New Sharpened Images From Hubble Telescope Contradict Post-Big Bang Theories

An anonymous reader quotes NASA: By applying a new computational analysis to a galaxy magnified by a gravitational lens, astronomers have obtained images 10 times sharper than what Hubble could achieve on its own. The results show an edge-on disk galaxy studded with brilliant patches of newly formed stars... The galaxy in question is so far away that we see it as it appeared 11 billion years ago, only 2.7 billion years after the big bang... The resulting reconstructed image revealed two dozen clumps of newborn stars, each spanning about 200 to 300 light-years. This contradicted theories suggesting that star-forming regions in the distant, early universe were much larger, 3,000 light-years or more in size. "There are star-forming knots as far down in size as we can see," said doctoral student Traci Johnson of the University of Michigan, lead author of two of the three papers describing the research.
Meaningless. Spacetime expanded from it. Time is from it. The only source or cause of the big bang is that which is beyond space and time.
By definition.
since one of the "Four Forces" (magnetism) is self-organizing; Here what is more likely to my way of thinking:
Magnetism increased in gauss until poles began to form; with north and south pokes come lines of force, and from these, eddy currents form. These eddy currents are energy. This caused the poles to begin to rotate. Since a stationary magnetic field is not moving (by definition) there was no mass or energy, ergo no universe yet. But a rotating magnetic field is moving, so it can create a universe.