Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Medicine Science

Men Are Affected By the Biological Clock As Well, Researchers Find (theguardian.com) 193

Posted by BeauHD from the family-planning dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: A new study reveals that a couple's chances of having a baby fall with the man's age, to the point that it can have a substantial impact on their ability to start a family. Laura Dodge, who led the research at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School in Boston, said that couples should bear the findings in mind when planning a family. "When making this decision, they should also be considering the man's age," she said. Scientists have long known that a woman's chances of conceiving naturally drop sharply from the age of 35, but fertility research has focused so much on women that male factors are less well understood. To investigate the impact of a man's age on a couple's chances of having a baby, Dodge and her colleagues studied records of nearly 19,000 IVF treatment cycles in the Boston area between 2000 and 2014. The women were divided into four age bands: those under 30, 30-35 year-olds, 35-40 year-olds, and those aged 40-42. The men were divided into the same age brackets with an extra band for the over 42s. Some of the couples had received up to six cycles of IVF. Dodge then looked at how age affected couples' chances of having a live birth. As expected, women in the 40-42 age bracket had the lowest birth rates, and for these women the male partner's age had no impact. But for younger women the man's age mattered. Women aged under 30 with a male partner aged 30 to 35 had a 73% chance of a live birth after IVF. But that impressive success rate fell to 46% when the man was aged 40 to 42. Whether they can hear it or not, the biological clock ticks for men too.

Men Are Affected By the Biological Clock As Well, Researchers Find More | Reply

Men Are Affected By the Biological Clock As Well, Researchers Find

Comments Filter:

  • Younger Sperm Donors (Score:4, Interesting)

    by mentil ( 1748130 ) on Tuesday July 04, 2017 @03:08AM (#54740411)

    Sooo, younger sperm donors are better, is the takeaway? I thought this was common knowledge.
    Usually, a prospective mother will want to use her partner's sperm for IVF, and won't say "I'm gonna use someone else's sperm because you're old so the chances of success are lower, sorry honey." even if that means higher cost for more rounds of IVF. If a woman has a partner 10+ years older than her, chances are he's rich enough to afford those extra rounds.

    • Re:Younger Sperm Donors (Score:4, Insightful)

      by BESTouff ( 531293 ) on Tuesday July 04, 2017 @04:31AM (#54740643)

      If a woman has a partner 10+ years older than her, chances are he's rich enough to afford those extra rounds.

      I'm exactly 10 years older than my SO, that smart gorgeous girl and mother of my lovely daughter, and rest assured she didn't choose me for my wealth.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Luckyo ( 1726890 )

        In that case, you should start getting ready for divorce. There are several studies that find that if women are more wealthy than their husbands, divorce rates spike sharply.

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by Dog-Cow ( 21281 )

          If you stop making stupid assumptions, people might start to like you. Don't bet on it, though.

        • That's because the woman isn't bound to be her husband's slave. She has choices when he is a dick.

          The solution is to be nice loving caring partner and you don't have to worry

          Treat her as an equal and she won't drop you on your ass

          • An awful lot has to do with attitudes learned (on both sides) long before the relationship started - these attitudes rarely change much through adulthood, and some of the things the "women want" in a shorter term relationship ultimately destroy a longer term one.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Luckyo ( 1726890 )

            Again, studies do not support this view, and support the opposite view.

            The likely reason lies in the fact that we cannot deny our own biology. Males in our species exist to provide for females, while females function as selectors from pool of available males for who gets to procreate. That's why all of us humans living today have twice as many female ancestors as male ones.

        • My, fairly large, family has about a 50/50 mix of men or women higher earners and it doesn't seem to matter. My grandmother always made significantly more than my grandfather and they did fine. At present, my SO makes more than me and neither of us care.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Luckyo ( 1726890 )

            I wish you the best of luck in your representation of the more positive minority of the statistical reality.

  • it ticks but on different tune (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    >> women in the 40-42 age bracket had the lowest birth rates, and for these women the male partner's age had no impact.

    >> Women aged under 30 with a male partner aged 30 to 35 had a 73% chance of a live birth after IVF.
    >> that impressive success rate fell to 46% when the man was aged 40 to 42.

    For men after 40 it means they have to go against the time and select much younger woman.
    One more research confirming common knowledge.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Anonymous Coward

      What if, like me, the man looks nothing like his biological age? I have no gut, no wrinkles, full head of brown hair (widow's peak, though), no interest in the usual middle-aged stuff. I look at women my age and I'm shocked and revolted. Women 20 years younger get all smiley and touchy around me, which they never did when I was 25.

      I bike 50km a day, I don't break a knee when I miss a stair, I can stay out, I can drink, eat whatever I want.

      Why would I date a wrinkly, out-of-shape, pre-menopausal senior citiz

      • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

        by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 )

        Why would I date a wrinkly, out-of-shape, pre-menopausal senior citizen shut-in with no modern interests, and that goes on and on about her grown-up children and how big her ex-boyfriend's cock was?

        Sounds like you must have a small cock.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Yes, it's pretty much average. So? Does that mean I should date a grumpy middle-aged agoraphobe? Young women are nice to me, they talk to me, they smile at me now. 45 year old women subject me to never-ending interviews, ask me questions like I'm a potential serial killer, and if I surmount all those obstacles, I end up with a snoring, boring butterball with a gut? No thanks!

          Yeah, I'll make the extra effort to talk to younger women, and I'll gladly live with the envious stares of 45 year old men stuck with

          • Wow dude you have a lot of baggage to unpack...

        • Sounds like you must have a small cock.

          Well you need an enormous cock to have sex with an older woman because of their ginormous whale vaginas. So yeah if you are average sized or less it's best to stick with girls in their teens and early to mid 20s which is what we all want anyway. Let the guys with the enormous tent-poles have the soccer moms. The rest of us can stick with the fresh-from-the-factory ones that still have that new car smell and a vag that hasn't been pounded a hundred thousand times and still has some elasticity and muscle tone

      • Why would I date a wrinkly, out-of-shape, pre-menopausal senior citizen shut-in with no modern interests, and that goes on and on about her grown-up children and how big her ex-boyfriend's cock was?

        Because all of the other ladies think you're an asshole.

    • For men after 40 it means they have to go against the time and select much younger woman.

      I'm not sure what you mean by "against time"; men taking much younger women is hardly unusual throughout human history.

  • Someone will cash in on this soon.

  • Rates of genetic disease are also much higher with older dads, and the father being 40 or older is the main known risk factor for autism.

    • Re:Quality (Score:5, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 04, 2017 @03:49AM (#54740541)

      "father being 40 or older is the main known risk factor for autism."

      SIMPLY NOT TRUE.

      "In the case of autism, the risk associated with parental age is DWARFED by the impact of inheritance."

      https://www.nytimes.com/2014/03/30/opinion/sunday/how-to-think-about-the-risk-of-autism.html

      • "In the case of autism, the risk associated with parental age is DWARFED by the impact of inheritance."

        What about the risk of Dwarfism?

    • Rates of genetic disease are also much higher with older dads,

      [Citation needed] - it does interest me : I've never seen such information before.

      Also, unlike ovocytes which are stored longterm from birth onward (and thus can over time accumulate damage - even if they have mecanism to try to avoid it. That's also why women experience menopause once they run out of ovocytes), spermatozoon are constantly produced over the lifetime, they are all relatively fresh cells and are thus a little bit less likely to suffer from environmental damage (environmental toxic substance c

    • Re:Quality (Score:5, Insightful)

      by goose-incarnated ( 1145029 ) on Tuesday July 04, 2017 @07:20AM (#54741023) Journal

      Rates of genetic disease are also much higher with older dads, and the father being 40 or older is the main known risk factor for autism.

      It's a narrative being sold because men are checking out. The odds are so slightly higher than they are almost insignificant.

      The "story" being sold is due wholly to reality not matching feminist ideology, and almost all of these stories about how men have a biological clock are hyped to get men to play the game again.

      • Whiny MGTOW's are checking out for sure, but honestly, everyone else is glad about that.

        I also like how you invent bits of feminist ideology to be angry at.

        Out of interest, are you one of the men who has checked out?

        • Whiny MGTOW's are checking out for sure, but honestly, everyone else is glad about that.

          I also like how you invent bits of feminist ideology to be angry at.

          Out of interest, are you one of the men who has checked out?

          The shaming language stopped working. If it still worked younger men wouldn't be checking out. You can continue using it, it makes no difference as the shaming language is being ignored.

          You throw histrionics while they are ignoring you and playing video games. Continue clutching pearls, they'll continue playing MMOs.

          • You throw histrionics while they are ignoring you and playing video games. Continue clutching pearls, they'll continue playing MMOs.

            That's the problem. The histrionics don't stop. And it turns out that everything is an excuse for the bitching.

            The only odd thing is that we would think this would make the ladies very happy. If a man is ignoring you, he isn't bothering you. He isn't harassing you by talking to you, or touching you, or interacting with you in a way you do not like. If he walks by averting his gaze, and trying his best not to be a problem for you, you've not only won the battle, you have achieved dominance. So why complai

          • Claiming that Disagreement = histrionics really means that you = exceptionally butthurt.

            while they are ignoring you and playing video games.

            Some of my friends are avid gamers, and if they were ignoring me then they wouldn't be my friends. I like how you try to equate gamers with "checked out".

            Out of interest, have you checked out?

            • Claiming that Disagreement = histrionics really means that you = exceptionally butthurt.

              You didn't merely disagree, you lead with insults on every line. That's fairly melodramatic by any measure. Histrionics, indeed.

              while they are ignoring you and playing video games.

              Some of my friends are avid gamers, and if they were ignoring me then they wouldn't be my friends. I like how you try to equate gamers with "checked out".

              I didn't. Your poor comprehension skills lead you to believe that "checking out by playing video games" means the same thing as "playing video games is checking out."

              You should seek a refund from your educational providers.

              Out of interest, have you checked out?

              Ah - more histrionics. Tip: wait for your arguments to fail before turning to insults. If you have to resort to insults it displays that even you have very litt

              • Ah - more histrionics.

                I think Inigo Montoya would like a word with you.

                I like how on the one hand you claim it's reasonable to have checked out, but on the other hand when I ask you if you have you consider it an insult. So which is it? Who cares, either way blame it on feminists!

                So have you or have you checked out. And if not, why not?

          • The "men" checking out are too busy playing with their xbox. No woman want's a 40-year-old never-employed bro.

        • Whiny MGTOW's are checking out for sure, but honestly, everyone else is glad about that.

          Then be glad. This isn't about whining, and if you and whoever everyone else is is happy, then life is good.

          I also like how you invent bits of feminist ideology to be angry at.

          The courts, the laws, and society are not feminist ideology. They might have been shaped a bit by feminists, but society as a whole has merely made the rational decision for men to avoid relationships with women. The numbers aren't lies. But the ladies and their supporters should be happy about that.

          That there are men who are butthurt by their experiences, and them choosing to complain is merely w

          • Then be glad.

            Already said I was.

            This isn't about whining,

            Clearly you've never spoken to the GP then.

            The courts, the laws, and society are not feminist ideology.

            Then why are you bringing them up?

            but society as a whole has merely made the rational decision for men to avoid relationships with women.

            You keep telling yourself that. People happily in relationships might look at you kinda funny if you keep insisting on the point.

            Males have been whined at about how awful they are since birth

            Sounds like your life

            • Then be glad.

              Already said I was.

              Well congratulations! How often do I have to congratulate ya? You need a cake?

              This isn't about whining,

              Clearly you've never spoken to the GP then.

              Did you think I was? I was talking about the situation.

              The courts, the laws, and society are not feminist ideology.

              Then why are you bringing them up?

              It isn't like I gave the reasons in the next sentence. was it? But if you are having troubl following, the situation is such that if there were no feminists, however they might define themselves, men would still be getting longer prison sentences, are still sent to the modern day version of debto's prison, and still tend to get the short end of the stick in matters of divorce

              • It isn't like I gave the reasons in the next sentence

                You sure did, but those reasons were utterly irrelevant to the point I was making, so why did you bring it up?

                Just because I have an opinion on something doesn't mean it is my personal life.

                Oh I see, you have opinions on what other people should do, but just not you. Got it. It's funny with all your claims about how not having relationships is rational, you're in one.

                Well, I guess that makes you the irrational one, either for being in a relationship or fo

      • Rates of genetic disease are also much higher with older dads, and the father being 40 or older is the main known risk factor for autism.

        It's a narrative being sold because men are checking out. The odds are so slightly higher than they are almost insignificant.

        The "story" being sold is due wholly to reality not matching feminist ideology, and almost all of these stories about how men have a biological clock are hyped to get men to play the game again.

        You aren't wrong. Younger men are indeed checking out. While women's interest in marriage and children have increased, the number of young men who are interested in marriage is something like 29 percent. And many of the older men have already been through the divorce mill, and can't afford a new romance.

        So think about that for a minute. most young men are not interested in marriage and children, and the selection process for the women tends to exclude deadbeats and psychos, so we are looking at a pretty

        • Rates of genetic disease are also much higher with older dads, and the father being 40 or older is the main known risk factor for autism.

          It's a narrative being sold because men are checking out. The odds are so slightly higher than they are almost insignificant.

          The "story" being sold is due wholly to reality not matching feminist ideology, and almost all of these stories about how men have a biological clock are hyped to get men to play the game again.

          You aren't wrong. Younger men are indeed checking out. While women's interest in marriage and children have increased, the number of young men who are interested in marriage is something like 29 percent. And many of the older men have already been through the divorce mill, and can't afford a new romance.

          So think about that for a minute. most young men are not interested in marriage and children, and the selection process for the women tends to exclude deadbeats and psychos, so we are looking at a pretty dire situation for young women. that 29 percent is much smaller yet. Society and the legal system is not the friend of the male of the species. And many women just view men as a utility that they've been trained since birth to dislike. The results are that many males just retreat into less dangerous environs. Xboxes and motorcycles are fun, and people shaming them for "not manning up" is much less expensive than handing over half of their paycheck and the house to children they may see for a few hours every week.

          Not just shaming them for refusing to play the game, but shaming anyone who doesn't join the mob who is shaming the men - see this for an example [slashdot.org]: this poster leads with insults (a compelling argument indeed) purely because I refuse to join in the shaming of men.

          • Not just shaming them for refusing to play the game, but shaming anyone who doesn't join the mob who is shaming the men.

            The problem is, once the rational decision to check out of the game is made, any shaming is just a fine example of the continuous bitching than men endure. So it is counterproductive, reinforcing the very reasons why young men are avoiding relationships with women.

            But the part that I do not understand is why is this not celebrated as a huge victory for women? The incessant complaints and the treatment of all men as rapists and pedophiles, now coming to fruition by men dropping out is a big plus, is it no

      • we're too broke to date let alone have kids and there's not much religious opposition to birth control left. Most still want to raise a family, but we're reasonable enough to know we can't afford to and even when we're not, well, there's that 'too broke to date' thing rearing it's head again.

  • Need more data (Score:4, Insightful)

    by GeekWithAKnife ( 2717871 ) on Tuesday July 04, 2017 @03:32AM (#54740487)

    Have we factored in lifestyle into this as well?

    Something tells me that men that do not smoke, don't indulge in alcohol often or at all and keep fit will have better results...(seems obvious right?)

    The men I know at those later ages seem to have given up on a healthy lifestyle at least in terms of fitness. Also family stress factors in.

    More data needed. Time to crowdfund a study on the subject?

    • And still, those are the men who tend to end up with lots of unwanted pregnancies...

    • More data needed. Time to crowdfund a study on the subject?

      You speak as if we actually need more humans on this rock.

      • More data needed. Time to crowdfund a study on the subject?

        You speak as if we actually need more humans on this rock.

        We don't need, in an existential sense, most of them but then we have an issue of never ending reducibility.

        You see, we can easily say that one in a billion humans is a waste of space. We can say that with ease about a single human in a million. Perhaps even one out of a thousand. We can carry along this line until we have to wonder who's left? -who the fuck cares about all the stuff that some scientists or "useful" people care about.

        We might end up with one very efficient autistic human that is entirel

        • Re:Need more data (Score:4)

          by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Tuesday July 04, 2017 @07:07AM (#54740997)

          If men and women take better care of themselves at least in the first 30-40 years of their lives then they might have all that time for study and work to create that stable financial base without having to factor in serious fertility issues later.

          We can't even create a world that offers financial stability to the younger generation, and you want to demand personal responsibility for maintaining a good diet, an active lifestyle, and practicing safe sex 100% of the time? Understanding human behavior, I'd say there's exactly a fat fucking chance of that happening.

          Also, as an aside, we need to have loads more young people so they can work and pay off the wasteful ways of the previous few generations. Just a thought.

          Automation is going to destroy many of those jobs that young people rely on for employment, and remove their ability to climb the proverbial ladder and seek out educated positions. Imperfect AI that's merely good enough will destroy the concept of human employment altogether. Welfare 2.0 will encompass the globe in ways we cannot even fathom yet. In short, future generations won't be paying off jack shit. They will be consumers, just like the other 99.9% of the human race. Earth doesn't want or need more added to make the parasitic infection worse.

          • We can't even create a world that offers financial stability to the younger generation, and you want to demand personal responsibility for maintaining a good diet, an active lifestyle, and practicing safe sex 100% of the time?

            I'm not demanding nor am I suggestion everyone lives and dies by my beliefs. I am suggesting it would be beneficial to the people partaking in said activities.

            Automation is going to destroy many of those jobs that young people rely on for employment, and remove their ability to climb the proverbial ladder and seek out educated positions.

            Automation has been destroying jobs since the industrial revolution its just that the machines have become better. Very much like how some jobs become obsolete there will be need for other things. Something tells me that robotics engineers will become the new "mechanic" and so on.

            Just become some things are changing does not mean everything else is

    • Have we factored in lifestyle into this as well? Something tells me that men that do not smoke, don't indulge in alcohol often or at all and keep fit will have better results...(seems obvious right?)

      That's an interesting thought. The only example I can think of is Donald Trump, who never smoked, never drank alcohol, and doesn't appear to exercise, yet managed to father a child at age 59.

    • More data needed. Time to crowdfund a study on the subject?

      Why do a study on it? Are we lacking in population?

      This study is to sell a story. Nobody cares if older men can produce healthy children. Responding to this "study" is a waste of any man's time as all responding will do is reinforce the narrative being sold.

  • There seems to be a relative good correlation but I have to wonder how many women under 30 go seeking IVF. And how many of those women have husbands >10 years old than them?

    Furthermore, given the assumption that most people have in that male age plays little role in fertility, why would their doctor then recommend IVF unless they already had some pre-existing fertility-related medical condition?

    • I wondered this too. Moreover, I would suspect pretty strong selection bias, given that this considers men, over 40, seeking procreation -- with much younger women -- via IVF. There's probably only a fairly specific subset of men that those conditions apply to, and I wouldn't be shocked to learn that that subset has depressed reproductive capabilities to begin with.

      This article suggests a correlation, as you said, but hasn't shown that those men, for whom a biological clock is assumed to be ticking, ever ev

  • have we stepped into a time machine or something? I thought it was common scientific knowledge that men also had biological clocks in that with age sperm numbers diminish and they slow down which directly affects the chances of a successful fertilization. this has been known for decades
    • women need constant reassurance that their poor decisions are men's fault, of course the more they nag the more men will get sterilized

    • have we stepped into a time machine or something? I thought it was common scientific knowledge that men also had biological clocks in that with age sperm numbers diminish and they slow down which directly affects the chances of a successful fertilization. this has been known for decades

      It isn't common scientific knowledge because it isn't true. The fertility rate for men does flatten as they age, but at ages 40-50 it's only slightly lower than at ages 20-30. Successful fertilisation is actually common with 50+ year old males, while next to impossible with 50+ year old females.

      With few exceptions (outliers) females have a sell-by date that starts at 30 and completes roughly ten years later when they are completely infertile. Men have a sell-by date that starts when they're 50 and frequentl

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by anegg ( 1390659 )
        My impression from my (brief) read through was that the two variables "Female fertility as a factor of age" and "Male fertility as a factor of age" are confounding variables with respect to each other. In other words, you can't just measure the female fertility by age without considering the male fertility by age, and vice versa. The male fertility is less sensitive to age than female fertility, but the effect is still present (no necessary similarity as to cause, just effect), and they interact in a not

  • Grover Cleveland, the only POTUS to serve 2 non-consecutive terms, was 49, and already President, when he married 21 year old Frances Folsom and was 54 when their 1st child was born and 66 for their fifth.
    Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau was also already in office and 51 when he married 22 year old Margaret Sinclair and 52 when their 1st son, current prime minister Justin Trudeau was born on Xmas Day of the same year, was 56 for the birth of their 3rd and 72 years old when he fathered his only daughte

    • His 2nd wife Julia Gardiner was 24 & he 54 when they married and he was 55 & 70 respectively for the birth of their 1st and 7th kids.
      Tyler remains the champion stud among presidents as he had previously fathered EIGHT children with Letitia Christian

    • Grover Cleveland, the only POTUS to serve 2 non-consecutive terms, was 49, and already President, when he married 21 year old Frances Folsom and was 54 when their 1st child was born and 66 for their fifth.

      I'm in my late 30s and feel like I'm too old to have any more kids. There's no way I want to be having kids now and not getting them out of the house until I'm probably in my 60's.

  • It is true. (Score:4, Funny)

    by Charcharodon ( 611187 ) on Tuesday July 04, 2017 @08:33AM (#54741185)
    Yes I agree men are most certainly affected by biological clocks. There is the constant nagging, the weight gain, demands for a baby, the impending crash into "the wall" in terms of her looks, and god help them the hair style that she just "loves" that makes her look just like her mom. Not to mention the hoards of friendly and attractive younger women that seem to come out of the wood work once a guy gets to that point in his life.

    Something must be done.

    • and god help them the hair style that she just "loves" that makes her look just like her mom.

      Or yours. *shudder*

  • I didn't want any kids even at 18 years, the biological alarm already had gotten off, so I got myself snipped.

  • ...among IVF patients. Great. So we're talking about men who likely already have some kind of problem.

    Rewrite: for men-with-problems, those problems are more significant with age. Again, big surprise.

    I'd bet that older men, who want children, and can't seem to have children, experience more stress than younger men. Possibly due to the very simple fact that they've spent more time trying and more time failing.

  • The problem with this study is it was biased from the start. By starting with couples seeking IVF to begin with, your sample is people having difficulty conceiving, rather than a cross section of the general population.

    The conclusion to this study should be: Of people with problems conceiving, IVF is less effective at helping couples where the man is over 40... There are plenty of examples of rich old shriveled bastards getting their 22 year old trophy wives pregnant with normal, healthy babies. And that

Slashdot Top Deals

Function reject.

Close