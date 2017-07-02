Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Rocket Lab Inaugurates The Era Of Even Cheaper Rocket Launches (bloomberg.com) 7

Posted by EditorDavid from the frugal-frontiers dept.
pacopico writes: Elon Musk and SpaceX kicked off the New Space era with low-cost, reusable rockets. But now there's something just as dramatic brewing with really, really cheap rockets and really, really cheap satellites. Bloomberg has just profiled Peter Beck, a self-taught rocket engineer from New Zealand, who has built a $5 million rocket that will be taking cubesats [miniaturized satellites] from Planet Labs and others to space in the next few weeks. The story talks about a new type of computing shell being built around the Earth and all the players trying to fill it up.

