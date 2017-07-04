Men Are Affected By the Biological Clock As Well, Researchers Find (theguardian.com) 193
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: A new study reveals that a couple's chances of having a baby fall with the man's age, to the point that it can have a substantial impact on their ability to start a family. Laura Dodge, who led the research at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School in Boston, said that couples should bear the findings in mind when planning a family. "When making this decision, they should also be considering the man's age," she said. Scientists have long known that a woman's chances of conceiving naturally drop sharply from the age of 35, but fertility research has focused so much on women that male factors are less well understood. To investigate the impact of a man's age on a couple's chances of having a baby, Dodge and her colleagues studied records of nearly 19,000 IVF treatment cycles in the Boston area between 2000 and 2014. The women were divided into four age bands: those under 30, 30-35 year-olds, 35-40 year-olds, and those aged 40-42. The men were divided into the same age brackets with an extra band for the over 42s. Some of the couples had received up to six cycles of IVF. Dodge then looked at how age affected couples' chances of having a live birth. As expected, women in the 40-42 age bracket had the lowest birth rates, and for these women the male partner's age had no impact. But for younger women the man's age mattered. Women aged under 30 with a male partner aged 30 to 35 had a 73% chance of a live birth after IVF. But that impressive success rate fell to 46% when the man was aged 40 to 42. Whether they can hear it or not, the biological clock ticks for men too.
Younger Sperm Donors (Score:4, Interesting)
Sooo, younger sperm donors are better, is the takeaway? I thought this was common knowledge.
Usually, a prospective mother will want to use her partner's sperm for IVF, and won't say "I'm gonna use someone else's sperm because you're old so the chances of success are lower, sorry honey." even if that means higher cost for more rounds of IVF. If a woman has a partner 10+ years older than her, chances are he's rich enough to afford those extra rounds.
Re:Younger Sperm Donors (Score:4, Insightful)
If a woman has a partner 10+ years older than her, chances are he's rich enough to afford those extra rounds.
I'm exactly 10 years older than my SO, that smart gorgeous girl and mother of my lovely daughter, and rest assured she didn't choose me for my wealth.
Re: (Score:1)
In that case, you should start getting ready for divorce. There are several studies that find that if women are more wealthy than their husbands, divorce rates spike sharply.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
If you stop making stupid assumptions, people might start to like you. Don't bet on it, though.
Re: (Score:3)
That's because the woman isn't bound to be her husband's slave. She has choices when he is a dick.
The solution is to be nice loving caring partner and you don't have to worry
Treat her as an equal and she won't drop you on your ass
Re: (Score:2)
An awful lot has to do with attitudes learned (on both sides) long before the relationship started - these attitudes rarely change much through adulthood, and some of the things the "women want" in a shorter term relationship ultimately destroy a longer term one.
Re: (Score:3)
She's simply weeding out the losers to find her soulmate. She is not destroying the relationship, she's simply not settling for less than she deserves.
Neither are men. That's the reason she's single and complaining about it on tumblr.
Re:Younger Sperm Donors (Score:4, Insightful)
That's a load of crap right there. First off, why should men have to adjust to women being selfish?
Secondly, those "losers" aren't necessarily losers, they're the 90% of men that aren't the top 10%. Yes, some of them are losers, but most of them aren't. She's looking for a soulmate, which is great for her, but let's be honest, why should men have to do all the work to earn her stamp of approval? It takes men a significant amount of effort to get a date, but women pretty much just have to say yes and show up.
She definitely is destroying relationships. That's what women do. At virtually every stage of the process women kill a disproportionate number of relationships. Claiming otherwise is rather silly, we know they're the ones that generally say yes or no to requests for dates and that they initiate divorces more than twice as often as men do.
What's more, if you haven't actually had to do anything to earn or even deserve to be loved, then you're not going to feel a meaningful attachment to the person you're with. Women get all this messaging about how wonderful they are and how they should have Mr. Right or Prince Charming and they don't. Mr. Right is married to Prince Charming because they got sick of dealing with the bullshit.
Eventually, they hit the wall because men that are "Mr. Right" and haven't given up on women completely are either already taken by somebody else or they've got the financial means to date 20 yearolds and leave the older women to their own devices. Which is karma. You can't treat men like that while you're young and expect that men will treat you better when you're old.
Re: (Score:2)
It takes men a significant amount of effort to get a date, but women pretty much just have to say yes and show up.
Let's be honest, women put a tremendous amount of effort into getting a date, too.
Re: (Score:2)
Let's be honest, women put a tremendous amount of effort into getting a date, too.
Only if they are old or ugly. The young pretty ones that are the ones we all care about don't give it much thought at all. They just choose among the most handsome suitors and that is that. They put a lot of effort into looking as beautiful as possible but that is more of a power thing. Being a beautiful girl gives you superpowers and they want to be as powerful as possible just as anyone would. They don't worry about getting dates.
Re: (Score:2)
They put a lot of effort into looking as beautiful as possible
So you said a lot of words but you agree with me.
Re: (Score:2)
why should men have to do all the work to earn her stamp of approval? It takes men a significant amount of effort to get a date, but women pretty much just have to say yes and show up.
So what you're saying is that men are desperate and think with the wrong head.
Johnny and Sally were playing, and Johnny pulled down his shorts and said "Ha ha, I've got one of these and you don't." >br> Sally hiked her skirt and said "I've got one of these and my mommy says that with one of these I can get as many of those as I want."
Re: (Score:2)
So what you're saying is that men are desperate and think with the wrong head.
Right, but when she decides to do it on impulse, it's somehow ok? How about when she decides to have the baby knowing full well she can bilk it out of him whether he wants to or not, forcing all three of them to live in poverty.
Men don't have a monopoly on sexual stupidity.
Re: (Score:2)
How about when she decides to have the baby knowing full well she can bilk it out of him whether he wants to or not, forcing all three of them to live in poverty.
You're responsible for your own contraceptive practices, she's responsible for hers. If you're too stupid to take precautions, how is that not your own fault? It's clearly not like you don't know the long-term risks.
Re: (Score:2)
If you're too stupid to take precautions, how is that not your own fault?
If it's her body, her right, her choice, then it should be her responsibility, too. If she didn't like the outcome, what was she doing sleeping with a guy without protection who didn't want to start a family?
Re: (Score:2)
If you're too stupid to take precautions, how is that not your own fault?
If it's her body, her right, her choice, then it should be her responsibility, too. If she didn't like the outcome, what was she doing sleeping with a guy without protection who didn't want to start a family?
If you didn't want a kid, what were you doing sleeping with a woman without protection who wanted to start a family? Or do you not have autonomy over your body, your right, and your choice to use contraception, or even forego sex? (oh, right, you don't want to use a condom because it feels like wearing a raincoat, you don't want to get a vasectomy because the thought of losing your virility makes you cringe, you regard unprotected sex as your birthright and you'll never refuse sex when you're drunk or horn
Re: (Score:2)
If you didn't want a kid, what were you doing sleeping with a woman without protection who wanted to start a family?
If it's not ok to withhold abortion and rope her into marriage because of unwanted pregnancy, it is not ok for her to rope him (or just his wallet) in either. If he refuses, he should have that right (he should not have father's rights until he commits either). She should abort and/or find a guy who is actually ready for fatherhood, raise the kid on her own, or give it up for adoption. While I'll agree that using some form of protection is the best way to go, it doesn't always happen nor does it always work
Re: (Score:2)
You have the power ahead of time - you don't have the power post hoc to change your mind. Tough shit if you lack self control.
Once you create a situation - and in this case it's entirely voluntary on your part - you can't cry about the consequences later when you were aware of them ahead of time. Grow up and stop your whining. You are the one who has the power to not become a father. Don't exercise it - then accept the consequences. That's not sexist - that's telling you to take your share of the outcome w
Re: (Score:2)
So what you're saying is that men are desperate
Men are more desperate because men actually enjoy relationships more than women do. Women often don't care if they have a boyfriend or not. Men always care. Men always want a girlfriend and always want to be having sex. Women often don't care that much if they are having sex or not. So basically one sex cares more because they enjoy the experience more.
Re: (Score:2)
Princesses and Reality (Score:2)
While it is a generalization and doesn't apply to all women, it does apply to many women.
The inability to distinguish reality from fiction and the preferences of ridiculous romantic comedies (or romantic dramas, or anything "romantic" really) and the likes of Sex in the City etc... is ruining a lot of women. Where basically their expectations are set so high, and so one sided, that eventually even the most patient male is going to get pretty frustrated. It is the time old tale of the "princess" story but re
Re: (Score:2)
Again, studies do not support this view, and support the opposite view.
The likely reason lies in the fact that we cannot deny our own biology. Males in our species exist to provide for females, while females function as selectors from pool of available males for who gets to procreate. That's why all of us humans living today have twice as many female ancestors as male ones.
Re: (Score:2)
Considering that most of the world lives by the same principles as before, and state of some Western countries in this regard is a massive outlier, I'll readily take that bet provided we agree on large enough statistical sampling. My own opinion/analysis is that current state is actually a reaction to female employment. This is on the rise world wide as people realised that it's actually very economically efficient to push women into employment. It drives the costs of employment down for men, as women compe
Re: (Score:2)
My, fairly large, family has about a 50/50 mix of men or women higher earners and it doesn't seem to matter. My grandmother always made significantly more than my grandfather and they did fine. At present, my SO makes more than me and neither of us care.
Re: (Score:2)
I wish you the best of luck in your representation of the more positive minority of the statistical reality.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Common knowledge is usually correct. However you should use the scientific process to back it up. Because they are often factors that cause this that hasn't been studied or a wrong cause and effect relationships.
it ticks but on different tune (Score:1)
>> women in the 40-42 age bracket had the lowest birth rates, and for these women the male partner's age had no impact.
>> Women aged under 30 with a male partner aged 30 to 35 had a 73% chance of a live birth after IVF.
>> that impressive success rate fell to 46% when the man was aged 40 to 42.
For men after 40 it means they have to go against the time and select much younger woman.
One more research confirming common knowledge.
Re: (Score:2)
What if, like me, the man looks nothing like his biological age? I have no gut, no wrinkles, full head of brown hair (widow's peak, though), no interest in the usual middle-aged stuff. I look at women my age and I'm shocked and revolted. Women 20 years younger get all smiley and touchy around me, which they never did when I was 25.
I bike 50km a day, I don't break a knee when I miss a stair, I can stay out, I can drink, eat whatever I want.
Why would I date a wrinkly, out-of-shape, pre-menopausal senior citiz
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
Why would I date a wrinkly, out-of-shape, pre-menopausal senior citizen shut-in with no modern interests, and that goes on and on about her grown-up children and how big her ex-boyfriend's cock was?
Sounds like you must have a small cock.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, it's pretty much average. So? Does that mean I should date a grumpy middle-aged agoraphobe? Young women are nice to me, they talk to me, they smile at me now. 45 year old women subject me to never-ending interviews, ask me questions like I'm a potential serial killer, and if I surmount all those obstacles, I end up with a snoring, boring butterball with a gut? No thanks!
Yeah, I'll make the extra effort to talk to younger women, and I'll gladly live with the envious stares of 45 year old men stuck with
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Don't bother. If he's still not learned the lessons of life at 45, he's too set in his ways to change. And let's face it, he's just not worth the effort.
He claims "I don't give a shit any more" but obviously he does. He doth protest too much.
I bike 50km a day, I don't break a knee when I miss a stair, I can stay out, I can drink, eat whatever I want.
Why would I date a wrinkly, out-of-shape, pre-menopausal senior citizen shut-in with no modern interest
"pre-menopausal; senior citizen?"
You obviously don't know what you're talking about. Senior citizens who are pre-menopausal? That would be impressive. Also, more men break their hips than women. And "out-of-shape"? I'll probably outlive you. That's the problem with m
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like you must have a small cock.
Well you need an enormous cock to have sex with an older woman because of their ginormous whale vaginas. So yeah if you are average sized or less it's best to stick with girls in their teens and early to mid 20s which is what we all want anyway. Let the guys with the enormous tent-poles have the soccer moms. The rest of us can stick with the fresh-from-the-factory ones that still have that new car smell and a vag that hasn't been pounded a hundred thousand times and still has some elasticity and muscle tone
Re: (Score:2)
Why would I date a wrinkly, out-of-shape, pre-menopausal senior citizen shut-in with no modern interests, and that goes on and on about her grown-up children and how big her ex-boyfriend's cock was?
Because all of the other ladies think you're an asshole.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure what you mean by "against time"; men taking much younger women is hardly unusual throughout human history.
Ohohohoho wait there's a pill for that... (Score:2)
Someone will cash in on this soon.
Quality (Score:1)
Rates of genetic disease are also much higher with older dads, and the father being 40 or older is the main known risk factor for autism.
Re:Quality (Score:5, Informative)
"father being 40 or older is the main known risk factor for autism."
SIMPLY NOT TRUE.
"In the case of autism, the risk associated with parental age is DWARFED by the impact of inheritance."
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/03/30/opinion/sunday/how-to-think-about-the-risk-of-autism.html
Re: (Score:2)
"In the case of autism, the risk associated with parental age is DWARFED by the impact of inheritance."
What about the risk of Dwarfism?
Age ~ Quality (Score:3)
Rates of genetic disease are also much higher with older dads,
[Citation needed] - it does interest me : I've never seen such information before.
Also, unlike ovocytes which are stored longterm from birth onward (and thus can over time accumulate damage - even if they have mecanism to try to avoid it. That's also why women experience menopause once they run out of ovocytes), spermatozoon are constantly produced over the lifetime, they are all relatively fresh cells and are thus a little bit less likely to suffer from environmental damage (environmental toxic substance c
Re:Quality (Score:5, Insightful)
Rates of genetic disease are also much higher with older dads, and the father being 40 or older is the main known risk factor for autism.
It's a narrative being sold because men are checking out. The odds are so slightly higher than they are almost insignificant.
The "story" being sold is due wholly to reality not matching feminist ideology, and almost all of these stories about how men have a biological clock are hyped to get men to play the game again.
Re: (Score:2)
Whiny MGTOW's are checking out for sure, but honestly, everyone else is glad about that.
I also like how you invent bits of feminist ideology to be angry at.
Out of interest, are you one of the men who has checked out?
Re: (Score:3)
Whiny MGTOW's are checking out for sure, but honestly, everyone else is glad about that.
I also like how you invent bits of feminist ideology to be angry at.
Out of interest, are you one of the men who has checked out?
The shaming language stopped working. If it still worked younger men wouldn't be checking out. You can continue using it, it makes no difference as the shaming language is being ignored.
You throw histrionics while they are ignoring you and playing video games. Continue clutching pearls, they'll continue playing MMOs.
Re: (Score:2)
You throw histrionics while they are ignoring you and playing video games. Continue clutching pearls, they'll continue playing MMOs.
That's the problem. The histrionics don't stop. And it turns out that everything is an excuse for the bitching.
The only odd thing is that we would think this would make the ladies very happy. If a man is ignoring you, he isn't bothering you. He isn't harassing you by talking to you, or touching you, or interacting with you in a way you do not like. If he walks by averting his gaze, and trying his best not to be a problem for you, you've not only won the battle, you have achieved dominance. So why complai
Re: (Score:2)
Claiming that Disagreement = histrionics really means that you = exceptionally butthurt.
while they are ignoring you and playing video games.
Some of my friends are avid gamers, and if they were ignoring me then they wouldn't be my friends. I like how you try to equate gamers with "checked out".
Out of interest, have you checked out?
Re: (Score:2)
Claiming that Disagreement = histrionics really means that you = exceptionally butthurt.
You didn't merely disagree, you lead with insults on every line. That's fairly melodramatic by any measure. Histrionics, indeed.
while they are ignoring you and playing video games.
Some of my friends are avid gamers, and if they were ignoring me then they wouldn't be my friends. I like how you try to equate gamers with "checked out".
I didn't. Your poor comprehension skills lead you to believe that "checking out by playing video games" means the same thing as "playing video games is checking out."
You should seek a refund from your educational providers.
Out of interest, have you checked out?
Ah - more histrionics. Tip: wait for your arguments to fail before turning to insults. If you have to resort to insults it displays that even you have very litt
Re: (Score:2)
Ah - more histrionics.
I think Inigo Montoya would like a word with you.
I like how on the one hand you claim it's reasonable to have checked out, but on the other hand when I ask you if you have you consider it an insult. So which is it? Who cares, either way blame it on feminists!
So have you or have you checked out. And if not, why not?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Whiny MGTOW's are checking out for sure, but honestly, everyone else is glad about that.
Then be glad. This isn't about whining, and if you and whoever everyone else is is happy, then life is good.
I also like how you invent bits of feminist ideology to be angry at.
The courts, the laws, and society are not feminist ideology. They might have been shaped a bit by feminists, but society as a whole has merely made the rational decision for men to avoid relationships with women. The numbers aren't lies. But the ladies and their supporters should be happy about that.
That there are men who are butthurt by their experiences, and them choosing to complain is merely w
Re: (Score:2)
Then be glad.
Already said I was.
This isn't about whining,
Clearly you've never spoken to the GP then.
The courts, the laws, and society are not feminist ideology.
Then why are you bringing them up?
but society as a whole has merely made the rational decision for men to avoid relationships with women.
You keep telling yourself that. People happily in relationships might look at you kinda funny if you keep insisting on the point.
Males have been whined at about how awful they are since birth
Sounds like your life
Re: (Score:2)
Then be glad.
Already said I was.
Well congratulations! How often do I have to congratulate ya? You need a cake?
This isn't about whining,
Clearly you've never spoken to the GP then.
Did you think I was? I was talking about the situation.
The courts, the laws, and society are not feminist ideology.
Then why are you bringing them up?
It isn't like I gave the reasons in the next sentence. was it? But if you are having troubl following, the situation is such that if there were no feminists, however they might define themselves, men would still be getting longer prison sentences, are still sent to the modern day version of debto's prison, and still tend to get the short end of the stick in matters of divorce
Re: (Score:2)
It isn't like I gave the reasons in the next sentence
You sure did, but those reasons were utterly irrelevant to the point I was making, so why did you bring it up?
Just because I have an opinion on something doesn't mean it is my personal life.
Oh I see, you have opinions on what other people should do, but just not you. Got it. It's funny with all your claims about how not having relationships is rational, you're in one.
Well, I guess that makes you the irrational one, either for being in a relationship or fo
Re: (Score:2)
Men are treated as disposable when they are valuable human beings.
Value is relative. Ultimately we are all disposable - it's called death.
Men are at a disadvantage in relationships with women, particularly marriage, so it would be wise to avoid that.
Given that more women are graduating uni than men, and that men's traditional jobs are being automated like crazy. women are the ones who don't want marriage, since they are more likely to end up having to pay alimony. So, since you don't like marriage, be happy that women increasingly don't either.
Men are at a disadvantage in all aspects of the law, but particularly family court, so avoid that.
There's this thing called a vasectomy
... if it won't damage your fragile male ego too much ...
Typically, men spend most of their time chasing money and status instead of their own happiness so they can attract and keep women.
And who's fault is that? It seems that men al
Re: (Score:2)
Rates of genetic disease are also much higher with older dads, and the father being 40 or older is the main known risk factor for autism.
It's a narrative being sold because men are checking out. The odds are so slightly higher than they are almost insignificant.
The "story" being sold is due wholly to reality not matching feminist ideology, and almost all of these stories about how men have a biological clock are hyped to get men to play the game again.
You aren't wrong. Younger men are indeed checking out. While women's interest in marriage and children have increased, the number of young men who are interested in marriage is something like 29 percent. And many of the older men have already been through the divorce mill, and can't afford a new romance.
So think about that for a minute. most young men are not interested in marriage and children, and the selection process for the women tends to exclude deadbeats and psychos, so we are looking at a pretty
Re: (Score:2)
Rates of genetic disease are also much higher with older dads, and the father being 40 or older is the main known risk factor for autism.
It's a narrative being sold because men are checking out. The odds are so slightly higher than they are almost insignificant.
The "story" being sold is due wholly to reality not matching feminist ideology, and almost all of these stories about how men have a biological clock are hyped to get men to play the game again.
You aren't wrong. Younger men are indeed checking out. While women's interest in marriage and children have increased, the number of young men who are interested in marriage is something like 29 percent. And many of the older men have already been through the divorce mill, and can't afford a new romance.
So think about that for a minute. most young men are not interested in marriage and children, and the selection process for the women tends to exclude deadbeats and psychos, so we are looking at a pretty dire situation for young women. that 29 percent is much smaller yet. Society and the legal system is not the friend of the male of the species. And many women just view men as a utility that they've been trained since birth to dislike. The results are that many males just retreat into less dangerous environs. Xboxes and motorcycles are fun, and people shaming them for "not manning up" is much less expensive than handing over half of their paycheck and the house to children they may see for a few hours every week.
Not just shaming them for refusing to play the game, but shaming anyone who doesn't join the mob who is shaming the men - see this for an example [slashdot.org]: this poster leads with insults (a compelling argument indeed) purely because I refuse to join in the shaming of men.
Re: (Score:3)
Not just shaming them for refusing to play the game, but shaming anyone who doesn't join the mob who is shaming the men.
The problem is, once the rational decision to check out of the game is made, any shaming is just a fine example of the continuous bitching than men endure. So it is counterproductive, reinforcing the very reasons why young men are avoiding relationships with women.
But the part that I do not understand is why is this not celebrated as a huge victory for women? The incessant complaints and the treatment of all men as rapists and pedophiles, now coming to fruition by men dropping out is a big plus, is it no
Re: (Score:2)
Victim much?
No, those are the guys who play the game.
Men aren't checking out (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I didn't know Jenny McCarthy hung out on Slashdot!
What have you been up to lately, Jenny?
Need more data (Score:4, Insightful)
Have we factored in lifestyle into this as well?
Something tells me that men that do not smoke, don't indulge in alcohol often or at all and keep fit will have better results...(seems obvious right?)
The men I know at those later ages seem to have given up on a healthy lifestyle at least in terms of fitness. Also family stress factors in.
More data needed. Time to crowdfund a study on the subject?
Re: Need more data (Score:1)
And still, those are the men who tend to end up with lots of unwanted pregnancies...
Re: (Score:2)
More data needed. Time to crowdfund a study on the subject?
You speak as if we actually need more humans on this rock.
Re: (Score:3)
More data needed. Time to crowdfund a study on the subject?
You speak as if we actually need more humans on this rock.
We don't need, in an existential sense, most of them but then we have an issue of never ending reducibility.
You see, we can easily say that one in a billion humans is a waste of space. We can say that with ease about a single human in a million. Perhaps even one out of a thousand. We can carry along this line until we have to wonder who's left? -who the fuck cares about all the stuff that some scientists or "useful" people care about.
We might end up with one very efficient autistic human that is entirel
Re:Need more data (Score:4)
If men and women take better care of themselves at least in the first 30-40 years of their lives then they might have all that time for study and work to create that stable financial base without having to factor in serious fertility issues later.
We can't even create a world that offers financial stability to the younger generation, and you want to demand personal responsibility for maintaining a good diet, an active lifestyle, and practicing safe sex 100% of the time? Understanding human behavior, I'd say there's exactly a fat fucking chance of that happening.
Also, as an aside, we need to have loads more young people so they can work and pay off the wasteful ways of the previous few generations. Just a thought.
Automation is going to destroy many of those jobs that young people rely on for employment, and remove their ability to climb the proverbial ladder and seek out educated positions. Imperfect AI that's merely good enough will destroy the concept of human employment altogether. Welfare 2.0 will encompass the globe in ways we cannot even fathom yet. In short, future generations won't be paying off jack shit. They will be consumers, just like the other 99.9% of the human race. Earth doesn't want or need more added to make the parasitic infection worse.
Re: (Score:2)
We can't even create a world that offers financial stability to the younger generation, and you want to demand personal responsibility for maintaining a good diet, an active lifestyle, and practicing safe sex 100% of the time?
I'm not demanding nor am I suggestion everyone lives and dies by my beliefs. I am suggesting it would be beneficial to the people partaking in said activities.
Automation is going to destroy many of those jobs that young people rely on for employment, and remove their ability to climb the proverbial ladder and seek out educated positions.
Automation has been destroying jobs since the industrial revolution its just that the machines have become better. Very much like how some jobs become obsolete there will be need for other things. Something tells me that robotics engineers will become the new "mechanic" and so on.
Just become some things are changing does not mean everything else is
Re: (Score:2)
Have we factored in lifestyle into this as well? Something tells me that men that do not smoke, don't indulge in alcohol often or at all and keep fit will have better results...(seems obvious right?)
That's an interesting thought. The only example I can think of is Donald Trump, who never smoked, never drank alcohol, and doesn't appear to exercise, yet managed to father a child at age 59.
Re: (Score:2)
More data needed. Time to crowdfund a study on the subject?
Why do a study on it? Are we lacking in population?
This study is to sell a story. Nobody cares if older men can produce healthy children. Responding to this "study" is a waste of any man's time as all responding will do is reinforce the narrative being sold.
Sample size? (Score:1)
Furthermore, given the assumption that most people have in that male age plays little role in fertility, why would their doctor then recommend IVF unless they already had some pre-existing fertility-related medical condition?
Re: (Score:2)
I wondered this too. Moreover, I would suspect pretty strong selection bias, given that this considers men, over 40, seeking procreation -- with much younger women -- via IVF. There's probably only a fairly specific subset of men that those conditions apply to, and I wouldn't be shocked to learn that that subset has depressed reproductive capabilities to begin with.
This article suggests a correlation, as you said, but hasn't shown that those men, for whom a biological clock is assumed to be ticking, ever ev
Am I missing something? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
have we stepped into a time machine or something? I thought it was common scientific knowledge that men also had biological clocks in that with age sperm numbers diminish and they slow down which directly affects the chances of a successful fertilization. this has been known for decades
It isn't common scientific knowledge because it isn't true. The fertility rate for men does flatten as they age, but at ages 40-50 it's only slightly lower than at ages 20-30. Successful fertilisation is actually common with 50+ year old males, while next to impossible with 50+ year old females.
With few exceptions (outliers) females have a sell-by date that starts at 30 and completes roughly ten years later when they are completely infertile. Men have a sell-by date that starts when they're 50 and frequentl
Re: (Score:3)
Old fsckers Grover Cleveland / Pierre Trudeau (Score:2)
Grover Cleveland, the only POTUS to serve 2 non-consecutive terms, was 49, and already President, when he married 21 year old Frances Folsom and was 54 when their 1st child was born and 66 for their fifth.
Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau was also already in office and 51 when he married 22 year old Margaret Sinclair and 52 when their 1st son, current prime minister Justin Trudeau was born on Xmas Day of the same year, was 56 for the birth of their 3rd and 72 years old when he fathered his only daughte
and John Tyler , 10th POTUS (Score:2)
His 2nd wife Julia Gardiner was 24 & he 54 when they married and he was 55 & 70 respectively for the birth of their 1st and 7th kids.
Tyler remains the champion stud among presidents as he had previously fathered EIGHT children with Letitia Christian
Re: (Score:2)
Grover Cleveland, the only POTUS to serve 2 non-consecutive terms, was 49, and already President, when he married 21 year old Frances Folsom and was 54 when their 1st child was born and 66 for their fifth.
I'm in my late 30s and feel like I'm too old to have any more kids. There's no way I want to be having kids now and not getting them out of the house until I'm probably in my 60's.
It is true. (Score:4, Funny)
Something must be done.
Re: (Score:3)
and god help them the hair style that she just "loves" that makes her look just like her mom.
Or yours. *shudder*
Indeed (Score:2)
I didn't want any kids even at 18 years, the biological alarm already had gotten off, so I got myself snipped.
So stupid (Score:2)
...among IVF patients. Great. So we're talking about men who likely already have some kind of problem.
Rewrite: for men-with-problems, those problems are more significant with age. Again, big surprise.
I'd bet that older men, who want children, and can't seem to have children, experience more stress than younger men. Possibly due to the very simple fact that they've spent more time trying and more time failing.
Bad Science (Score:2)
The problem with this study is it was biased from the start. By starting with couples seeking IVF to begin with, your sample is people having difficulty conceiving, rather than a cross section of the general population.
The conclusion to this study should be: Of people with problems conceiving, IVF is less effective at helping couples where the man is over 40... There are plenty of examples of rich old shriveled bastards getting their 22 year old trophy wives pregnant with normal, healthy babies. And that
Yeah, that's not what a "biological clock" is, (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Since we know men and women are equal and that means exactly the same, time to move forward with adjusting society until both men and women reach peak fertility at the same age. I vote for 40.
Yeah yeah yeah, women and men.
But what about trans-men furies MLP-lovers?
Has anyone studied us?
Such intolerant bi-gender society. Fuck you all.
Re: (Score:3)
Identifying the inequality is the first step in resolving any social injustice.
Since we know men and women are equal and that means exactly the same, time to move forward with adjusting society until both men and women reach peak fertility at the same age. I vote for 40.
You jest, but are not far off the mark. Many women a few years back decided that they were going to wait until their mid-40's to have children. I even watched a TeD talk with a woman claiming that women are not biologically ready to bear children until they are well into their 30's. A good rationale, but bad biology.
Very strange, when humans are physically capable of childbearing in their early teens, yet aren't supposed to be actually ready until an age when they originally started dying off.
Regardle
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
"Originally" (meaning before the 19th century) girls didn't reach puberty until 16-17 on average because of poor nutrition.
Allow me:
What we know about the onset of pubery in females"
From early historic times
Ancient Rome was 12 to 14 years of age
Middle ages in Europe was 12 to 14 years of age
Middle ages in the Middle East was 12 to13 years of age
In the 1800's
Manchester, England in the 1840s
lower class women was around 15 and a half years of age
upper class women was around 14 and a half years of age
London Hospital patients in 1855 was around 15 and a half years of age
Germany in 1869 was around 15 and a half yea
Re: (Score:2)
If it were advantageous in the evolutionary sense for 45 year old women to have children, and for younger ones to not, simple selection would ensure that women did not become fertile until they were much older.
The flaw in that argument is that since we, as a species, have achieved an expected lifespan long enough to consistently make it to 45 years of age, no significant biological evolution has occurred.
Re: (Score:2)
If it were advantageous in the evolutionary sense for 45 year old women to have children, and for younger ones to not, simple selection would ensure that women did not become fertile until they were much older.
The flaw in that argument is that since we, as a species, have achieved an expected lifespan long enough to consistently make it to 45 years of age, no significant biological evolution has occurred.
Right, but it isn't my argument. Spending fully half of our lives being fertile (or not) doesn't make much evolutionary sense for a species with a long juvenile existence. We are fully grown by our late teens/early 20's. We are at our physical peak around that time. We have the energy for child rearing. It would make sense to bear and raise children in that neighborhood. The extended childhood experiment that we tried out some time ago worked pretty well, it allowed for teenages to gather a little bit of wi
Re: (Score:2)
We are fully grown by our late teens/early 20's. We are at our physical peak around that time. We have the energy for child rearing. It would make sense to bear and raise children in that neighborhood. The extended childhood experiment that we tried out some time ago worked pretty well, it allowed for teenages to gather a little bit of wisdom before getting out on their own. But there are limits to extended childhood, and the extreme narrowing of fertility.
Yes biologically speaking this makes sense, but our species also wants to be happy and breeding tends to make us unhappy and want to die soon. Children suck all the life out of you like little vampires and makes the mother less attractive (breasts like half deflated water balloons and mega-vagina) and sometimes less interested in sex. In some species the mother dies soon after giving birth. I think it is true in our species as well except that the death is a psychological one: the death of all enjoyment of
Re: (Score:2)
That's still only a small fraction of human existence. Homo Sapiens remains have been found that date back to 340,000 years ago. Humans didn't live long enough then for the woman to reach menopause, or men to reach the male climacteric.
Re: (Score:2)
That's still only a small fraction of human existence. Homo Sapiens remains have been found that date back to 340,000 years ago. Humans didn't live long enough then for the woman to reach menopause, or men to reach the male climacteric.
Very true. Our state of existence at this time is artificial in the extreme.
Re: (Score:3)
It's been calculated that for most of our existence, the average lifespan was just under 20. This was due to high infant and child mortality, high mortality of mothers (hey, big heads come with their own problems), and things that we just shrug off today after a visit to the doctor could leave one uncompetitive, or dead.
As one example, I tore the cartilage in one of my knees when I was 19. The knee works fine, but without surgery I would have been crippled. That's a serious problem in a nomadic hunter-gath
Re: (Score:1)
If you identify as a tortoise, like myself, you can live for quite a while and reproduce during a good deal of that period. You of course have to be open minded and really being a tortoise trapped in a humans body.
Some days, I identify as an android and we live much longer then simple turtles... provided the spare parts are available.
Most days, I identify as a member of the borg. I really truly feel as myself when I'm part of the hive mind acting as one. Yeah, I said it, the dirty word hive mind! All you ra
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Not Soon Enough (Score:4)
Re: (Score:1)
Freeze some sperm and/or eggs and then get a vasectomy.. No need to worry about unplanned pregnancies, and when the time is right you can have your own biological children...
Or the better thing would be to adopt some young orphan. There are even babies you can adopt.. This way you prevent someone from having a crap-life at the same time as you get a child without having to worry about all the things that can go wrong during a pregnancy / birth. Sure it may not be your biological child, but does it really m
Re: (Score:2)
Only for dumb people. If you are intelligent and you breed with another intelligent person they probably won't be an idiot. So it depends. If you have an IQ of at least 140 then you should probably be breeding for the good of humanity. If you are smart your genetic code includes instructions for building a proper brain and that is what makes us human.
Re: (Score:2)
My grandfather was capable of giving children even in his 70s.
My Dad gives children in his 70s too. He gives children candy, toys. Sometimes even books.
Re: (Score:2)
By my mid-40's I gave up on the idea of becoming a daddy. Even if my swimmers could produce a viable baby, I'd be 70 when that child would be going off to college. It just wouldn't be fair to that child.
Are you kidding? It would be better for the child because when you die he gets your stuff. Also you may have more time to spend with him than when you were younger and might not be as bothered by the mind-numbing boredom of interacting with kids.