Tylenol May Kill Kindness (washingtonpost.com) 39

Posted by EditorDavid from the articles-about-acetaminophen dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader randomErr writes: In research published in the journal Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience scientists describe the results of two experiments conducted involving more than 200 college students.Their conclusion is that acetaminophen can reduce a person's capacity to empathize with another person's pain. "We don't know why acetaminophen is having these effects, but it is concerning," senior author Baldwin Way, an Ohio State University psychologist, said. One of the studies has half the group consume a liquid with acetaminophen while the other group received a placebo. The group that drink the acetaminophen thought that people they read about experiencing pain was not as severe as the placebo group thought.
The Washington Post notes that acetaminophen is the most common drug ingredient in the United States, adding that "about a quarter of all Americans take acetaminophen every week."

Tylenol May Kill Kindness

  • Sounds plausible (Score:4, Insightful)

    by fyrewulff ( 702920 ) on Sunday July 02, 2017 @11:39AM (#54729569)

    I mean, the medicine alters your brain's perception of pain. Makes sense that it could, by proximity of function, alter your brain's perception of other people's pain.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by bersl2 ( 689221 )

      I personally find that acetaminophen is also good on the kind of pain induced by psychological withdrawl. If my brain starts hurting after having to go without one or more of my psychotropics for days, acetaminophen is better at addressing the spike being driven into my skull than other analgesics. So it does seem plausible that people with pain in the body may want to prefer NSAIDs or aspirin, unless contraindicated.

    • Makes sense that it could, by proximity of function, alter your brain's perception of other people's pain.

      No it doesn't. "proximity of function" is a nonsense phrase. Try explaining that in biological instead of social science terms.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Calydor ( 739835 )

        Perception of pain is reduced by the medicine.

        Person tries to empathize with pain described by imagining what it would feel like.

        Perception of pain IS REDUCED.

        Objective expression of empathy becomes reduced as a result, but subjectively, seen from the people in the test? They probably didn't feel less empathic.

  • Finally we know.... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...what the republican party is mixing into the water at their conventions...

  • For the non-North-Americans, it's referring to Paracetamol.

    Strangely, ibuprofen and aspirin have the same names, but aceominophen/paracetamol doesn't.

  • Given that scientists still don't know how acetaminophen works [acs.org] to relieve pain is it any surprise it could affect more than just the pain receptors?
  • The article says: "A substantial body of functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) research suggests that observing others experiencing pain (e.g. observing a person receiving a hot probe placed on the hand), activates brain regions that are also activated during one’s own experience of pain..."

    I think most of us have experienced the "wince reaction" when we someone else take a hit.
    My kids called this "sympathy pain" when they were little.
    What interests me about this study is I wonder what effec

  • Comparing Tylenol against placebo is a start, but until it's compared against other pain relievers we won't know if the effects are specific to the drug or a generalized response to pain relievers in general.

