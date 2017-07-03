Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Education Communications Government United States Science

Now Any Florida Resident Can Challenge What Is Taught In Public Florida Schools (orlandosentinel.com) 4

Posted by BeauHD from the bias-free dept.
New submitter zantafio shares a report from Orlando Sentinel: Any resident in Florida can now challenge what kids learn in public schools, thanks to a new law that science education advocates worry will make it harder to teach evolution and climate change. The legislation, which was signed by Gov. Rick Scott (R) last week and went into effect Saturday, requires school boards to hire an "unbiased hearing officer" who will handle complaints about instructional materials, such as movies, textbooks and novels, that are used in local schools. Any parent or county resident can file a complaint, regardless of whether they have a student in the school system. If the hearing officer deems the challenge justified, he or she can require schools to remove the material in question. The statute includes general guidelines about what counts as grounds for removal: belief that the material is "pornographic" or "is not suited to student needs and their ability to comprehend the material presented, or is inappropriate for the grade level and age group."

Now Any Florida Resident Can Challenge What Is Taught In Public Florida Schools More | Reply

Now Any Florida Resident Can Challenge What Is Taught In Public Florida Schools

Comments Filter:

  • Also Common Core (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Public education... having public input?! wow what a novel concept!

  • That's not an apology.

    I mean, really, thank goodness for Florida... when something horribly embarrassing hits the news cycle, the statistically best chance it didn't happen here is you folks.

Slashdot Top Deals

I never cheated an honest man, only rascals. They wanted something for nothing. I gave them nothing for something. -- Joseph "Yellow Kid" Weil

Close