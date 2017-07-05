NASA Is Going To Crash a Satellite Into an Asteroid (fortune.com) 31
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is moving ahead with plans to try out deflection techniques on a passing asteroid to prepare for future, threatening space matter. From a report: The space agency has entered the preliminary design phase for its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). This represents the first trial of what's called the "kinetic impactor technique" of asteroid deflection. Put another way, NASA hopes that by hurling a refrigerator-sized spacecraft at one of the space rocks at a speed roughly nine times that of a bullet, it can knock the asteroid off course and save the Earth. The plan is to launch the first DART satellite at a binary asteroid called Didymos ("Twins"); the twin asteroids are scheduled to pass by earth in 2022 and 2024. (Neither pass poses any threat, according to NASA.) By striking one of the two asteroids, scientists will be able to measure the impact of the collision.
Re: (Score:1)
Indeed. I don't quite understand why anyone would assert that doing a public act somehow means you retain your right to anonymity.
"What could possibly go wrong?" (Score:2)
they take out the HBO satellite! (Score:2)
they take out the HBO satellite!
dead for tax purposes (Score:2)
"What," said Trillian in a small quiet voice, "does asteriodcrash mean?"
"It means," said Marvin, "that the probe is going to crash into the asteroid. Asteroid. . . . Crash. It's very simple to understand. What do you expect if you steal Hotblack Desiato's stuntprobe?
No danger from the asteroids... (Score:2)
So what happens when the test works really well and suddenly that asteroid is knocked into a collision course with earth? What could possibly go wrong? While I would imagine the test isn't enough to cause a major trajectory change, this quote seems like the start of an end of the world movie.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"Space is big. You just won't believe how vastly, hugely, mind- bogglingly big it is. I mean, you may think it's a long way down the road to the chemist's, but that's just peanuts to space."
At worst, they'll have a real use-case when they try the experiment again.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I predict "an equal and opposite reaction"
The asteroid will fire a satellite back at us!
Yup! What could go wrong? (Score:2)
The plan is to launch the first DART satellite at a binary asteroid called Didymos ("Twins"); the twin asteroids are scheduled to pass by earth in 2022 and 2024. (Neither pass poses any threat, according to NASA, as long as refrigerator sized hard metallic objects are not slamming into the agglomeration of rocks and ice held together with weak gravity ) By striking one of the two asteroids, scientists will be able to measure the impact of the collision and be the first one to hide under the desks, like school children in cold war era, if the deflected asteroids home in on us
Fixed it for NASA.
I'm no math jeanyus, but... (Score:1)
Isn't this a fairly straightforward calculation? And given the exact details of this asteroid's spin and other variables aren't the results going to be fairly accurate for just this one asteroid and maybe not extrapolatable to others? I ain't no English jeanus, either.
question is .... (Score:2)