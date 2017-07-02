Tylenol May Kill Kindness (washingtonpost.com) 39
Long-time Slashdot reader randomErr writes: In research published in the journal Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience scientists describe the results of two experiments conducted involving more than 200 college students.Their conclusion is that acetaminophen can reduce a person's capacity to empathize with another person's pain. "We don't know why acetaminophen is having these effects, but it is concerning," senior author Baldwin Way, an Ohio State University psychologist, said. One of the studies has half the group consume a liquid with acetaminophen while the other group received a placebo. The group that drink the acetaminophen thought that people they read about experiencing pain was not as severe as the placebo group thought.
The Washington Post notes that acetaminophen is the most common drug ingredient in the United States, adding that "about a quarter of all Americans take acetaminophen every week."
Exactly. Tylenol does exactly *nothing* for migraines. One of the worst migraines I have ever had was when I was on the nominal dose of Vicodin, which is like super-Tylenol with a mild opiate.
Aspirin and caffeine (anacin or Excedrin {which has tylenol as a "filler" as far as I can tell}) is the only thing that you can get over-the-counter that is likely to have an positive effect on migraines.
I mean, the medicine alters your brain's perception of pain. Makes sense that it could, by proximity of function, alter your brain's perception of other people's pain.
I personally find that acetaminophen is also good on the kind of pain induced by psychological withdrawl. If my brain starts hurting after having to go without one or more of my psychotropics for days, acetaminophen is better at addressing the spike being driven into my skull than other analgesics. So it does seem plausible that people with pain in the body may want to prefer NSAIDs or aspirin, unless contraindicated.
No it doesn't. "proximity of function" is a nonsense phrase. Try explaining that in biological instead of social science terms.
Perception of pain is reduced by the medicine.
Person tries to empathize with pain described by imagining what it would feel like.
Perception of pain IS REDUCED.
Objective expression of empathy becomes reduced as a result, but subjectively, seen from the people in the test? They probably didn't feel less empathic.
Hope the military aren't looking into this side effect. [wikipedia.org]
In the US, Tylenol has become synonymous with aceominophen (or paracetamol) -- the vast majority won't recognise the name "aceominophen".
...what the republican party is mixing into the water at their conventions...
For the non-North-Americans, it's referring to Paracetamol.
Strangely, ibuprofen and aspirin have the same names, but aceominophen/paracetamol doesn't.
The chemical name is para-acetylaminophenol. Both acetaminophen and paracetamol take a different subset of the letters.
I think most of us have experienced the "wince reaction" when we someone else take a hit.
My kids called this "sympathy pain" when they were little.
What interests me about this study is I wonder what effec
Comparing Tylenol against placebo is a start, but until it's compared against other pain relievers we won't know if the effects are specific to the drug or a generalized response to pain relievers in general.