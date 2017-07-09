Congressmen Propose a New Military Branch: The 'US Space Corps' (gizmodo.com) 45
An anonymous reader quotes Gizmodo: This week, the House Armed Services Committee voted 60 to 1 in favor of the creation of a new military branch to be called the United States Space Corps... The United States Space Corps would be the first new branch of the military since 1947, when the Air Force was formed. The current proposal would classify the USSC under the Air Force in a way that mirrors the Marines classification under the Navy. The Space Corps' chief of staff would be ranked as equal to the Air Force chief of staff and would report to the Secretary of the Air Force...
According to CNN, the Air Force's secretary and chief of staff are opposed to the plan. One reason is that we already have the Air Force Space Command and the military believes that the creation of the Space Corps would just cause more complications. Secretary Heather Wilson told reporters that "this will make it more complex, add more boxes to the organizational chart, and cost more money."
The bill charges the division of the military with providing "combat-ready space forces," though CNN adds "There are still plenty more congressional hoops for the Space Corps to jump through before it would become official. But, hey, at least the name sounds cool." And Gizmodo's reporter thoughtfully weighs the pro's and cons before concluding, "Yeah, this is probably stupid."
According to CNN, the Air Force's secretary and chief of staff are opposed to the plan. One reason is that we already have the Air Force Space Command and the military believes that the creation of the Space Corps would just cause more complications. Secretary Heather Wilson told reporters that "this will make it more complex, add more boxes to the organizational chart, and cost more money."
The bill charges the division of the military with providing "combat-ready space forces," though CNN adds "There are still plenty more congressional hoops for the Space Corps to jump through before it would become official. But, hey, at least the name sounds cool." And Gizmodo's reporter thoughtfully weighs the pro's and cons before concluding, "Yeah, this is probably stupid."
If the name "sounds cool" (Score:2)
Re: If the name "sounds cool" (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
scamming tax dollars...that's the way they do it (Score:1)
Of course we should do this. It's obvious (Score:2)
Okay, so... (Score:2)
Is this basically proposing to rename Air Force Space Command into its own full branch?
Re: (Score:2)
Somebody really wants to be a 'Space Cadet'.
Actually, it sounds like somebody wants their own budget.
All wars are resource wars.
Re: (Score:2)
Is this basically proposing to rename Air Force Space Command into its own full branch?
Yes, but with a lot more money spent on bureaucratic and political overhead.
Moonraker (Score:2)
Didn't we have treaties against space weapons? (Score:3)
roadrunner, if the coyote catches you... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strategic_Defense_Initiative#Brilliant_Pebbles
Re: (Score:2)
Militarizing space any more than it already is with passive things like spy/comms/navigation satellites is a really, really bad idea. The last thing we want is an arms race to develop space weapons. The original fear was that nukes would be placed in orbit, but there is potentially far worse stuff.
If NASA is planning to capture an asteroid then the US needs to be careful about the potential military applications for dropping rocks on other countries, and not do anything to suggest it might be interested in
Re: (Score:2)
Space Corp Directives! (Score:1)
Does this mean we can finally have Space Corp Directives?
Space Corp Directive 34124. 'No officer with false teeth should attempt oral sex in zero gravity.'
youve got to keep that ball rolling. (Score:3)
for those readers outside the states who wonder why we're engaged in perpetual war, its the impetus of an unstoppable machine. our Department of Defense is funded to the tune of more than 500 billion dollars. it employs close to three million people. This doesnt count the literal millions of people whom are employed as military contractors, providing everything from catering to private security and transportation (our troops fly commercial aircraft frequently.)
we helped ourselves to the war chest during WW2 to get out of a crippling depression fueled by unregulated credit markets. Then the paranoia of a generation led us to stumble into central america, the middle east, and southeast asia. Now, the US military is too big to do anything but sustain, or get bigger.
rolling back the defense budget is not an option in a nation that makes nothing anymore. So, we pick our battles and fight the wars we have an overwhelming supremacy in waging. we fight for profit and to a lesser extent ideology, not defense, so its rare to see us in a country that doesnt at least have an exploitable natural resource or strategic value internationally. we pick the countries we can win, the enemies we can paint as a binary good/evil on the nightly news, and we place an emphasis on maintaining the illusion that our conquests have something to do with our moral turpitude and just nature.
It doesnt matter if space is a pointless vacuum, it only matters that it represents an opportunity for profit and sustained funding. Senators voting for this nonsense are keenly aware it means jobs and income for people in their states even tangentially affiliated with the defense department. Not having a war/employed warforce means a more urgent requirement to address things like income inequality, unemployment, healthcare, drug abuse, homelessness, and things that do not make a profit.
At least it isn't "Space Cadets" (Score:2)
Man this congress has to end (Score:2)
Well if they form their tax polices after the fantasies of someone who never got over their teenage fantasies [wikipedia.org] of how the world should work then why not their space exploration policy?
Old News (Score:1)
Laugh all you want, but this is an open secret amongst the millions of personnel serving in various clandestine space commands since WWII. Air superiority has governed every war since we could get off the ground, and everybody ran to weaponize space as quickly as possible.
The Air Force doesn't like this reorganization, because they don't want to lose control of all their very cool toys.
The curious researcher will make note that only one U.S. Military Command -- The U.S. Navy -- is Constitutionally chartere
Stargate? (Score:2)
political trial balloon (Score:2)
Stupid (Score:2)
Expenditures on defense are already obscene and need to be cut in half. After they manage that then and only then should be we begin talking about space.