New Sharpened Images From Hubble Telescope Contradict Post-Big Bang Theories

An anonymous reader quotes NASA: By applying a new computational analysis to a galaxy magnified by a gravitational lens, astronomers have obtained images 10 times sharper than what Hubble could achieve on its own. The results show an edge-on disk galaxy studded with brilliant patches of newly formed stars... The galaxy in question is so far away that we see it as it appeared 11 billion years ago, only 2.7 billion years after the big bang... The resulting reconstructed image revealed two dozen clumps of newborn stars, each spanning about 200 to 300 light-years. This contradicted theories suggesting that star-forming regions in the distant, early universe were much larger, 3,000 light-years or more in size. "There are star-forming knots as far down in size as we can see," said doctoral student Traci Johnson of the University of Michigan, lead author of two of the three papers describing the research.
You are not wrong. But then have to deal with a mechanism for creating infinite universes. Which is not science. It can at best be called fan-fic.
Not science?
... One of the study’s authors, Professor Tom Shanks of Durham University, told the RAS, “We can’t entirely rule out that the Spot is caused by an unlikely fluctuation explained by the standard [theory of the Big Bang]. But if that isn’t the answer, then there are more exotic explanations. Perhaps the most exciting of these is that the Cold Spot was caused by a collision between our universe and another bubble universe. If further, more detailed, analysis proves this to be the case then the Cold Spot might be taken as the first evidence for the multiverse.”
"It sounds bonkers but the latest piece of evidence that could favour a multiverse comes from the UK’s Royal Astronomical Society. They recently published a study on the so-called ‘cold spot’. This is a particularly cool patch of space seen in the radiation produced by the formation of the Universe more than 13 billion years ago
https://www.theguardian.com/sc... [theguardian.com]
If the universe is defined as the entirety of what exists that is causally connected go us, even theoretically, then these other universes in a greater multimeter is just a renaming of the universe.
By definition we can never see or detect or be affected by anything outside of our universe. If another "universe" "made" ours, then that's just renaming an older part of our universe.
For example, there could be very weak interactions that are not readily observable at a small scale but are via gravitational distortions by dark matter.
You are not wrong. But then have to deal with a mechanism for creating infinite universes. Which is not science. It can at best be called fan-fic.
Not science?
Do you have a null hypothesis? Is it testable? Do you have data from your tests? Can others repeat your tests?
If you answered "no" to any of the above, it's not science.
Physicists use "exotic" as an ordering function, with the overly explained on one side and the underly plausible on the other side. Welcome to the great watershed of fundability.
I use the word "exotic" to mean "outside the observable light cone". This also translates to "amazingly cool" and "so glad you're funding this out of your own pocket".
If there's one place public money does NOT belong, it's outside the observable light cone.
Meaningless. Spacetime expanded from it. Time is from it. The only source or cause of the big bang is that which is beyond space and time.
By definition.
Nope. There are plenty of models that take us from a low entropy to high entropy universe and back again within the same set of rules.
That doesn't make sense. The universe is cooling down, hence the entropy of the universe is going down, not up. The moment just after the Big Bang had the highest entropy, and it has been decreasing since
Nope. Entropy in physics is the number of microstates the universe can be in. With all the energy concentrated in one place, there are fewer possible states. With the energy spread around, there are many more possible states.
How dare you, you insensitive clod?!
Meaningless. Spacetime expanded from it. Time is from it. The only source or cause of the big bang is that which is beyond space and time.
By definition.
That's absolutely retarded. If you want to throw out time entirely you're throwing out causality. At that point, you're just saying "fuck it" and allowing anything to happen up until the big bang, then you have a specific set of weird rules for the first moments of the big bang, then you have the actual rules that we know and can test.
The big bang theory is pretty much baseless conjecture derived from winding back the clock and masturbating over a lot of made up math that can't be tested in the actual uni
Welcome to theoretical cosmology.
No, not by definition.
Within a galaxy, things were not more compact then. On the largest (between galaxy clusters) scale, things were more compact, but within a galaxy orbital dynamics are more important than the primordial distribution. There is some difference expected in the appearance of individual galaxies, but the galaxies themselves weren't much smaller.
The other thing you're confused about is the concept of "star-forming region". These are clouds of gas and dust (such as the "Pillars of creation [wikipedia.org]") dense enough to allow stars to form relatively rapidly. Within such clouds, dozens or hundreds of stars form. It's not one star per region.
Because fewer stars had formed 10 billion years ago, it was expected that more gas and dust was available, leading to larger clouds.
The other thing you're confused about is the concept of "star-forming region". These are clouds of gas and dust (such as the "Pillars of creation [wikipedia.org]") dense enough to allow stars to form relatively rapidly. Within such clouds, dozens or hundreds of stars form. It's not one star per region.
Alas, we must speak of the Pillars of creation in the past tense. A super nova blew em away.
https://www.newscientist.com/a... [newscientist.com]
Magnetism increased in gauss
What does "increased in gauss" mean?
until poles began to form
Are there no poles when only so little magnetism is present?
; with north and south pokes come lines of force, and from these, eddy currents form.
Eddy currents in what? Doesn't a current require some sort of conductor?
These eddy currents are energy.
Ok
This caused the poles to begin to rotate.
The poles create the currents and then those currents cause the poles to rotate? How/why?
Since a stationary magnetic field is not moving (by definition) there was no mass or energy, ergo no universe yet.
Hm
But a rotating magnetic field is moving, so it can create a universe.
Why?
a tangent curve is simply a sine wave as viewed from outside the system.
Could you explain this?
The asymptote(s) appear to be a Big Bang because of this.
We (humans) are simply viewing the universe as a virtual system from outside it.
Can you elaborate on this?
This does away with not only pi
Why?
but also "dark matter/energy".
Why?
I ask you to think about it
Did that, raised the above questions.
Pardon my awkward syntax; Gauss is the measurement of magnetic strength. Once the Gaussian field reaches a certain level, poles are formed. I don't know what the level required is, but it is true nonetheless. This is basic physics.
Yes. Below a certain level there, apparently, are no poles.
Eddy currents do not need a conductor nor medium,
Did I answer them for you?
Can't say that I understand most of what you said, but yes, you did. Thanks.
Gaussian is not a term. And poles form from electric currents running in circles, so you have to have an electric ring first. You do not have one, therefore there is no pole.
Your poles do not create energy. They cannot create universes either. Because to exist they need electric ring currents, requiring electrical charges from particles to be moving and constrained by matter in a dense state.
Without any constraining matter the poles neither form nor could they increase in strength, because to increase in st
Did I answer them for you?
So in summary, it's magnets all the way down?
since one of the "Four Forces" (magnetism) is self-organizing; Here what is more likely to my way of thinking:
Actually anything 300,000 years after the "big bang" is speculation. You as right as the rest.
the validity of images they are talking about should be questioned because to see that far the Hubble had to squint as hard as it could.
;)
I often wonder how accurate the estimates of the gravitational lensing effect are... I mean, I'm sure there are dozens of PhDs based on methods "to be sure within +/- BS" of what they are seeing, but there are enough variables and unknowns in these methods to easily have a "whoops, missed this one" moment, several times.
The light spots look a little too clean and consistent to me. There's a lot of stretching of an already resolution-stretched area. To come out that clean is not realistic.
You could "upscale" plain old DVD to 4K. It is not 10 times sharper than DVD.
You're right and that's exactly why this interesting. This is the equivalent of someone using a digital camera to record an image being enlarged by an external lens. The camera normally wouldn't have the resolution to resolve the image, but something else is enlarging the image for it.
Same thing is happening here. Without gravitational lensing the image would take up, say 10x10 pixels on the Hubble CCD (total guess) and not be well resolved. But with gravitational lensing that image is now taking up 20x200
A sample size of ONE doesn't mean squat.