Someone should really tell Einstein:
Photon
Composition - Elementary particle
Statistics - Bosonic
Interactions - Electromagnetic
Symbol - Î
Theorized - Albert Einstein
Mass - 0
Mass is a very different thing to being a particle.
And it's NOT a particle either. Or it wouldn't act like a wave. It acts LIKE a particle in some instances, and like a wave in other instances, but DOESN'T have mass. It's called the wave-particle duality, which still isn't fully explained but certainly doesn't require m
Did anyone tell them (Score:1)
peekaboo is not teleportation?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Are you claiming you wouldn't be happy if a transportation company claimed instantaneous travel, cloned you, moved the clone then killed the original?
Pretty sure there's a book or story about that.. Some teleportation system malfunctions and the original isn't destroyed at the source, but no one knew that's how it actually worked.. That all these people teleporting about were just perfect copies of the one that stepped in and the one that stepped was in effect killed each time.
Re: (Score:2)
I first came across Williams in the sci-fi anthology "Meeting Infinity" with the short story "All The Wrong Places", which is one of the best stories I've ever read. Very moving.
Re: (Score:1)
Are you claiming you wouldn't be happy if a transportation company claimed instantaneous travel, cloned you, moved the clone then killed the original?
Not if he's the clone.
Too many words, mismash (Score:1)
Florid descriptions are for Rolling Stone types with no word limits. This should be a summary. Half of those words are useless.
Re:Too many words, mismash (Score:4, Insightful)
Funny, I was thinking that this was one of the better summaries that I've seen on Slashdot lately. No click-bait, all the pertinent facts, and covers a subject that's actually news for nerds. The summary is plenty good enough to not have to RTFA, which should be the top criterion for all good Slashdotters!
Re: (Score:2)
Except for that whole 'teleported' word.
Re: (Score:3)
Technically, teleported is the correct word. We're talking teleportation in the scientific sense, not Star Trek teleportation -- not that the unwashed masses know the difference.
I'd actually say that "object" is the wrong word. I'm not sure I'd call a photon an object. "Particle" would be 1000% better, and much less confusing.
Re:Too many words, mismash (Score:4, Interesting)
No not technically. Did particle A starting in position X end up at position Y? Was any information transferred or able to be transferred? Is faster than light communication possible? The answer to all these are no. Describing entanglement with teleportation is dumb.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Very Funny, Scotty... (Score:5, Funny)
...now, beam down my clothes.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
No-Communication Theorem [wikipedia.org]
In physics, the no-communication theorem is a no-go theorem from quantum information theory which states that, during measurement of an entangled quantum state, it is not possible for one observer, by making a measurement of a subsystem of the total state, to communicate information to another observer. The theorem is important because, in quantum mechanics, quantum entanglement is an effect by which certain widely separated events can be correlated in ways that suggest the possibili
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
hmm i ment in the way of replacing something like this
Teleporting over long distances would still have to be faster than having a server in the same rack as the stock exchange server.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you even think, creimer?
Can you educate yourself or do you need a box of crayons?
On a physical, financial exchange level, generally when you're talking about high-frequency trading you're talking about high-end servers such as HPG8s sitting in a rack, collocated at exchanges with a physical cross connect from the exchange into your rack. With that physical cross connect you can "order from a menu," Lauer says. "If you want a gigabit Ethernet, it costs you X. If you want 10-gigabit Ethernet, it costs you Y. A lot of these venues now offer 10-gigabit Ethernet; it'll go directly into your 10-gigabit Arista Switch ($13,000), which is just a cut-through switch that can route that packet in nanoseconds into your server, which has a kernel bypass mechanism right into memory, and you're looking at it within a handful of microseconds."
http://uk.pcmag.com/internet-products/12815/feature/inside-wall-streets-high-frequency-trading-technology-arms-r [pcmag.com]
Feel like I need to go back to school (Score:3)
in order to understand everything that was going on with the experiment. I wish the traditional media good luck in trying to translate all of that into an article for mass consumption.
"First Object Teleported"? (Score:5, Insightful)
Also did faster than light communication! (Score:4, Insightful)
Obvious Question: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
All photons of the Chinese government are bar-coded for inventory control reasons.
Re: (Score:2)
All photons of the Chinese government are bar-coded for inventory control reasons.
They're also limited to one photon per communication system.
Re: (Score:2)
Same photon/different photon with exactly the same properties (of which a photon has a limited and fixed number)... it's somewhat arbitrary and philosophical as to whether that makes it the same photon.
Re: (Score:1)
Somewhat the antithesis of scientific I should think.
Quantum "teleportation" is badly misnamed (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Ok, can you put this into layman's terms, and tell
Star Trek is REAL. (Score:2)
yow, that sounds like an absolute Zippyism [zippythepinhead.com]
also, someone please quote me on that in their
Re: (Score:2)
I think I can speak for everyone when I say "not soon enough".
Somebody get this guy some pants! It's horrifying.
Re: (Score:2)
The end result is physically and fundamentally impossible to distinguish from "real", sci-fi teleportation though.
Obligatory xkcd (Score:3)
https://xkcd.com/465/ [xkcd.com]
Re: (Score:2)
However can you not even tell that quantum teleportation has taken place at all until the classical information arrives and tells you it happened? If you can't observe that anything has changed at all until someone else tells you it happened it seems to be a bit of a sham.
However
Should I short sell transportation companies? (Score:2)
TL;DR Summery: (Score:2)
They pointed a flashlight at some satellite.
Ansible (Score:2)
Great job on whoever named this teleportation (Score:2)
Scientists: laypeople are twisting our words and making hyperbolic claims based on their misunderstanding of our research.
Other Scientists: Hey let's name this phenomenon after a fantastical and thematically similar yet completely unrelated concept in popular culture.