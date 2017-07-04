Researchers Build American Eels an 'Eelevator' (upi.com) 4
randomErr writes: Bad pun aside, Cornell researchers have built a solution to help migrating eels bypass dams on their journey upstream. They call their solution the "eelevator." "Dams are one of the main impediments to the recovery of American eels," reports UPI. "The removal of old dams has proven a boon to the endangered species, but many dams remain and not all can be demolished. [...] Eel ladders have been installed along a number of dams, but the newest device is liftable and works with the assistance of human volunteers. Eels looking to move upstream can climb a ramp of netting, kept wet by hoses, into a holding tank of circulating water. Twice a week, volunteers can check to see if eels have arrived. The tank can be raised, like an elevator, and the water deposited into the river above the dam." This is similar to a concept implemented by the Isle of Wight's Island Roads, Environment Agency, Arc Consulting, and Artecology back in May.
Stupid cowards posting stupid things? How unusual!
People don't want eels to go extinct for several reasons. They are part of the system providing an important function (waste management) but the most important reason is selfish humans - it turns out those waste recycling snakelike fish taste excellent!
Even if we didn't want to preserve a species for some specific reason we know from experience that (most) species have functions that can impact the rest of the ecosystem sometimes with great impact for humans
