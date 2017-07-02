Rocket Lab Inaugurates The Era Of Even Cheaper Rocket Launches (bloomberg.com) 7
pacopico writes: Elon Musk and SpaceX kicked off the New Space era with low-cost, reusable rockets. But now there's something just as dramatic brewing with really, really cheap rockets and really, really cheap satellites. Bloomberg has just profiled Peter Beck, a self-taught rocket engineer from New Zealand, who has built a $5 million rocket that will be taking cubesats [miniaturized satellites] from Planet Labs and others to space in the next few weeks. The story talks about a new type of computing shell being built around the Earth and all the players trying to fill it up.
Peeeew (Score:2)
>self-taught rocket engineer
Just wow. Many people say that Musk would've been better off staying with his underhanded website business. What we can say about that guy? Was he running a plumbing company before getting into rocketry?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Really Cheap Satellites may not be good (Score:2)
First and second stages are either fall to earth right after launch or fall from orbit within months. The bigger issue are the booster blocks as they effectively stay on the same orbit as their payloads