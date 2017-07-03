Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Education Communications Government United States Science

Now Any Florida Resident Can Challenge What Is Taught In Public Florida Schools (orlandosentinel.com) 264

Posted by BeauHD from the bias-free dept.
New submitter zantafio shares a report from Orlando Sentinel: Any resident in Florida can now challenge what kids learn in public schools, thanks to a new law that science education advocates worry will make it harder to teach evolution and climate change. The legislation, which was signed by Gov. Rick Scott (R) last week and went into effect Saturday, requires school boards to hire an "unbiased hearing officer" who will handle complaints about instructional materials, such as movies, textbooks and novels, that are used in local schools. Any parent or county resident can file a complaint, regardless of whether they have a student in the school system. If the hearing officer deems the challenge justified, he or she can require schools to remove the material in question. The statute includes general guidelines about what counts as grounds for removal: belief that the material is "pornographic" or "is not suited to student needs and their ability to comprehend the material presented, or is inappropriate for the grade level and age group."

Now Any Florida Resident Can Challenge What Is Taught In Public Florida Schools More | Reply

Now Any Florida Resident Can Challenge What Is Taught In Public Florida Schools

Comments Filter:

  • Also Common Core (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 03, 2017 @10:33PM (#54739449)

    Public education... having public input?! wow what a novel concept!

    • Re:Also Common Core (Score:5, Insightful)

      by SirSlud ( 67381 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @10:52PM (#54739541) Homepage

      > regardless of whether they have a student in the school system

      There's such a thing as lowering the barrier to input too much.

      • Re:Also Common Core (Score:5, Funny)

        by flopsquad ( 3518045 ) on Tuesday July 04, 2017 @12:44AM (#54739989)
        "I'm here to challenge this district's use of Brave New World in the curriculum."

        "Ok, here's the 'Ban Brave New World' form, goes in that stack over there. What's your objection? Promiscuity? Irreligion? Drugs? Socialism?"

        "No, it's inaccurate. Huxley says Alphas belong in charge, but we seem to be doing pretty great with Epsilons running the state of Florida."

        "... You can write that, but you know the Board's not going to get it, right?"

      • > regardless of whether they have a student in the school system

        There's such a thing as lowering the barrier to input too much.

        We all pay for public schools because it benefits all of us to have an educated population. It matters to all of us that kids coming out of school are able to contribute to society, are smart enough to think critically, and are motivated enough to be good people who make their communities better for their presence.

        Parents should absolutely be able to contribute input, but so should professional educators, so should professors and scientists and engineers and business leaders and so should everybody else. Yo

        • So you select someone. How will people who don't get their own way react? To most he's just another faceless bureaucrat and they'll campaign to get him replaced. Rinse and repeat.

          A sizeable number will see him as an enemy of freedom/skydaddy/systemd and try more direct methods of removal.

          You can't win. It's like expecting soccer players to accept the referee's decision.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Bongo ( 13261 )

          And I would add, there is always someone smarter out there. For example, taking something which is semi science and semi philosophy and semi beliefs, well, I used to be 100% atheist. I figured that out when I was 7. Then later in life, I ran into Buddhism, and some of what it teaches is a pretty sophisticated philosophy and ethics. Plus there's the problem of sentience. Now, from my position 40 years after deciding to be an atheist, I do find the "evolution" "debate" is on the one hand, a lot of anti-evolut

          • Pity you seem to have skipped your English classes.

            You might have learned how to write an essay or an argument properly, using actual paragraphs.

          • Ok, I got to about half of it before the wall of text fell on top of me.

            Dude, if you want people to read your stuff,

            learn

            to

            use

            paragraphs!

    • Re:Also Common Core (Score:5, Insightful)

      by OrangeTide ( 124937 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @10:55PM (#54739553) Homepage Journal

      On paper it democratizes a bureaucracy that affects most of us. But it won't be average people who primarily use this mechanism to influence public education, it will be those with an agenda to convert public schools into their own publicly funded religious institution.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kohath ( 38547 )

        The US Constitution prevents anyone from succeeding at that, so that's an entirely phony concern.

        • Re:Also Common Core (Score:5, Informative)

          by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @11:50PM (#54739761) Journal

          The US Constitution prevents anyone from succeeding at that, so that's an entirely phony concern.

          Texas public schools are proof that phony religionists with a political agenda can convert public schools (and public school curriculum) into their own publicly funded religious institutions.

          It's happened in other states, of course, but I'm most familiar with Texas.

          • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

            by lucm ( 889690 )

            Texas public schools are proof that phony religionists with a political agenda can convert public schools (and public school curriculum) into their own publicly funded religious institutions.

            Yes, and countless incidents of students freaking out about their "safe space" and "intolerant" teachers are proof that pot-smoking liberals have converted colleges into their own church of mediocrity and entitlement. What's new?

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by meglon ( 1001833 )
              That you're a fucking idiot. No, wait... that's been that way since you shoved your head up your ass about the time you hit puberty. You're a fucking moron is you think ignorance and stupidity lead to problem solving and innovation.... all it leads to is more fucking stupidity.

      • On paper it democratizes a bureaucracy that affects most of us. But it won't be average people who primarily use this mechanism to influence public education, it will be those with an agenda to convert public schools into their own publicly funded religious institution.

        Wait until people challenge religious km material; want to guess how long it takes to change the law? Attorneys must be salivating over the potential for lawsuits.

      • And the drunk homeless guy who attends the meeting for the free air-conditioning, plus 3 minutes of fame at the mic every week.

        • Well then, at least something good can come of all this.

      • I agree, but this same legislation can also be used by groups to ensure that zero-evidence based hypotheses such as creationism and intelligent design aren't taught in science classes.

        John T. Scopes and the ACLU fighting the Butler Act clearly aren't once off events - opposition needs a top-up every do often. It's too easy to become complacent and think "everything will be ok from now on".

        https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik... [wikipedia.org]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      Authoritarians hardest hit.

    • If you want to challenge the veracity of the material or bring up reasonable objections to why it can't be true based on some form of evidence based experiment, go for it.

      If you want to quote one of a number of different book with the same name, translated to your language from some other intermediate language, compiled by persons with definite political agendas, based on materials written by a number of different authors who heard verbal stories passed around from a number of different people 2000 years ag

      • Re:Also Common Core (Score:5, Insightful)

        by gl4ss ( 559668 ) on Tuesday July 04, 2017 @12:31AM (#54739935) Homepage Journal

        this is just an extension of the "all opinions are just as good" method from fox etc.

        basically.. in order to be "neutral, unbiased" you have to provide both sides of a discussion equally. basically, what it means that if someone says that they should teach that the sun is made of cheddar and the moon out of marshmallow, they should get just as much of a platform to present this opinion.

        it's fucking stupid and it makes stupid people even more stupid so there's that.. and it fits the binary notion.

        like, about the composition and how the moon came to be.. there are like 100 scientific, kind of sense making theories. if people were sensible about unbiased they would present 1000 of those theories and the 40 DIFFERENT "god made it" arguments. in any case it would be pretty great to teach that if you teach the religious explanation, then you would also tell of the 100 OTHER RELIGIOUS EXPLANATIONS.

        because basically, the quickest way to make an atheist or at least an agnostic is to simply teach that, hey, there's these fucking 100 different religious views that are totally incompatible with each other.

    • Re:Also Common Core (Score:5, Interesting)

      by sit1963nz ( 934837 ) on Tuesday July 04, 2017 @12:02AM (#54739805)
      ROTFLMAO

      That 35th world ranking for maths for the USA is now looking like nirvana.

      US kids are going to end up with the IQ of an (intelligently designed) potato.

      I now understand WHY Trump is going to bring back the manufacturing jobs, the average US school leaver will not be qualified to do anything else. All the jobs that will require smart people will be done in Asia, all the work that requires someone who knows which end of a shovel to hold will be in the USA. China and the USA are about to swap positions. And at the rate the US citizens are giving up their "freedom" because they are frightened of terrorists, that swap may come sooner than anyone realises.

      LOL.....hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
      "leader of the free world"..... maybe last year, but not any more.

      • Re:Also Common Core (Score:4)

        by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Tuesday July 04, 2017 @01:10AM (#54740085)

        That 35th world ranking for maths for the USA is now looking like nirvana.

        Yeah, government schools aren't very good. So you should definitely freak out if anyone tries to change anything about them.

        • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

          by meglon ( 1001833 )
          They may not be the greatest at this point, but intentionally making them worse is just fucking stupider than shit.... the level of stupider than shit you seem to spout pretty much all the time. I really do not understand if you hate this country so much, what the fuck are you still doing here?

      • Well now you know where Florida Potatoes come from.

    • Education is like any Profession (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Roger W Moore ( 538166 ) on Tuesday July 04, 2017 @12:04AM (#54739807) Journal

      Public education... having public input?! wow what a novel concept!

      Input is one thing, being able to challenge material in the curriculum when you may not know the material yourself is a different thing. Education is like health care or indeed any other profession: you want to be able to give input on the best course of action to a professional who can weigh that input along with what they know to devise the best course of action.

      If your doctor's course of treatment for you could be challenged by random members of the public and judged by a random bureaucrat who likely has little to know medical knowledge you would get terrible health case. The same is true for education.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Maritz ( 1829006 )

      Public education... having public input?! wow what a novel concept!

      If you mean dumbasses who want fairy tales taught instead of science, it's actually not a novel concept in the US. You've had it for years.

      The fact that it's been making inroads into your science education is really just another nail in the coffin of your 'leadership' role in the world.

      You keep on teaching fairy stories instead of real science, and we'll see where you are in 25 years.

  • FD: I live in Texas (Score:5, Funny)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @10:39PM (#54739475) Journal
    That's not an apology.

    I mean, really, thank goodness for Florida... when something horribly embarrassing hits the news cycle, the statistically best chance it didn't happen here is you folks.

  • Banned book week (Score:5, Insightful)

    by bugs2squash ( 1132591 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @10:55PM (#54739551)
    I loved banned book week, when my kids were encouraged to read books that had been banned at some time and discuss the reasons behind the ban. In florida they'll have to make it banned book month now.

  • My first thought was to cynically wonder if this were an argument for privatizing schools. Then it occurred to me that these would already be teaching what they wanted, and even if not, the private school has far more incentives to teach what the attendees' parents want. So I suppose the silver lining is that this was the result of the legislative process and can therefore be annulled by the courts. And if that's the best you can say about something, the phrase "damning with faint praise" springs to mind...

  • Well the parents who ensure their kids study 'fake science' will get a nice lesson in darwinism when the only work their kids can do is flipping hamburgers.

    Good for parents who do want their children to get a real well rounded education, will give them an advantage.

    Though I feel bad for the children who get 'brain washed' who are being used as a tool.

  • Florida (Score:3, Funny)

    by nick_davison ( 217681 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @11:13PM (#54739617)

    Maykin Amerka grate agen!!

  • Unbiased? (Score:3)

    by Dog-Cow ( 21281 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @11:14PM (#54739623)

    The schools should be safe. There's no such thing as an unbiased human, and dogs aren't likely to make too many demands on school curricula.

    • Even if you did manage to get someone relatively free of bias what is especially troubling is the challenge based on their "ability to comprehend": that right there is going to limit education to what the thickest bureaucrat judging the complaint could cope with when s/he was a schoolkid.

      • Any unbiased arbitrator will be immediately challenged by residents of the state in any decision they disagree with.

  • "harder to teach evolution and climate change" (Score:3)

    by wvmarle ( 1070040 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @11:22PM (#54739641)

    It may "make it harder to teach evolution and climate change". On the other hand, it could also make it harder to teach intellectual design, or if teaching religion the schools may have to broaden their teaching past a certain branch of Christianity, but to also include e.g. Islam and Taoism.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nemyst ( 1383049 )
      Yes, because we all know that "unbiased hearing officer" will be entirely unbiased. These are Republicans passing those laws, you can be damn sure they're going to consider anything that doesn't conform to their world views as biased, science be damned.
  • I was in the second grade in the 1970's when I found out that there was a one-dollar bill, a two-dollar bill and a five-dollar bill. But no three-dollar bill. I was shocked. Everyone said "queer as a three-dollar bill" in my neighborhood. How can you have a queer without a three-dollar bill?

  • Citizens should also gain the compensating right to require material to be ADDED to curriculums.

    Then let's wait till 1st good guy steps in with pornhub printouts in hand (one hand).

  • So, if you don't like Creationism taught in school (Score:5, Interesting)

    by mykepredko ( 40154 ) on Monday July 03, 2017 @11:47PM (#54739749) Homepage

    Complain to get it removed. What is the reference supporting the claim that God created the Earth and creatures that live upon it? AFAIK, it's only one book.

    And the bible is full of pornography. Easy to find examples.

    I would think for sufficiently creative people with appropriate resources, this law could easily be turned around to cause all kinds of problems for it's proponents.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      ...this law could easily be turned around to cause all kinds of problems for it's proponents.

      So you mean enforced fairly and equally for all? Sounds like a good idea.

  • This sounds like excellent news for Florida Man stories. Education is the nemesis of Florida Man so, an outright assault on it should let Florida Man thrive.

    Here's to you, Florida Man!

  • I *went* to school in Florida (Score:5, Informative)

    by Miamicanes ( 730264 ) on Tuesday July 04, 2017 @01:35AM (#54740163)

    I grew up in Florida. My senior year, my English teacher let us watch "Full Metal Jacket" IN CLASS. And to think we went through almost the entire year without realizing how cool she secretly was.

    The most twisted part is that if any member of the public had found out and complained, their primary objection would have probably been the film's antiwar sentiment and implied criticism of America and its military (that same year, my American History teacher admitted point blank that he was EXPLICITLY prohibited from saying anything about either Watergate or the Vietnam War because the Principal deemed both topics to be "too controversial").

    • Even though Vietnam was a prime example why you should let the military do its job and keep politics out of the crap. Or, in other words: There is politicians, and there's generals. Politicians running politics and generals running wars works. Politicians running wars and generals running politics doesn't.

      Let people do what they can do, and stay out of shit you don't know.

  • Both religious aversion to science, as we see in some, and also an equally worrying trend of memorizing what is needed for exams only as long as said exams are on the horizon, are symptoms of a common anti-pattern in education.

    We should not spoon feed children facts, or purported facts, or disproved 'facts'. What should be taught are the generic skills required to problem-solve, research, fact check, and basically work stuff out for yourself. Importantly, the engineering-like idea that a chain is only as strong as its weakest link, and that weakest link is only as strong as its sternest test. And teach these ideas first in the context of practical engineering and problem solving. Let religious nuts drive 'genesis as literal' ideas all they want. With the above skills well trained, the religious ideas, free from the medieval risks of burning at the stake for heresy, will just seen too silly to too many. And the class time will be better spent than merely spoonfeeding a naive and simplistic picture of how evolution actually works in practice.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Most of us, when all is said and done, like what we like and make up reasons for it afterwards." -- Soren F. Petersen

Close