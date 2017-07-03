Now Any Florida Resident Can Challenge What Is Taught In Public Florida Schools (orlandosentinel.com) 34
New submitter zantafio shares a report from Orlando Sentinel: Any resident in Florida can now challenge what kids learn in public schools, thanks to a new law that science education advocates worry will make it harder to teach evolution and climate change. The legislation, which was signed by Gov. Rick Scott (R) last week and went into effect Saturday, requires school boards to hire an "unbiased hearing officer" who will handle complaints about instructional materials, such as movies, textbooks and novels, that are used in local schools. Any parent or county resident can file a complaint, regardless of whether they have a student in the school system. If the hearing officer deems the challenge justified, he or she can require schools to remove the material in question. The statute includes general guidelines about what counts as grounds for removal: belief that the material is "pornographic" or "is not suited to student needs and their ability to comprehend the material presented, or is inappropriate for the grade level and age group."
Also Common Core (Score:2, Insightful)
Public education... having public input?! wow what a novel concept!
If you think public education is run by "credentialed, trained professionals" then you probably shouldn't be making suggestions as to who should be running it. And before you get started, corporations are even worse at providing public education because they are only interested in teaching consumption of their products.
Well let's look at what it takes to be a public school teacher in Florida. [teachercer...egrees.com] Wow, look at that. Credentials and training are required. It's almost like you're one of those ignorant morons I mentioned earlier. Thanks for providing such a good example!
> regardless of whether they have a student in the school system
There's such a thing as lowering the barrier to input too much.
On paper it democratizes a bureaucracy that affects most of us. But it won't be average people who primarily use this mechanism to influence public education, it will be those with an agenda to convert public schools into their own publicly funded religious institution.
Authoritarians hardest hit.
That's what I love about science (Score:1)
There's no one right answer.
The crusty old white fucks who make this stuff happen would love to deny the holocaust, given the USA's role in making it possible. We sold the axis war supplies at the same time we were lend-leasing the allies different war supplies. Why don't you challenge crap like the official story of founding of this country, insist that they teach elementary students about how we raped our way across this continent. That'll get their attention.
FD: I live in Texas (Score:2, Flamebait)
I mean, really, thank goodness for Florida... when something horribly embarrassing hits the news cycle, the statistically best chance it didn't happen here is you folks.
welcome to the 2 edged sword (Score:1)
A few reasonable people can confound the system from being stupid.
Banned book week (Score:3)
Ugh (Score:2)
My first thought was to cynically wonder if this were an argument for privatizing schools. Then it occurred to me that these would already be teaching what they wanted, and even if not, the private school has far more incentives to teach what the attendees' parents want. So I suppose the silver lining is that this was the result of the legislative process and can therefore be annulled by the courts. And if that's the best you can say about something, the phrase "damning with faint praise" springs to mind...
darwinism at work (Score:2)
Well the parents who ensure their kids study 'fake science' will get a nice lesson in darwinism when the only work their kids can do is flipping hamburgers.
Good for parents who do want their children to get a real well rounded education, will give them an advantage.
Though I feel bad for the children who get 'brain washed' who are being used as a tool.
Florida (Score:2)
Maykin Amerka grate agen!!
Unbiased? (Score:2)
The schools should be safe. There's no such thing as an unbiased human, and dogs aren't likely to make too many demands on school curricula.
Riff Raff Season (Score:1)
This can get expensive as every loon and troll will come out of the woodwork to throw monkey wrenches into the process.
"harder to teach evolution and climate change" (Score:2)
It may "make it harder to teach evolution and climate change". On the other hand, it could also make it harder to teach intellectual design, or if teaching religion the schools may have to broaden their teaching past a certain branch of Christianity, but to also include e.g. Islam and Taoism.