Tylenol May Kill Kindness (washingtonpost.com) 120
Long-time Slashdot reader randomErr writes: In research published in the journal Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience scientists describe the results of two experiments conducted involving more than 200 college students.Their conclusion is that acetaminophen can reduce a person's capacity to empathize with another person's pain. "We don't know why acetaminophen is having these effects, but it is concerning," senior author Baldwin Way, an Ohio State University psychologist, said. One of the studies has half the group consume a liquid with acetaminophen while the other group received a placebo. The group that drink the acetaminophen thought that people they read about experiencing pain was not as severe as the placebo group thought.
The Washington Post notes that acetaminophen is the most common drug ingredient in the United States, adding that "about a quarter of all Americans take acetaminophen every week."
I mean, the medicine alters your brain's perception of pain. Makes sense that it could, by proximity of function, alter your brain's perception of other people's pain.
I personally find that acetaminophen is also good on the kind of pain induced by psychological withdrawl. If my brain starts hurting after having to go without one or more of my psychotropics for days, acetaminophen is better at addressing the spike being driven into my skull than other analgesics. So it does seem plausible that people with pain in the body may want to prefer NSAIDs or aspirin, unless contraindicated.
The reason is that, if I recall right, paracetamol actually has anadamide-reuptake-inhibition effects. Anandamide is an endocannabinoid.
No it doesn't. "proximity of function" is a nonsense phrase. Try explaining that in biological instead of social science terms.
Perception of pain is reduced by the medicine.
Person tries to empathize with pain described by imagining what it would feel like.
Perception of pain IS REDUCED.
Objective expression of empathy becomes reduced as a result, but subjectively, seen from the people in the test? They probably didn't feel less empathic.
I don't think it is quite like that. But acetaminophen does disable the sensation of pain by acting on the nerves directly, it even has counter effects when taken with sedatives like diazepam (Valium), so it is not surprising it has other effects on the nervous system.
Except you don't feel pain when empathizing.. (Score:2)
You feel FOR other's pain.
You get an emotional reaction AS IF you're being hurt - minus the pain.
And even that is if you're REALLY susceptible to empathy. Most cases you just feel a bit sad.
Otherwise, doctors in hospitals would be dead from shock in a few days from all the pain they'd empathize with.
Similarly, we don't get carted out of theaters on a stretcher after watching a comedy surrounded by other people and their happiness.
It's a psychological study.
It's a safe bet that it is either bullshit or overb [retractionwatch.com]
You don't feel literal pain, but most likely some of the pathways are shared for experiencing someone else's pain and your own. Evolution is good at optimizing.
You feel FOR other's pain.
You get an emotional reaction AS IF you're being hurt - minus the pain.
Tylenol has been indicated to reduce emotional pain as well as physical pain [slashdot.org], so equating empathy for others' pain to an emotional response supports this.
Not every medicine works at that level. Aspirin, Ibuprofen, naproxen sodium (alleve), while all different, are all COX-2 inhibitors, which reduce the production of prostaglandin hormones that both promote inflammation and sensitize peripheral nervous system neurons to pain. This is why you can't stack aspirin with Ibuprofen; they both work the same way. These drugs are unlikely to affect your judgment other than by reducing pain and inflammation.
You *can* stack acetaminophen (Tylenol) with Ibuprofen, sa
After a recent accident, I was given a combintaion of Oxycodone and paracetamol, it was remarkable how much difference between just Oxycodone, and the paracetamol at the same time was, much better when combined.
I read somewhere recently that studies had shown paracetamol was ineffective for back pain.
"It's so easy to hurt others when you can't feel pain" -- Hall and Oates, "Rich Girl"
Uh Oh... (Score:4, Insightful)
Hope the military aren't looking into this side effect. [wikipedia.org]
I suspect your post is a perfect example of the point the linked author is trying to make (I haven't listened to the talk, just read the summary). Knee-jerk politics and fallacy ridden policy serve no one, regardless of ideology or issues.
The figures I gave are from the government, not me. I'm just quoting them. Being worried about people losing health care coverage isn't knee-jerk politics unless you've taken too much Tylenol.
:-)
But we can't blame Tylenol for the original problem, even in our wildest dreams. Both major parties are broken when it comes to serving citizens first, and that's down to greed and a lust for power. "Citizens" is just another variable to be manipulated.
If 22 million people decide that once they're no longer going to be fined for failing to insure themselves they'll take on the risk of being uninsured, I'm pretty fucking short on empathy if they subsequently find themselves lacking necessary health care.
But no, I wont kill myself. Nice show of empathy there from you.
Of course they are. Why do you think the Soviets boozed up their soldiers before sending them to fight in WW2 against like Finland? Mind you, they didn't always make for the best troops, but at least they kept trying to go forwards.
Boozing up your soldiers/sailors is an ancient tradition. e.g. 'Dutch courage'. 'The royal navy runs on rum and sodomy' etc etc.
Plenty of legitimate things to beat up the Ruskys with.
In the winter war, you can bet both sides kept flasks on antifreeze on hand.
The topic should be updated (Score:1)
This active ingredient is used by multiple manufacturers and highlighting a trade name and not the active ingredient the study was conducted on is bad practices.
In the US, Tylenol has become synonymous with aceominophen (or paracetamol) -- the vast majority won't recognise the name "aceominophen".
In the US, Tylenol has become synonymous with aceominophen (or paracetamol) -- the vast majority won't recognise the name "aceominophen".
In France, and apparently most of Europe, only the international name "paracetamol" is known, which isn't even mentioned in the summary... It's above the two others on Google...
Wikipedia says [wikipedia.org] "acetaminophen is the name generally used in the United States, Japan, Canada, Venezuela, Colombia and Iran; paracetamol is used in international venues"...
And for Tylenol [wikipedia.org]: "as of 2017, the Tylenol brand was used in Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, Lebanon, Myanmar, Oman, the Philippines, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Tha
Good to know. The stuff does absolutely nothing with me when I have pain so I avoid using it.
It's like they speak an entirely different language there...omelet du fromage...
They can all actually understand english, but only if you speak very slowly and with a fake frog accent.
Actually: The best way to fake them out and get them to admit speaking English is to learn a little German.
Clickbait (Score:2)
Don't try and make it much more complicated than that either. Using is a choice, it was always a choice. Not an easy choice, but until the choice is made, 'help' is pointless.
I don't know what to do with the pavlovian, end stage, almost automatons. Giving them a pass, because 'addiction', isn't part of the plan.
I think the current wave of analogs from China plus local chemical knowledge will bring about de facto legalization. But the system will convulse for decades first and junkies will be dying in d
Paracetamol (Score:5, Informative)
For the non-North-Americans, it's referring to Paracetamol.
Strangely, ibuprofen and aspirin have the same names, but aceominophen/paracetamol doesn't.
The chemical name is para-acetylaminophenol. Both acetaminophen and paracetamol take a different subset of the letters.
How Does Acetaminophen Work? Nobody knows (Score:2)
Interesting observation (Score:2)
I think most of us have experienced the "wince reaction" when we someone else take a hit.
My kids called this "sympathy pain" when they were little.
What interests me about this study is I wonder what effec
What about other analgesics? (Score:3)
Comparing Tylenol against placebo is a start, but until it's compared against other pain relievers we won't know if the effects are specific to the drug or a generalized response to pain relievers in general.
Does Tylenol even work? (Score:2)
Over the years I've tried Tylenol for physical bumps and bruises and it has never seemed to work. Does it work for anyone? Aspirin and Ibuprofen both seem pretty effective, but Tylenol is like taking a sugar pill.
Only Tylenol 4
:) Codeine has a superadditive effect with acetaminophen. Otherwise, my experience is like yours. Aleve also works, kind of. Orudis KT worked great but they took it off the market because it was a liver killer.
Yep, same here.
>"Does it work for anyone? "
It doesn't for me. Seemingly does absolutely nothing, regardless of the dose. Ibuprofen, however, works great.
More Great Editing (Score:2)
"The group that drink the acetaminophen thought that people they read about experiencing pain was not as severe as the placebo group thought."
If you can unscramble this, you're good. Slashdot "editors"--- great work!
Next test (Score:2)
Is it just painkilling meds doing this?
Is this result ALSO seen to any degree with say, aspirin, ibuprofen, etc?
That's the real question.
You know also what kills empathy ? (Score:2)
Couldn't say, really. But it sure explains the problem with my mother...
from personal experience (Score:1)
Sounds reasonable to me.
When I would take Excedrin (which has acetaminophen) I would get this lovey type feeling.
Maybe it acts like other drugs and reduces the ability of those lovey sections of the brain from working as well.
I am not a lovey guy but I am not about to jump to the conclusion is was all the Excedrin I was taking but I always worried a bit that I may have overdid it because of its affects on the liver. Now I have one more thing to dissuade me from using it.
Intended effect (Score:1)
Pain is an absolutely essential component of the information you get from your environment. It's a required part of complete cognitive process.
In case you missed most of reality (mass surveillance, stupefying media, federally mandated false education, economic disparity (bubbles, crashes, depressions), etc.), most of society exists to control you. The medical industry is no exception. It exists not to help you achieve your potential through good health, but to CONTROL you, keeping you healthy enough to work
irony (Score:2)
>"Their conclusion is that acetaminophen can reduce a person's capacity to empathize with another person's pain."
I find that ironic because it seems acetaminophen doesn't do anything at all to alleviate my pain, ever. Ibuprofen, on the other hand, works great. Perhaps many of the test volunteers were still IN PAIN when using acetaminophen and so they can't think of others at the time (pain is, unfortunately, very good at bringing focus to itself).
Re: nope (Score:3)
Exactly. Tylenol does exactly *nothing* for migraines. One of the worst migraines I have ever had was when I was on the nominal dose of Vicodin, which is like super-Tylenol with a mild opiate.
Aspirin and caffeine (anacin or Excedrin {which has tylenol as a "filler" as far as I can tell}) is the only thing that you can get over-the-counter that is likely to have an positive effect on migraines.
Science Disagrees (Score:3)
However, in both cases these are mild pain relievers and while they work for my migraines which are not particularly severe for more severe cases, like those my dad used to sometim
Considering the migraine is due to blood vessels dilating you would be better off with something which actually has an effect on that like caffeine or aspirin.
is effective against migraines but only in about 10% of people.
So...one tenth of the time it works most of the time?
