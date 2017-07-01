Something Big Is Warping Our Outer Solar System (futurity.org) 22
schwit1 quotes Futurity: The plane of our solar system is warped in the outer reaches of the Kuiper Belt, suggesting the presence of an unknown Mars-to-Earth-mass planetary object far beyond Pluto -- but much closer than Planet Nine. An unknown, unseen "planetary mass object" may lurk in the outer reaches of our solar system, according to new research on the orbits of minor planets.
The object would be different from -- and much closer than -- the so-called Planet Nine, a planet whose existence has yet to be confirmed... "The most likely explanation for our results is that there is some unseen mass," says Kat Volk, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Arizona's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory and lead author of the study in the Astronomical Journal. "According to our calculations, something as massive as Mars would be needed to cause the warp that we measured."
Wow (Score:2)
So THAT is where my momma went.
Don't panic... (Score:2)
But it's probably V'Ger.
Re: (Score:2)
It's a breach in the Immaterium. Prepare for the warp storms, pray that the god-emperor will see us through safely.
Super-massive (Score:2)
I figured out what's warping the solar system:
Not again! (Score:5, Informative)
We only just knocked the last "Planet Nine" theory and now we've got ANOTHER ONE?!
See:
Must be the Deathstar (Score:2)
The Empire obviously decided to park it here and then forgot all about it...
Mars mass object inside 100 AU? (Score:2)
If its a kuiper belt object, then it must be huge to have that much mass, because of its low density. Or it could be a rocky object, like Vesta or Mercury, but then its hard to explain how it got to be so far from the sun.
Protomolecule at work. (Score:2)
Probably the ring.
Pluto? (Score:1)