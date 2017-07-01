Something Big Is Warping Our Outer Solar System (futurity.org) 91
schwit1 quotes Futurity: The plane of our solar system is warped in the outer reaches of the Kuiper Belt, suggesting the presence of an unknown Mars-to-Earth-mass planetary object far beyond Pluto -- but much closer than Planet Nine. An unknown, unseen "planetary mass object" may lurk in the outer reaches of our solar system, according to new research on the orbits of minor planets.
The object would be different from -- and much closer than -- the so-called Planet Nine, a planet whose existence has yet to be confirmed... "The most likely explanation for our results is that there is some unseen mass," says Kat Volk, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Arizona's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory and lead author of the study in the Astronomical Journal. "According to our calculations, something as massive as Mars would be needed to cause the warp that we measured."
"Captain, that is definitely a Klingon warp signature."
But it's probably V'Ger.
It's a breach in the Immaterium. Prepare for the warp storms, pray that the god-emperor will see us through safely.
I figured out what's warping the solar system:
http://static.deathandtaxesmag... [deathandtaxesmag.com]
Bigly fake moon! So sad.
The Democrats are a conspiracy to convince people to vote Republican
The Republicans are a conspiracy to convince people to vote Democrat
Now the majority of Californians want single-payer. The Democrats of California, with their super-majority, just buried it in committee forever. Also, they took lots of money from big-pharma.
Is everyone picking up what I am putting down?
I admit that I am a Libertarian. I would prefer the government was hands-off on health insurance (jus
There's a kook who'll be commenting soon enough quoting Sitchin and his horseshit. Yeah, I know, there'll be PLENTY of those idiots.
(go ahead, mark me flamebait. They can't unbutthurt you)
Zecharia Sitchin was a hugely influential man who changed the way that many people view human life, human nature, and our role in the cosmos.
1. The ancient Mesopotamian gods were actually real, only they were not actually gods. They were alien beings. Lacking the language to discuss extraterrestrial life, the ancients simply referred to them as “gods.”
2. There is another planet in our solar system which is presently undiscovered by modern scientists. It follows a slow elliptical orbit s
You mean that they got the Antarctica gate, flew it to a black hole and then dialed THAT gate from Nibiru in order to freeze Nibiru in an area of time dialation, don't you?
We only just knocked the last "Planet Nine" theory and now we've got ANOTHER ONE?!
See:
https://medium.com/starts-with... [medium.com]
The planets, they go all the way to eleven!!
As if there were a righty science to compare it to. Lol
righty science is "god waved a magic wand, poof, we don't need no stinking cause and effect"
God made it. [youtube.com]
Starts with a bang never knocked anything with his tabloid space gibberish.
We only just knocked the last "Planet Nine" theory and now we've got ANOTHER ONE?!
See: https://medium.com/starts-with... [medium.com]
(A excerpt from our not-so-distant past...)
"You know, I think there are other objects besides our Sun and Moon out there..."
"Oh, what a load of shit. Everyone knows our world is flat, and we are the most important world. Even our Sun rotates around us."
Sometimes I wonder how many more times we'll find ourselves to be dead wrong when speaking about our solar system. From the dawn of time (brought to you by the Sun Chariot), we've certainly proven we have a rather ridiculous ability to not be right.
... when Kuiper belt objects started to kick in.
The Empire obviously decided to park it here and then forgot all about it...
If its a kuiper belt object, then it must be huge to have that much mass, because of its low density. Or it could be a rocky object, like Vesta or Mercury, but then its hard to explain how it got to be so far from the sun.
The only way a foreign object could enter the solar system would be to score a near direct hit on the sun, and break up during closest approach. Parts of it would remain in a comet like orbit. But this object doesn't seem to be in an orbit like that. I really don't see how it could be from a different solar system.
Either way its pretty unlikely. And it would have remained in an eccentric orbit. If that happened there would be evidence of it in the inner solar system.
Either way its pretty unlikely.
Everything is pretty unlikely, but space also gives a lot of opportunities for unlikely things to happen.
I bet it's not so huge that some arrogant administrator will declare it's not big enough to be called a planet.
It'll have to be someone from Europe, because I just read on Slashdot that there aren't any Presidential science advisors left.
Also, didn't Arthur C Clarke call this?
Probably the ring.
Either Neptune has a dick or he doesn't. Stop calling him trans.
Go on a diet already. Jeez!
Gentle reminder: X-day is in THREE DAY'S TIME, people. Praise "Bob"!
I have MY saucer ticket. Do you have yours?
I have read articles like this for many years (I recall that the outer planets were detected before they were known this way) and have always wondered something that maybe someone here can explain.
I understand at a high level the theory behind detecting unseen objects by their fanatic effect on known bodies but just how can you make measurements that precise? How many digits of precision do you need to do the calculation? Intuitively the angles involved must be far smaller than typical mechanical tools could measure so how do they do it?
The scale is exactly what lets you detect the issue. The orbital time in days for Neptune is 60,200 days. Sixty Thousand days. Its orbital velocity is 5.43 km/sec. even a very TINY change to that speed over that many days will put it far out of the expected location and that is what we detect.
Nemesis (Issac Asimov) [wikipedia.org]
So much for my recall after 15 years
Nightfall (Issac Asimov) [wikipedia.org]
That we cannot see it... maybe it's a small black hole? Or some other lesser stellar remnant that's burnt out, but not massive enough to be a full scale black hole. The suggestion it's quite massive, yet we haven't found it... I dunno! Maybe some time in the distant past, this system had two stars. Singular star systems are supposedly less common than binaries.
TLDR; Just speculative rambling.
That we cannot see it... maybe it's a small black hole?
It's really far away, and brightness drops with 4th power of distance, so even a regular planet-sized object would be very hard to see. It's not that massive either, only estimated to have the mass of Mars, so that's a relatively small planet.
I wish astronomers would stop pulling these shitty theories out of Uranus all of the time.